These Harry Potter Jokes Are Charm-Ing And Riddikulus-Ly Funny

We're in love with Harry Potter jokes and puns — it's hard not to be! We grew up with the series, and the nostalgia factor just isn't going anywhere. From its spinoff series, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them , to the wizard-themed candy and amusement park, there's still a ton of interest in the books and movies. We know fans love our Harry Potter Pickup Lines , so we figured we'd add our favorite jokes, too! Here's a roundup of the best Harry Potter jokes, sourced from Reddit . They'll even give ~muggles~ a chuckle.