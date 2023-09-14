  • Add Yours badge

Tell Us If You Thought The "Barbie" Movie Was Overhyped, Or If It Really Was That Good

I know your answers will be "SUBLIME".

Elizabeth Cotton
by Elizabeth Cotton

BuzzFeed Staff

Summer is over, the pink haze of Barbie has lifted, and X users are asking the real questions...

Twitter: @FuriousNoah_

Before you yell at me, I happened to *love* Barbie – I'm just curious to know what your opinion is... So, let me know, was this movie everything you thought it would be, or did it fall short?

Maybe you thought they showed Ken too much sympathy...

Warner Bros. Pictures / Via giphy.com

Perhaps you *loved* it so much you wish it was a teensy bit longer...

Warner Bros. Pictures / Via giphy.com

Or maybe it was exactly how you hoped it would be, and you don't agree with any negativity...

Warner Bros. Pictures / Via giphy.com

Whatever your opinion is, pop it down into the comments below! BTW, your answer could be used in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.