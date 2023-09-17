Of course, you guys delivered, and here are our favourite responses from the BuzzFeed Community and the good people of X...
1. "I'd say it's a little overhyped, mainly because I didn't fully get into it the first time I saw it. I was more excited about Oppenheimer, but now, I love it."
"It's beautifully self aware, the soundtrack is amazing, and the existential humour is on-point. My favourite part is in the reprise of the Lizzo song and she sings 'P! Panic! I! I'm scared! N! Nauseous! K! Death!' Makes me laugh and sing along every time."
2. "I think it was absolutely fantastic. It was emotional, beautiful, and meaningful. It's the movie that women and young girls deserve, and I loved every second."
"However, I do also understand why some people think it's overhyped, because it was very much all that was talked about for an extended period. I can understand how that would get a little irritating to people who were originally ambivalent towards it. The same thing has happened to me with movies I'm not interested in that just got hyped too much."
3. "I was really excited to watch it but I have to admit, I was a bit underwhelmed."
"I don't think it really did anything new, and I found it a bit on the nose compared to other movies with strong/good feminist undertones. It had potential to go further and be better IMO, but I wouldn't say it was a bad film.
I will say I'm happy others disagree with me and found the film inspiring. If YOU think it's an important movie, then it is an important movie, and my opinion doesn't negate that for you."
4. "I liked the film the first time I saw it, but I didn't 'get it' until I took my mom to go see it a second time. Watching it with her was so special and funny and moving."
"We both cried at the end when Barbie's really feeling for the first time, and they show the clips of all these amazing girls and women. It just really brought home how we were all just little girls once and we're just doing our best."
5. "I loved it all. The only thing I would have preferred to see was that at the end, if 'Barbie Land' had become equal. Not women above men, or men above women, but just equal."
"Other than that, it was perfect. America Ferrera's speech... My god, that got me in the feels."
6. "It was Kenough."
"No, but seriously it was fantastic. Witty, fresh, visually stunning, and genuinely moving. It's going to go down as one of the defining iconic movies of the 2020s."
7. "The message was powerful, truthful, and important, but I hated the movie."
"I don't want to pay to sit and be told how terrible the world is to women (for context, I am a woman) for two hours. I came out of the movie feeling incredibly sad and with a sense of dread, when what I needed was a bit of joy. Of course, that's possibly my fault, I should have researched the film more. But I feel like you're supposed to enjoy movies, all the same."
8. "It was one of the best movies I have watched this year. Unlike most who missed the whole point of the movie, I easily understood the meaning and viewpoint."
9. "It was even better than I expected! The whole audience spent the entire film laughing, and then there wasn't a dry eye in the house by the end."
"Absolutely superb."
10. "It was perfection."
"It upsets me to see some people missing the point and mentioning things like 'won't somebody think of the MEN?!?' and 'angry feminism'. It's really such an important and powerful message for everyone."
12. "It was such a fun film which will probably only get better with every re-watch."
"I understand some of the criticisms, but I think the majority completely missed the point of being an idea vs. being a person with flaws.
10/10. Yes, Sublime!"
13. "It really is that good! It’s insightful, rightfully critical of the current status of women’s rights, hilarious, heart wrenching and heart warming all at the same time."
"It is 'sublime!'"
14. "I really loved it. I mean, I am a sucker for a decent advertising campaign. On paper, capitalism's shite, but I'm only human."
"I do understand why some people are a little done with it already, because there has been a lot. Personally, I absolutely think it was worth it."
And here's what X users had to say in response...
H/T to the BuzzFeed community and X users for their contributions!
Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.