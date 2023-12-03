Skip To Content
    People Are Sharing The 23 Female-Led TV Shows That Absolutely Deserve Your Binge-Watching Attention

    "YES! I love this show, it actually helped me get through a breakup."

    Elizabeth Cotton
    by Elizabeth Cotton

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Recently, u/l1zbenn3t asked people to share the "female-led TV shows that no one else seems to know about", and we decided to round up some of the best answers...

    1. Don't Trust the B in Apartment 23

    ABC

    u/OpenedNeurobiology

    "I love this one! It was too ahead of its time I fear."  

    u/poorcelain

    Where to watch: Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video

    2. Deadloch

    Amazon Prime Video

    u/Same_Independent_393

    "I love this show, I genuinely watched it three times in a row and got everyone at work to watch it. I need a new season."  

    u/allsjsjsbj

    Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

    3. UnREAL

    Hulu

    "It is criminally undermentioned."

    u/spooky_upstairs

    "This was the first that came to my mind when I saw the post, an absolute gem." 

    u/Lil_miss_Sunshine08 

    Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Google Play

    4. Starstruck

    BBC Three

    u/Otherwise-Solid

    "This show is amazing! Each season just gets better and better!"

    u/juhogg1 

    Where to watch: BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

    5. We Are Lady Parts

    Channel 4

    "It's a sitcom about a female Muslim punk band." 

    u/TheKnightsTippler

    "We watched the whole thing in one go. Such a good show!"  

    u/denialscrane

    Where to watch: Channel 4, Sky

    6. Harlots

    StarzPlay

    "I know a lot of people probably watched it and it’s far from unknown, but I really loved Harlots, especially season one, and nobody in my life seems to have seen it." 

    u/hauntingvacay96

    "Yes yes yes! I’m so sad they cancelled it, that show is amazing!"  

    u/areallifecrisis2

    Where to watch: Starz, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Lionsgate+

    7. Girls5Eva

    Peacock

    "It's a theatre nerds dream." 

    u/motherofpearl89

    "I loooove this show! It's a comedy with such heart."  

    u/ChaoticLolly

    Where to watch: Netflix

    8. Lipstick Jungle

    NBC

    u/PinsAndBeetles

    "This show was SO good!!! I wish it had more seasons."  

    u/tifbrew

    Where to watch: Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play

    9. Jessica Jones

    Netflix

    u/LadyAlexandre 

    "One of the best shows the MCU pretends doesn’t exist."  

    u/d4vros

    Where to watch: Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Google Play

    10. The Great

    Hulu

    "This show is so brilliant and hilariously written. I typically can't watch movies or TV from older time periods, but this one killed me." 

    u/not-me-jessie

    Where to watch: Starz, Lionsgate+, Amazon Prime Video, Sky, Google Play

    11. The Bold Type

    Freeform

    "It's not nearly popular enough. No one talks about the show and whenever I’ve brought it up nobody seems to have heard of it. It’s super fun! I always recommend it to people." 

    u/Signmetfup12

    Where to watch: BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Google Play

    12. Dollface

    Hulu

    "Anything that keeps Brenda Song employed is good by me!"

    u/Craphole-Island

    "YES!!! I looooove this show, it actually helped me get through a breakup." 

    u/SourNnasty

    Where to watch: Hulu

    13. Some Girls

    BBC Three

    u/malatangnatalam

    "Omg I immediately thought of this show!!! I still copy the kiwi accent the step-mum had in it." 

    u/Ok-Palpitation4489

    Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Britbox

    14. Bad Sisters

    Apple TV+

    u/keine_fragen 

    "This was GREAT. Dark, bleak comedy."

    u/StraightBudget8799

    "This show was absolutely PERFECT!!!!"

    u/wagonwheelwodie  

    Where to watch: Apple TV+

    15. Workin' Moms

    Netflix

    "It's legitimately so funny that I've howled." 

    u/not-me-jessie 

    Where to watch: Netflix

    16. Class of '07

    Prime Video

    "This show is fucking awesome!!! All female cast with a wild plot!" 

    u/anitasdoodles

    "Only show this year that I watched four times simply because there was always someone new I wanted to show it to."  

    u/Starseuss

    Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

    17. PEN15

    Hulu

    "They are playing themselves at 15, and the rest of the cast are actually 15. It’s hysterical." 

    u/norakb123

    Where to watch: Sky, Now TV

    18. Made For Love

    HBO Max

    u/Otherwise-Solid

    "It's a shame that it's so unheard of."  

    u/thatfluffycloud

    Where to watch: Channel 4, Apple TV+, Sky, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play

    19. Vida

    Starz

    "It’s such a good show that did not get nearly enough love." 

    u/hauntingvacay96

    "THIS is what I came here to say!! Everyone stop what they’re doing and go watch. Amazing lesbian representation and overall 10/10 show!"  

    u/ChaiSpy

    Where to watch: Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play

    20. A League of Their Own

    Amazon Prime Video

    "Not enough people watched it, IMO." 

    u/trulyremarkablegirl

    "So incredibly good. I hate that they cancelled it."  

    u/Friendly_Narwhal_297

    Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

    21. Another Period

    Comedy Central

    "It's incredible and virtually unknown. The later episodes got a bit weird but it is definitely not as well known as it should be." 

    u/CompetitiveFortune55

    Where to watch: Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play

    22. I May Destroy You

    BBC One

    "I know this received a lot of good nominations and mentions, but I haven’t heard a lot of people talk about it. It’s brilliant and heart-wrenching."

    u/GoinWithThePhloem

    Where to watch: Sky, BBC iPlayer

    23. Hacks

    HBO Max

    u/blast-ended-skank

    "Just finished binge-watching and adored it. So good."  

    u/locaschica

    Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+

    H/T to u/l1zbenn3t and r/popculturechat for having this discussion!

    Note: All submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.

    Are there any female-led shows you think more people need to know about? Let us know in the comments below.