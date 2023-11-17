Stuff To Throw In Your Bag For All Kinds Of Beauty Emergencies On The Go

1. A Neutrogena makeup eraser stick lets you do a quick touch-up on that eyeliner wing that you can't get right or you accidentally smeared before it was set. And it's small enough that you can throw it in your bag on the reg.
Promising review: "Why didn’t someone think of this sooner? For years, I’ve been using cotton swabs dipped in makeup remover to remove little goofs or mistakes. This is so much better and portable! Erases waterproof mascara marks around my eyes easily. Must-buy product!!" —Katherine Riordan
Get it from Amazon for $7.97.
2. LONDONTOWN Illuminating Nail Concealer gives you a no-mani mani that you can quickly brush on before an event you JUST got invited to when you're already out and about.
Promising review: "As much as I would love to have nice, manicured nails, i don’t spend money on manicures. Gels are damaging and regular manicures last a couple of days before peeling. I get regular pedicures bc they last but my hands have looked pretty unkempt for much of my adult life. Until now.
I was definitely skeptical that this polish could be any different from one of the countless neutral Essie shades out there that I’ve tried since the '90s — Ballet Slippers, Light as Linen, etc., — but I decided to give the milky shade a try and I’m so glad I did!!! My nails look incredible. I’m not even sure how to describe why but they look very natural and clean. It’s been a week of wearing two coats and there isn’t one bubble or lift forming on the edges. One coat actually looks great also. I am sold on this stuff. Hopefully it will never be discontinued. So so happy." —Jann
Get it from Amazon for $14+ (available in four colors).
3. LONDONTOWN Kur Instant Smudge Fix, something I wish I knew about eons ago because I'm forever smudging my at-home AND salon manis when I decide to actually put in a lil' bit of effort.
4. An I Dew Care "Tap Secret" mattifying powder shampoo immediately tackles greasy roots without the aerosol formula. I've been packing this for flights where I carry on only and this little puff is EFFECTIVE. Like, I went to New Orleans recently in late May with a blowout I was trying to make last. This kept my oily roots matte again! It's LEGIT.
Promising review: "I was looking for a dry shampoo that would be easy to use on the go for a trip I was taking. I had no issues taking this through TSA and it was so easy to use on the go. You literally just pat the poof on your scalp and then rub the powder in. I do have black hair so dry shampoo is usually very visible in my hair, but I didn't have any harder time than usual rubbing this powder in. It did a really good job of soaking up all the oil and giving my hair volume. I'm not a fan of the price for the amount that you get, but it is lasting longer than I thought it would. I would definitely recommend and will purchase again." —Teresa
Get it from Amazon for $16.
5. A beloved-by-the-internet detangling brush gets through any of those extra stubborn tangles *without* pulling out all your hair in the process.
Promising review: "I purchased this brush three weeks ago and have used it every day. I like the brush so much I ordered three more for my adult daughters. Not only is the brush gentle on my gray hair, but it also feels like I am giving myself a head massage. Also, I appreciate the wide hand base design. I have rheumatoid arthritis and it is not always easy to grip an ordinary hairbrush. Plus, the brush is easy to clean. It truly glides through my wet hair." —ANS
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in 10 colors and two-packs).
6. BestLan Hair Finishing Stick tames the breakage or baby hairs that never seem to sit in their place. Say goodbye to constantly trying to blow dry them into place or going over the same section 10+ times with your straightener. With a quick swipe, you'll be looking like you spent hours on your hair.
Promising review: "I’m in love with this product! I have super curly hair that loves to frizz and now I can let it air dry, put it in a bun with no more flyaways thank God! It really isn’t crunchy at all and surprisingly it’s not greasy at all which is perfect for me with the curly hair! You won’t be sad you bought this!" —Karissa Chavez
Get it from Amazon for $5.59.
7. Ebin New York 24-hour edge tamer helps you lay down your edges and adds shine — minus the flakes or weight. Even when you use it daily!
Just a note that you don't have to lay your edges, but this is great if you do!
Promising review: "Girl! This edge control is bomb. I have 4b/4c hair and this lays my edges no problem! It even survives the Caribbean heat. It didn’t turn white on me unless I packed too much on, but I just sprayed with some water before I applied and it worked out. It smells GREAT and it’ll last me ages. I bought it like, months ago and I still have about half left and I use it every day. GREAT bang for your buck." —Chelsea R.
Get it from Amazon from $6 (available in five sizes).
8. A volcanic stone face roller removes oil and shine from your face without disrupting your makeup. And unlike oil-blotting sheets, the ball can be popped out and washed so you can use this over and over and over again.
9. *Though* if you can never break up with the OGs, a pack of blotting papers is one of those skincare products you'll always find room for in your bag or pocket. (I know I do!)
