We Want To Know Which Book You've Read That You Think Is Overrated

Community·Posted on 12 Mar 2024We Want To Know Which Book You've Read That You Think Is OverratedThis is a safe space, promiseby Elizabeth CottonBuzzFeed Staff As a bookworm, I appreciate nothing more than settling down with a good book. However, sometimes they can fall short of expectations... If you've read a book that you think is overrated, tell us which one and WHY! Maybe you struggled to get past the halfway mark in It Ends With Us... Simon & Schuster UK Perhaps The Fault In Our Stars was a little too predictable for you... Penguin Did The Alchemist feel lacklustre when you finally sat down to give it a read? Harper Collins Or maybe Pride and Prejudice just didn't quite hit the mark... Penguin Classics Whatever it may be, tell us the book that you think is overrated and WHY, and you could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed article!