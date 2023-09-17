3. "I was really excited to watch it but I have to admit, I was a bit underwhelmed."

"I don't think it really did anything new, and I found it a bit on the nose compared to other movies with strong/good feminist undertones. It had potential to go further and be better IMO, but I wouldn't say it was a bad film.

I will say I'm happy others disagree with me and found the film inspiring. If YOU think it's an important movie, then it is an important movie, and my opinion doesn't negate that for you."



—jazsesy