    Pedro Pascal Is Rumoured To Be In Marvel's Fantastic Four — And We've Done Our Own Recasting

    I hope you're just as excited as we are...

    Elizabeth Cotton
    by Elizabeth Cotton

    BuzzFeed Staff

    With the Fantastic Four release date set to be in May 2025, rumours of casting choices have begun. Allegedly, Pedro Pascal is in talks with Marvel Studios to take on the role of Reed Richards (eek!).

    Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images

    Obviously, we're hoping this is true, but the excitement has lead to us doing a recasting of our very own! Here's who we would love to see in the Marvel universe...

    Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

    Presley Ann / Getty Images / 20th Century Fox

    Of course, we're totally on board with Pedro becoming Reed, I mean he definitely fits into the Marvel universe. He already has an existing relationship with Disney (Marvel's parent company) thanks to his stint in The Mandalorian, and considering his role in Star Wars, this style of cinema definitely isn't far out of his reach. 

    Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

    Phillip Faraone / Getty Images / 20th Century Fox

    After a digital artist created an image of Joseph in the role, fans of Fantastic Four have been hyped ever since. Known for his role as Eddie Munson in Stranger Things, his recent rise in popularity would make sense for him to take on the Marvel universe.

    Constance Wu as Sue Storm

    Vivien Killilea / Getty Images / 20th Century Fox

    Now, a few names have been circulating for this role including Margot Robbie and Emily Blunt. IMO, Constance is the perfect choice, especially with her high-profile roles in Crazy Rich Asians and Hustlers. Let's make it happen, please.

    Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm (The Thing)

    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images/20th Century Fox

    It has been reported that Marvel have been looking to cast a Jewish actor for the role of Ben Grimm, and who could be more perfect than Ebon? Since his recent role in The Bear and having been nominated for an Emmy, it would make sense for Marvel to snatch him up for this role. There have also been fan reports that Daveed Diggs could be in the role, but of course, nothing has been confirmed.

    Okay, I'm sure there will be LOTS of recasting opinions, so let us know who you'd love to see in the roles in the comments below!