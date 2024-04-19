These Pictures Spell Out The Name Of A Celebrity, Let's See If You Can Get All 14 Of Them

Don't let the easier ones fool you...

Elizabeth Cotton
by Elizabeth Cotton

BuzzFeed Staff

BuzzFeed Quiz Party!
 

Take this quiz with friends in real time and compare results

Check it out!

Recently, I tested your knowledge with this geography quiz where every picture spelt out the name of a country. Honestly, it was a lot of fun, so I decided to recreate the quiz but with names of our favourite celebrities...

For example: Hairy-Son-Ford would be Harrison Ford

Three images: close-up of a human armpit, illustration of people in a tree diagram, Ford car logo close-up
Getty Images

What are you waiting for? Good luck!

Want to get your very own quizzes and posts featured on BuzzFeed’s homepage and app?

Become a Community Contributor.
promo

Sign up to get started

Learn more about Community