"I Can’t Be Mad At A Dude Avenging His Family" — People Are Sharing The 17 TV Villains That Are Actually Pretty Hard To Hate

Recently, we asked you to tell us about a TV "villain" that you actually ended up loving. Of course, the responses were so good that we decided to roundup some of the best ones:
1. Arnold Rimmer — Red Dwarf
4. Kelly Kapoor — The Office US
5. Angela Moss — Mr. Robot
8. Squidward — SpongeBob SquarePants
10. Joffrey Baratheon — Game of Thrones
11. Morgana — Merlin
12. Klaus Mikaelson — The Vampire Diaries / The Originals
13. Henry — Horrid Henry
14. Gus Fring — Breaking Bad / Better Call Saul
15. Kashigi Yabushige — Shogun
16. Grand Admiral Thrawn — Star Wars Rebels / Ahsoka
17. Mellie — Scandal
Note: All submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.