These 18 Movies Are So Good, People Have Watched Them Again And Again

    Sometimes a movie is SO good, you'd happily watch it again and again. For me, it's the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, but I digress...

    So, when u/Rising_Analyst asked "what is the name of the movie that you can watch countless times?" I knew I had to round up the best answers:

    1. My Cousin Vinny

    – u/ttorch7910

    "Nearly every day when I leave for work I tell my wife, 'Bye. I gotta go educate the youts.'"

    – u/Alive-Tumbleweed-742

    "My evidence professor in law school made us watch this movie and I’m so happy he did. I can’t believe I hadn’t seen it before then."  

    – u/Johnny_Silverhand1

    2. Coraline

    – u/krebbycrackers

    "I've watched this at least 50 times."

    – u/LeapYear1996

    3. The Shawshank Redemption

    "I never skip it when it's on television."

    – u/bonjailey

    "It's the best book to movie ever. They nailed it." 

    – u/champipple 

    4. The Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring (Extended)

    "It's my perfect adventure movie." 

    – u/Jack_Bartowski

    "Whenever I need to take a day to just do nothing, more often than not I'll just run the extended trilogy."

    – u/soda_cookie

    5. Groundhog Day

    – u/gfdgfgh

    "I'm still an advocate that they should release Groundhog Day two, and just play the same movie. I would pay to see it three times."

    u/almostascientist

    6. Jurassic Park

    – u/ShaqsRefrigerator

    "Finally one I can agree with! I’m not sure I’d wanna watch it repeatedly in short intervals, but like once a year or every couple years."

    – u/dr_van_nostren

    7. Pulp Fiction

    – u/Hot_Larva

    "Samuel L. Jackson was amazing in this film."

    – u/SulevanTheMafika  

    8. Howl's Moving Castle

    – u/LordFarquad8

    "I've watched this movie at least 75 times, and I love it more each time I watch it."  

    – u/954kevin

    9. The Big Lebowski

    u/Tiffany-bf

    "'That rug really tied the room together.'"

    – u/Odorlessstench

    10. Home Alone

    – u/AidanJ56

    "Every. Christmas. Season."

    – u/BroadwayBaby331  

    11. Forrest Gump

    – u/ILoveMonorails95

    "On repeat!!! My family thinks there’s something wrong with me for how many times in a row I can watch it like I've never seen it before. I dunno it puts me in a happy place."  

    – u/apolloniabee

    12. Shrek

    – u/Quetzal00

    "Agreed! Only the first two Shrek films though. None of the subsequent ones." 

    – u/FuschiaHouseplants 

    13. Big Trouble in Little China

    – u/CosmicBlur311

    "This is one of my partner’s favourite movies! I finally watched it with him a few months ago."  

    u/cauldron-crawler

    14. Terminator 2: Judgement Day

    "Honestly, I've probably seen it at least 100 times."

    – u/Kreaetor

    15. 10 Things I Hate About You

    – u/yhdreytaweatrst

    "Okay, yes, yes, and YES. I watch this at least twice a year without fail, it is such a comfort movie. It just never feels boring no matter how many times I've sat and watched it."

    – u/elizabeth_cotton 

    16. Pride and Prejudice (2005)

    – u/noonewantstodateme

    "Yes! The BBC version has its place, I love Colin Firth. But the 2005 version is so succinct and the music is beautiful. I could watch it forever."

    – u/BroadwayBaby331

    17. The Sound of Music

    – u/Maximum_Budget_991

    "This is a go to 'sick movie' for me."

    – u/HeldatNeedlePoint

    "My mum and I watch this without fail every year on New Year's Day with the leftover Christmas chocolates."

    – u/elizabeth_cotton 

    18. Fantastic Mr. Fox

    "It's so calming and my toddler loves it!"

    – u/86missingnomes

    "It was once on repeat for weeks at my place."

    – u/athiestchzhouse

