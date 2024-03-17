"Most Overrated Book In History" — 24 Books That Didn't Live Up To Their Hype

Recently, I asked you to share the books that were way overhyped and fell short of your expectations. Here are some of the best responses:
1. Ulysses by James Joyce
2. Secrets of Isoria by Cristina Macari
4. A Farewell to Arms by Ernest Hemingway
5. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
6. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover
9. Moby Dick by Herman Melville
10. Catch 22 by Joseph Heller
12. A Clockwork Orange by Anthony Burgess
13. Wuthering Heights by Emily Brontë
14. Verity by Colleen Hoover
15. Gone Girl by Gillian Flynn
16. One Day by David Nicholls
17. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osmond
18. Tender is the Flesh by Agustina Bazterrica
19. The Catcher in the Rye by J. D. Salinger
20. Yellowface by Rebecca F. Kuang
21. The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald
22. The Mortal Instruments series by Cassandra Clare
23. The Lord of the Rings by J. R. R. Tolkein
24. Lolita by Vladimir Nabokov
