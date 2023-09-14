Tell Us If You Thought The "Barbie" Movie Was Overhyped, Or If It Really Was That Good

Community·Posted on 14 Sept 2023Tell Us If You Thought The "Barbie" Movie Was Overhyped, Or If It Really Was That GoodI know your answers will be "SUBLIME".by Elizabeth CottonBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink Summer is over, the pink haze of Barbie has lifted, and X users are asking the real questions...say something bad about this movie pic.twitter.com/A6s3w68guT— Noah (@FuriousNoah_) September 12, 2023 Twitter: @FuriousNoah_ Before you yell at me, I happened to *love* Barbie – I'm just curious to know what your opinion is... So, let me know, was this movie everything you thought it would be, or did it fall short? Maybe you thought they showed Ken too much sympathy... Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Warner Bros. Pictures / Via giphy.com Perhaps you *loved* it so much you wish it was a teensy bit longer... Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Warner Bros. Pictures / Via giphy.com Or maybe it was exactly how you hoped it would be, and you don't agree with any negativity... Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Warner Bros. Pictures / Via giphy.com Whatever your opinion is, pop it down into the comments below! BTW, your answer could be used in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.