Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Quiz badge

Each Pictures Spells Out The Name Of A Country, And We'll Be Impressed If You Get All 18

Let's put your knowledge to the test

Elizabeth Cotton
by Elizabeth Cotton

BuzzFeed Staff

BuzzFeed Quiz Party!
 

Take this quiz with friends in real time and compare results

Check it out!

Let's play a game... I'll show you a group of pictures that spell out the name of a country, all you have to do is tell me which one it is!

For example, this would be Finland...

Shark fin above water on left side, scenic mountain landscape with lake on the right, merge illusion
Getty Images

Good luck!

Want to get your very own quizzes and posts featured on BuzzFeed’s homepage and app?

Become a Community Contributor.
promo

Sign up to get started

Learn more about Community