Tell Us How You Would Re-Write The Ending To A TV Show

Petition to make Wren "A"...

Elizabeth Cotton
by Elizabeth Cotton

BuzzFeed Staff

Sometimes the endings of our favourite TV shows can leave us feeling a lil' unsatisfied...

VH1

Whether they were cancelled and left on a cliff hanger, or the final episode was just a bit "meh", we want to know how YOU would have ended a show!

Maybe you would have preferred Wren to have been "A" in Pretty Little Liars...

Freeform

Perhaps you would have written an extra episode of Friends to see how the gang are doing away from each other...

NBC

You might want to scrap the ending of How I Met Your Mother entirely...

CBS

Or perhaps you've figured out the entire plot of The Society even with it being cancelled after season one...

Netflix

Whatever show it may be, we want you to tell us how you would have written the ending, and you could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed article!