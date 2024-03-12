Skip To Content
We Want To Know Which Book You've Read That You Think Is Overrated

This is a safe space, promise

Elizabeth Cotton
by Elizabeth Cotton

BuzzFeed Staff

As a bookworm, I appreciate nothing more than settling down with a good book. However, sometimes they can fall short of expectations...

Nickelodeon

If you've read a book that you think is overrated, tell us which one and WHY!

Maybe you struggled to get past the halfway mark in It Ends With Us...

Book cover of &quot;It Ends with Us&quot; by Colleen Hoover with floral design
Simon & Schuster UK

Perhaps The Fault In Our Stars was a little too predictable for you...

Book cover of &quot;The Fault in Our Stars&quot; by John Green with praise below
Penguin

Did The Alchemist feel lacklustre when you finally sat down to give it a read?

Book cover of &#x27;The Alchemist&#x27; by Paulo Coelho with title and author&#x27;s name
Harper Collins

Or maybe Pride and Prejudice just didn't quite hit the mark...

Cover of &#x27;Pride and Prejudice&#x27; by Jane Austen with classic artwork of a woman reading
Penguin Classics

Whatever it may be, tell us the book that you think is overrated and WHY, and you could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed article!