Tell Us How You Would Re-Write The Ending To A TV Show

Community·Posted on 2 Mar 2024Tell Us How You Would Re-Write The Ending To A TV ShowPetition to make Wren "A"...by Elizabeth CottonBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail Sometimes the endings of our favourite TV shows can leave us feeling a lil' unsatisfied... Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF VH1 Whether they were cancelled and left on a cliff hanger, or the final episode was just a bit "meh", we want to know how YOU would have ended a show! Maybe you would have preferred Wren to have been "A" in Pretty Little Liars... Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Freeform Perhaps you would have written an extra episode of Friends to see how the gang are doing away from each other... Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF NBC You might want to scrap the ending of How I Met Your Mother entirely... Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF CBS Or perhaps you've figured out the entire plot of The Society even with it being cancelled after season one... Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Netflix Whatever show it may be, we want you to tell us how you would have written the ending, and you could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed article!