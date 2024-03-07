TV and Movies·Posted on 7 Mar 2024"Rachel And Joey Were Perfect For Each Other" — People Are Sharing How They'd End These 15 TV Shows"Haley would have a thriving photography career and excel in her life."by Elizabeth CottonBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail We all have that ONE show that left us deeply, deeply disappointed with how it ended... Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF NBC Recently, we asked the BuzzFeed Community to share how they would change the ending of a TV show, and here are some of the best responses: 1. Game of Thrones HBO "Jaime should have stayed with Brienne. They could still have had him meet his end, but I would have preferred it on his terms. Also, they should have shown Bran ending the monarchy, preferably with a better setup. Bran could have had glimpses of his disdain for the corruption and unfettered power by the great houses."—toml4ada66609 2. Avatar: The Last Airbender Nickelodeon "I would've cut the weird rushed Aang/Katara kiss and just ended it with all the gang hanging out in Iroh's teashop. I'd probably remove the Mai/Zuko bits too."—sushigal007 3. Ghosts (UK) BBC One "I love the show and I think the last two episodes let me down because they went from agreeing they need to be a family and that Alison wouldn't leave, to Alison doing a 180 and leaving the next episode. Building up their relationship over five seasons and doing that just hurt. Maybe making an agreement that Alison and Mike would stay but get a bit more privacy with the baby would be better, as the point of the penultimate episode is that they were a family with the ghosts."—skullsforthebrits 4. Girl from Nowhere Netflix "It should've ended with Nanno deciding to retire as a human and away from her life as a karma harbinger rather being killed and defeated by Yuri, who is worse than Satan."—tanyam44ab2253d 5. Friends NBC "I wish the Rachel and Joey plot had been taken more seriously by the writers. Joey was a way better match for Rachel, he definitely would have gone to Paris with her, and he was basically co-parenting Emma already. Meanwhile, Ross could have actually gotten over all of his anger and jealousy by accepting Rachel's happiness with another guy, and letting go of the baggage of their relationship!"—claremax"THANK you! Everyone shits on the Joey/Rachel pairing, but honestly... They were perfect for each other. Had that been taken seriously, they would have been the healthiest relationship on that show. They were very sweet together."—sans_the_skeleton 6. Veronica Mars The CW "It should have ended with Veronica figuring out the final twist WITHOUT Logan getting into the car. That's it, no other scene just a happy ending."—senpainoticedu 7. Squid Game Netflix "Saebyeok should have won. Dude didn't even touch the money for a year and let her brother stay in poverty."—jazsesy 8. Modern Family ABC "No, Haley would NOT end up with the groomer boyfriend, with two babies and copying the life she saw her mother have and hated! Haley would have a thriving photography career and excel in her life.(And this is off topic but Cam and Mitchell going to live on the farm does not look great, Mitchell hated the farm, it doesn't make sense how he ends up throwing his entire work away and moving away to raise the two kids in an area he always made fun of? He doesn't even get along with Cam's family!?)"—senpainoticedu 9. Once Upon a Time ABC "In the last episode, the citizens of Storybrooke and Snow White choose to make Regina 'The Good Queen' as opposed to the Evil Queen she once was.Personally, I would have changed it so they offer her the role of The Good Queen, showing they've forgiven her, but also having her turn it down. That would show character development on her part, showing she no longer desires power or to be queen any longer."—sans_the_skeleton"I feel like Once Upon a Time lost its way well before the ending."—robert_dunder 10. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. ABC "End season five with the snap and get Coulson, Fitz and Yo-yo snapped out. Then have the remaining agents join the other superheroes in the fight against Thanos. Also, in this world Hawkeye is married to Coulson and they still have the Barton kids. Seasons six and seven were just a mess."—comfyaardvark25 11. The Royals E! "I know they didn't know that it would be their last season, but it would have been great to end with a flash forward. Willow married Robert instead of exposing him and his crimes and I'd love a flash forward to the consequences of this. Robert would have disbanded parliament. Willow would realise she's stuck in her alliance with Robert and become morally questionable, Liam and Eleanor would be disinherited again and living far from England. Cyrus would be hiding in another embassy with Violet. Lucius would be right hand man to Robert and I think Helena would have returned to her old self and be after power. It would be a frustrating ending after lots of character development over the series, but a really good illustration of how power and wealth can suck you in and even if half of them are miserable, they still have the power and wealth."—hannahlm1d 12. Chuck NBC "Casey, Devon, Morgan, Chuck, and Sarah defeat the baddies. Our two stars get married in an awesome ceremony and live happily ever after. Which is how season four ended, be careful what you wish for when you want a show extended for another season."—poeticpumpkin70 13. The 100 The CW "Obviously, Bellamy is on the beach."—shannonmiz 14. Vagabond SBS TV "They should've ended with the main villain Edward Park's reveal and his orchestration of the plane crash exposure happening much earlier so that Dal Geon and Hae Ri would take him down and go on to live a normal life. Rather than end it on a cliff hanger fooling us into thinking there would be a season two and it hasn't been anything for five years now!"—tanyam44ab2253d 15. Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol KBS2 "As a fandom, we have all just collectively agreed that the last nine minutes of the limited series did not happen. After reading so much buzz that this KDrama has the literal worst ending of any KDrama ever produced, I just had to check it out for myself, I mean, how bad it could be? It truly deserves the title. Sublime little KDrama until those last nine minutes."—filmteach Do you have any more to add? Let us know in the comments below!