Promising review: "I've had oily skin my whole life and used countless types of oil blotting sheets because they're lifesavers. THESE ARE AMAZING. Great deal, big sheets, and they pull out one at a time so easily. Give these a try — completely worth it. They work well and are easy to use." —Kelsey
Get a 100-sheet pack from Amazon for $6.95 (available in three scents).
10. BestLand high-performance matte lipsticks come out to less than $2 a piece but wear like luxury brand lippies, according to reviewers. Sometimes you forget to put on a lip before you leave the house. It happens!
Promising reviews: "What can I say, I saw a TikTok about this lipstick and for $10 had to try it! The reviews are right, for some reason this lipstick is better than even $20 name brand ones bought from Ulta. Not only does it smell great, but dries in under a minute and survived eating a cupcake, a Starbucks drink, and an entire evening out, no smudging and had to be removed with a makeup wipe. Fantastic product!!" —Claire
"Beautiful and soooo worth the money! Usually I always purchase either Stila Cosmetics or Kylie Jenner but both of those are very pricey and expensive, so I looked up matte lip glosses on Amazon and saw this and thought I would give it a try. I absolutely love it. Very easy to put on does not smudge, beautiful colors, very very happy about the size of it! I went and purchased set B now because I love this product!" —Vickyy
Get a six-piece set from Amazon for $9.99 (available in three shades).
11. Broadway long-lasting clear lip gloss set comes in a set of three and often gets compared to the likes of MAC and Kylie Cosmetics in the review section.
It comes with three different formulas: mint oil that creates a refreshing cooling sensation (perfect for soothing a cracked lip), rosehip oil for reducing fine lines, and coconut oil for deeply hydrating and locking in moisture.
Promising review: "I have tried so many lip glosses from MAC to Kylie to Shea Moisture and Kiehls and I have to say this is by far THE best lip gloss. It is sooo smooth and glossy and doesn’t have that normal stickiness to it, which is absolutely amazing!" —Paige
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $4.49.
12. La Pure Waterproof Eyeliner Stamp I'd be remiss if I didn't recommend it to you because practicing a cat-eye flick is HARD. It's even harder to pull one off when you're touching up your makeup during happy hour in a dark bar bathroom.
Perhaps you're like me and don't feel done up until you have an eyeliner flick. This'll help!
Promising review: "I am not one to write reviews often, but this product has exceeded my expectations! I normally use liquid liners such as Kat Von D Tattoo, but this has drastically reduced the time it takes for me to create a winged look! I personally prefer a longer wing, but this stamp provides a template to work with and reduces the amount of time to create ‘sister’ wings — they’re pretty much twins now! The eyeliner pen itself it’s a bit broad for me, but the pigment is great!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $11.95 (available in two sizes).
13. Glimmer Glow Stick lipstick is a sheer, buildable color with some shimmer in it. If you're wondering about how the color will look on you, no fret. It's formulated with pH technology to give you the perfect-for-you rosy hue.
Check out a TikTok of the Glimmer Glow lipstick in action.
Promising review: "This is such a pretty pH color lipstick, viral for a reason — it's very pretty to look at, it's not sticky at all, and the more you layer it, the darker the pink shows up. The only thing I don't like is the scent in it, I can almost taste it a bit. It's nice to have in my purse if I need a quick color while I'm out in case of sudden dinner plans or a meeting, because you can control the color saturation to how light or bold it is." —Kristina Bumbelow
Get it from Amazon for $3.99.
14. Alleyoop Pen Pal combines four products in one at the click of a button — eyeliner, lip liner, brow filler, an highlighter pop out of a pen-like contraption reminiscent of that rainbow pen you begged your mom to buy back in fifth grade. It'll def help lighten your daily bag's load.
My BuzzFeed shopping colleague Jasmin Sandal has this and loves it. She says:
"I didn't realize I'd ever use a makeup product in my 20s that had the ability to transport me back to something I used in sixth grade, but here we are; and here I am using a multitool pen... for my face. I gotta say, I love the concept of the Pen Pal from Alleyoop! After using all of the functions (eyeliner, highlighter, lip liner, eyebrow pencil) and as someone who LOVES makeup but was applying as little as humanly possible during lockdown, I think it’s a great tool for anyone looking to streamline their routine. It's ideal to use for touch-ups come the end of the work day, or a subtle, minimalist way to apply makeup in the a.m. The brow pencil is particularly soft and pigmented, and filled in my eyebrows quickly. I just adore the ease of application of each product, and appreciate the universal, does-it-all-for-you concept. Plus, it saves me so much room in my already overflowing makeup bag!"
Get it from Amazon or Alleyoop for $25 (available in three shades).