    Here Are 15 TV Show Characters Who Had The Best Personal Growth And Deserve Wayyy More Credit

    If Petra Solano didn't make you bawl, then we can't be friends.

    Elizabeth Cotton
    by Elizabeth Cotton

    BuzzFeed Staff

    One of the best things about TV shows is that we're able to follow the development of our favourite characters as the series continues.

    Some of these characters you may have even had a strong dislike towards at first, but that's the beauty of on-screen development. So, here are some of my most favourite TV character growths...

    1. Ruby Matthews — Sex Education

    Netflix

    We first met Ruby in season one of the hit Netflix show where she was portrayed as being the ruthless leader of "The Untouchables" — A.K.A., the school's resident mean girl. It isn't until season two that we meet the "real" Ruby, and after acting cruel towards fan-favourite Maeve, a lot of character development was definitely needed. 

    We see Ruby's softer side after she begins her relationship with Otis and we learn more about her challenging home life. In the latest (and final) instalment of Sex Education, we found out Ruby was bullied when she was younger, potentially a reason for her often cold behaviour now. That being said, in the last season Ruby is determined to help Otis with his sex therapist campaign, and even though he continuously hurts her feelings Ruby always has her own back. Who wouldn't love her??

    2. Adam Groff — Sex Education (again)

    Netflix

    Okay, I'll admit, it was a little hard to show sympathy for Adam as he did spend the beginning of season one terrorising Eric. However, as the season continues we get to know him as a very misunderstood character, battling with identity issues and struggling to connect with his father whom he consistently seeks validation from. 

    We soon see him begin a relationship with Eric, and although this comes with its own challenges, Adam begins to open up to others and thus becomes one of my favourite character arcs of the show. In the last season we see him make amends with his parents, specifically growing closer to his father, and also becoming more self-assured in himself as being bisexual. Plus, his love for animals is way too wholesome.

    3. Michael ScottThe Office US

    NBC

    He starts off as the co-worker of everyone's nightmares, with his inappropriate actions that certainly wouldn't fly in a regular office. It's hard to see his character as anything more than an obnoxious figure you'd rather avoid. Alas, before his character departs after finding love, Michael shows himself as quite the complex character whose ignorance is a trait of low self-esteem and misguidance. 

    His growth is one of my favourite ones to witness, and with The Office reboot having just been announced, it'll be interesting to see if anything has changed!

    4. Chandler Bing — Friends

    NBC

    Put simply, Chandler went from a complete commitment-phobe to a married man with twins... Huh?! Introduced as being the sarcastic one of the close-knit group, we soon learn that Chandler uses his humour as a self-defence mechanism after a difficult childhood. 

    His emotional unavailability and commitment issues (mostly seen through his relationship with Janice) stems from his parents' divorce, which he eventually manages to work through when beginning his relationship with Monica. From this, we see Chandler grow in maturity which leads to him entering into a stable relationship, re-connecting with his dad, and eventually becoming a proud father himself.

    5. Jake Peralta — Brooklyn Nine-Nine

    NBC

    First things first, there was never anything "wrong" with his character, apart from his complete immaturity and often reckless behaviour. However, as the seasons develop, we watch him become more confident within himself and he begins to showboat a whole lot less. This growth mostly stems from his mature relationship with Amy, but also his almost father-son relationship with Captain Holt. 

    We see the most development in Jake's character when he gives up his job as a police officer in order to be a full-time dad for his children with Amy. Jake from the early seasons never would have dreamed of doing this, but his selflessness just shows how far he's come.

    6. Rosa Diaz — Brooklyn Nine-Nine (again)

    NBC

    Rosa goes from being extremely private and a self-confessed "lone wolf" to becoming protective over her closest friends. Not to mention the moment when she asks Jake for his support when she wants to come out as bisexual to her parents. Rosa being open about her sexuality and confiding in her friends shows major growth, and although she still maintains her aura of secrecy there's no denying that her character has become more accepting of love and support.

    7. Jess Mariano — Gilmore Girls

    The WB

    Ahhh yes, one of TV's OG "bad boys". Jess was introduced to the show as a fairly irresponsible character who faced problems with authority and struggled from a difficult upbringing. We get to see parts of his personality when he is with Rory that shows a more caring side, yet it isn't until he decides to leave Stars Hollow for good that we see his true growth. 

