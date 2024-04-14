These Harry Potter Jokes Are Charm-Ing And Riddikulus-Ly Funny

Hot Topic
We're in love with Harry Potter jokes and puns — it's hard not to be! We grew up with the series, and the nostalgia factor just isn't going anywhere. From its spinoff series, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, to the wizard-themed candy and amusement park, there's still a ton of interest in the books and movies. We know fans love our Harry Potter Pickup Lines, so we figured we'd add our favorite jokes, too! Here's a roundup of the best Harry Potter jokes, sourced from Reddit. They'll even give ~muggles~ a chuckle.
1. "What type of drink does Snape hate the most? Jameson."
2. "Why can't Harry tell the difference between a cooking pot and his best friend? Because they're both cauldron."
3. "So, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. I guess that's when the books started getting...dead Sirius."
8. "One day Lupin decides to come clean with Harry. He sits him down and tells him, 'Harry, I'm a werewolf.' Harry jumps up and starts shouting, 'WHAT!? ARE YOU FUCKING SERIOUS!?' Lupin sighs, hangs his head, and mumbles, 'Ah yes, that, too.'"
10. "Why doesn't Snape own a barbecue? Because he roasts his food verbally."
17. "Why did Harry Potter get pulled over for speeding? Because he didn't expect-no-patrol-man."
19. "Why did Snape stand in the middle of the road? So you'll never know which side he's on."
20. "Why did Hermione Granger carry a time-turner with her everywhere she went? Because she was always running late for her Ron-dezvous!"
22. "On a scale of one to ten, how obsessed with Harry Potter are you? About nine and three quarters."
25. "What is born with eight legs, has four after the first year of its life, and then only two after 20 years? The Weasley twins."
27. "Why did Professor Snape stand in line at the bookstore? He heard they were having a sale on half-blood prints."
29. "What did Harry tell the Dementor? 'You're Riddikulus!'"
31. "Why does Voldemort prefer Twitter over Facebook? Because he has only followers, not friends."
32. "Why should Malfoy be a part of every Quidditch team? He'd make an excellent snitch."
33. "Why doesn’t Firenze go to parties? He doesn’t want to be the centaur of attention."
This article contains content from Michele Bird, Casey Rackham, and Andy Golder.
