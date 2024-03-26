"I Didn't Really Understand Why It Was Such A Big Thing That She Had Died" — People Are Sharing The First Big News Stories They Remember As A Kid

I'm sure most of us can remember the first big news story we heard as a kid. For me, it would be the case of Madeleine McCann in 2007.
So, when u/Valentine-Venom asked "what is the first major news story you remember as a kid?" I decided to round up some of the most upvoted answers:
1. "Challenger exploding. My dad let me stay home from school to watch it. I told him they launched fireworks instead, because I (six years old) didn't understand what just happened."
2. "The Tylenol murders in 1982. I was six and I distinctly remember standing in the kitchen in front of my grandparents refrigerator while this story was on the evening news in their living room. It’s so weird how you remember certain details."
4. "9/11."
5. "Steve Irwin's death."
6. "OJ Simpson Bronco chase."
7. "The Oklahoma City bombing. I grew up in Tulsa and I was in second grade when it happened. I remember my dad picking me up after school for a dentist appointment, we drove by a local news station building and he told me what happened."
8. "Columbine. I was in fifth grade and turned on the TV to watch Power Rangers after school, but instead there were live shots of all these 'big kids' walking out of their school with their hands behind their heads. I'd never seen anything like it."
9. "The fall of the Berlin wall."
10. "The coronation of Elizabeth II."
11. "Obama winning the election. I remember my aunt being very excited about it."
12. "The resignation of President Nixon."
13. "Skylab falling back to Earth."
14. "The 2004 tsunami that hit Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand on the 26th of December. I was eight and had gotten a cake decorating kit for Christmas so my siblings and cousins made cakes and sold them in front of Go-Lo and donated the money."
15. "Michael Jackson's death."
16. "Jamie Bulger. I was five and really good at reading, and really into reading the newspaper, because that's what grown ups did."
17. "Baby Jessica falling down the well."
18. "Hurricane Katrina."
Note: All submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.