Pedro Pascal Is Rumoured To Be In Marvel's Fantastic Four — And We've Done Our Own Recasting

With the Fantastic Four release date set to be in May 2025, rumours of casting choices have begun. Allegedly, Pedro Pascal is in talks with Marvel Studios to take on the role of Reed Richards (eek!).
Obviously, we're hoping this is true, but the excitement has lead to us doing a recasting of our very own! Here's who we would love to see in the Marvel universe...
Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards
Constance Wu as Sue Storm
Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm (The Thing)
Okay, I'm sure there will be LOTS of recasting opinions, so let us know who you'd love to see in the roles in the comments below!