    Jess returns as an author, who is seemingly a lot more mature and emotionally intelligent. He even tries to encourage Rory to go back to Yale and not waste her time with Logan. Older Jess in Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life has changed so much from younger Jess, but in the best way possible.

    8. Rae Earl — My Mad Fat Diary

    E4

    During the three seasons of this emotionally raw show, we get to witness the character of Rae has she navigates her mental health, her relationship with her mum, friendships, boyfriends, and everything else that comes with being a teenager. As the show develops we slowly begin to see Rae become more self-assured even through the continuous ups and downs. 

    In the final episode we find out that Rae has got the grades she needs to attend university, she has an emotionally candid conversation with Chloe about their future, and she even makes a firm decision to not get back with Finn. It may be bittersweet, but I love the way this show depicted the character of Rae.

    9. Sandra Kaluiokalani — Superstore

    NBC

    Sandra might just be one of my favourite characters ever from a TV show. In the first season, Sandra comes across as very quiet. She often gets talked over by other characters and suffers from low self-esteem. We eventually see her becoming more confident, involving herself with the group and even getting married to Jerry. 

    Not to mention when she purposefully closed the door on Carol (her arch nemesis) during the tornado, choosing not to help save her. As the show comes to an end Sandra's character arc has led to her become assistant manager of the store, even standing up for herself to Dina. We love to see it!

    10. Caroline Forbes — The Vampire Diaries

    The CW

    I'll be so honest with you, I do not care if you are Team Damon or Stefan, everyone should be Team Caroline. She goes from being quite a self-centred character, to a strong, protective one. Even her relationship and marriage with Stefan shows her growth, as she becomes aware of her flaws and actively works to better herself. Vampire Caroline was one of the best transformations of the show, and I really think she deserves a lot more credit.

    11. Fabiola Torres — Never Have I Ever

    Netflix

    Fabiola's character journey started as a quiet, self-proclaimed "nerd" who is at the beginning of figuring out her sexuality. A lot of her growth came from learning to live for herself instead of trying to please other people, especially when she decides to go to a university that suits her best interests instead of an Ivy like her mum wanted. Of course, there were still moments she retreated back into season one Fabiola, but even the tiniest bits of growth count!

    12. Hanna Marin — Pretty Little Liars

    Freeform

    Hanna's growth comes in very different stages. Firstly, she begins as an insecure character who struggles with her confidence (especially because of how Alison treated her), to then becoming the school's new it-girl. However, this is only the beginning of her growth. As the show wraps in season seven, Hanna has become a confident, well-rounded character who definitely appears a lot more secure within herself. I would say out of all the characters, Hanna had to overcome the most which led to a very genuine development.

    13. Petra Solano — Jane The Virgin

    The CW

    Petra was quite frankly unrecognisable by the end of this show. At the beginning, her character was manipulative and selfish, but thanks to her growing friendship with Jane and her becoming a mother, Petra became an absolute fan-favourite. 

    As the series went on, we learnt all about Petra's difficult background and struggles with postpartum depression which gave us an insight into her more difficult behaviours. Overall, Petra has one of the strongest redemption arcs on the show, which of course was made all the more sweeter thanks to her relationship with JR.

    14. Casey Gardner — Atypical

    Netflix

    Casey's character is quite complex, especially as she struggles to find her own identity. She's protective over her brother Sam, and until he meets Paige she seems to be the only character who "gets" him. Casey's true development happens when she begins to figure out her sexuality. After realising she has feelings for her best friend, Izzy, she talks it through with her dad and breaks up with her boyfriend. It was handled so maturely I had to remind myself that this character is in fact 16, and she handled it perfectly. 10/10.

    15. And finally... Haley Dunphy — Modern Family

    ABC

    When we first meet Haley, she's viewed as a ditzy, rebellious teenager who consistently argues with her parents to get her own way. Throughout the following seasons, however, she becomes a much more thoughtful and responsible character while still maintaining her strong-headed streak. 

    As the show came to an end, Haley ended up pregnant with twins, and while many fans viewed this as a lapse in her growth, I personally think it showed how far she's come. Sarah Hyland who played Haley admitted that "she'd hoped to see the character evolve into a 'badass' working mom rather than just struggling with two newborns." Honestly, I agree! I would have loved to have seen her begin her own fashion empire, but I still love this character growth.

    Have we missed anyone out? Let us know in the comments!