"You've Just Gotta Push Through It" — People Are Sharing The 16 TV Shows That They Almost Stopped Watching Because Of One Episode

Even some of our most beloved TV series' have that one episode that almost made us stop watching...
So, when u/theinnocenthostage asked "what episode nearly destroyed the whole series?" we decided to round up the best answers:
🚨 Warning: This post will contain spoilers, so read on at your own risk! 🚨
1. "An episode of Pretty Little Liars when a guy tripped and fell onto an axe, accidentally beheading himself."
2. "Stranger Things episode where Eleven went to the city and met the other girl with powers could have destroyed the series if they didn't back off quickly."
3. "The Walking Dead when they kill Glenn and Abraham. Most of the people I knew and many people online claimed that was the last episode they watched."
4. "The sexual assault episode in Downton Abbey made me give up on the show until I got pestered to keep going by family. It was just such an upsetting tonal difference I didn’t want in the show I was enjoying."
5. "Michael Scott leaving The Office (US) could have ended the whole series, but they made it work. It didn’t have the exact same magic, but it found its own rhythm and was fun and endearing."
6. "How I Met Your Mother finale. The show and the fans have already moved on from Ted and Robin's relationship for the better, and after we became invested in the Barney-Robin and Ted-Tracy pairing throughout the final season, we watched both developments torn down in minutes for a finale where Ted and Robin got back together (again)."
7. "Instead of an episode, maybe the whole first season of Parks and Recreation. It's the most generic season, not the worst of all time, but it showed none of the potential of future seasons."
8. "Letterkenny season one, episode three. It's a great show, but this episode is bad. Whenever I recommend it to someone, I warn them about this episode and say 'you've just gotta push through it'."
9. "Modern Family when Haley got pregnant with twins."
10. "The first few episodes of Bojack Horseman where it's just a generic animated sitcom. I know a lot of people who stopped watching before it got good and had to be convinced to give the series another try."
11. "How to Get Away with Murder where they killed off Wes."
12. "The Hillary Clinton episode of Broad City is so cringe-inducing that it retroactively taints the series' best moments."
13. "The Lost episodes with Nikki and Paulo. They were so badly written it nearly made people stop watching."
14. "The Timeless Children in Doctor Who. It wrecked the established canon so bad and was so mind-blowingly awful."
15. "First episode of Black Mirror. I gave up on the show for two years before coming back to it and realising it's awesome if you skip the first episode."
16. "Happy Days where Fonzie jumped the shark."
H/T to u/theinnocenthostage and AskReddit for having this discussion!
Note: All submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.