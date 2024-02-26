Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Quiz badge

It's Time To Find Out Which "Avatar: The Last Airbender" Character You Are Alongside The Live-Action Cast

All I know is that Gordon Cormier is literally Aang IRL, and it's so wholesome.

by Nora Dominick, Lindsay Webster, Mariam Balogun
BuzzFeed Quiz Party!
 

Take this quiz with friends in real time and compare results

Check it out!

To celebrate the new Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action series, we had the cast — Dallas Liu, Ian Ousley, Gordon Cormier, and Kiawentiio — take a quiz to find out which characters from the show they're most like IRL.

The cast of Netflix&#x27;s Avatar: The Last Airbender
BuzzFeed Celeb / Via youtu.be

Is Gordon actually like Aang, or is he more of a Katara? Also, which ATLA character would they each want to fight alongside? Watch the video below to find out:

View this video on YouTube
BuzzFeed Celeb / Via youtu.be

Now it's your turn! Take our "Which Avatar: The Last Airbender Character Are You?" quiz below, and compare your results with Dallas, Ian, Gordon, and Kiawentiio's!

Gordon holding phone with &quot;choose a type of Bending&quot; on screen, and saying he chose &quot;Air&quot;
BuzzFeed Celeb / Via youtu.be

And be sure to watch Avatar: The Last Airbender, which is streaming now on Netflix.

Want to get your very own quizzes and posts featured on BuzzFeed’s homepage and app?

Become a Community Contributor.
promo

Sign up to get started

Learn more about Community