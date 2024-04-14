    These Harry Potter Jokes Are Charm-Ing And Riddikulus-Ly Funny

    Expecto to crack up reading these.

    Elena Hernandez
    by Elena Hernandez

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Hot Topic
    🔥 Full coverage and conversation on Harry Potter

    We're in love with Harry Potter jokes and puns — it's hard not to be! We grew up with the series, and the nostalgia factor just isn't going anywhere. From its spinoff series, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, to the wizard-themed candy and amusement park, there's still a ton of interest in the books and movies. We know fans love our Harry Potter Pickup Lines, so we figured we'd add our favorite jokes, too! Here's a roundup of the best Harry Potter jokes, sourced from Reddit. They'll even give ~muggles~ a chuckle.

    Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger in a scene from the film series
    Warner Bros / Via Everett Collection

    Editor’s note: BuzzFeed does not support discriminatory or hateful speech in any form. We stand by the LGBTQ community and all fans who found a home in the Harry Potter series and will work to provide a safe space for fans. If you, like us, feel impassioned about trans rights, learn more or donate here.

    1. "What type of drink does Snape hate the most? Jameson."

    Colin and Hermione Granger in Hogwarts&#x27; Great Hall with a camera
    Warner Bros / Via Everett Collection

    u/aristride

    2. "Why can't Harry tell the difference between a cooking pot and his best friend? Because they're both cauldron."

    u/Butterflylvr1

    3. "So, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. I guess that's when the books started getting...dead Sirius."

    u/Sasstiel

    Hot Topic
    Think you’re the biggest Harry Potter fan? Let’s put it to the test.
    See our Harry Potter Discussions

    4. "How do the Malfoys enter a building? They Slytherin."

    u/glowintoyou

    5. "How do you know if a potion is good? You check its hex-piration date!"

    u/HereForTheJokes-13

    6. "Why did Snape teach Potions and not Herbology? Because he can’t keep a lily alive."

    u/katienic

    7. "Why is Mad-Eye Moody such a bad teacher? Because he can’t control his pupils."

    u/Ashleeeeh_

    8. "One day Lupin decides to come clean with Harry. He sits him down and tells him, 'Harry, I'm a werewolf.' Harry jumps up and starts shouting, 'WHAT!? ARE YOU FUCKING SERIOUS!?' Lupin sighs, hangs his head, and mumbles, 'Ah yes, that, too.'"

    u/LolaTrixie

    9. "What fuel does Harry Potter put in his car? Expecto Petroleum!"

    @Grargemeister

    10. "Why doesn't Snape own a barbecue? Because he roasts his food verbally."

    Hermione and Harry from &quot;Harry Potter&quot; in school robes sitting at the Hogwarts dining hall
    Warner Bros / Via Everett Collection

    u/Gifted_GardenSnail

    11. "Voldemort's parents took the 'I got your nose' game a bit too seriously."

    u/mq999

    12. "How does Harry Potter get rid of a rash? With quit-itch."

    @TheHPfacts

    13. "How do you get a mythical creature into your house? Through the Gryffindor!"

    u/Blade_Omega

    14. "Why did Barty Crouch Jr. quit drinking? Because it was making him Moody."

    u/Sylren

    15. "What do you call an electrocuted Dark Lord? A Volt-demort."

    @pinchingbumms7

    16. "What do you call the entrance to a magical gym? A dumbbell door."

    @CaptGGstache

    17. "Why did Harry Potter get pulled over for speeding? Because he didn't expect-no-patrol-man."

    u/aWildPig

    18. "What did Voldemort tell Wormtail when they went bowling? Kill the spare."

    u/lawlesskenny

    19. "Why did Snape stand in the middle of the road? So you'll never know which side he's on."

    u/grey_sun

    20. "Why did Hermione Granger carry a time-turner with her everywhere she went? Because she was always running late for her Ron-dezvous!"

    Hagrid and Harry Potter riding a motorcycle with a sidecar at night
    Warner Bros / Via Everett Collection

    u/anonymous

    21. "Where did Dumbledore keep his army? Up his sleevey."

    u/LukeSA

    22. "On a scale of one to ten, how obsessed with Harry Potter are you? About nine and three quarters."

    u/anonymous

    23. "Harry Potter is sliding down a hill... J.K. Rowling."

    u/anonymous

    24. "What do you call a toilet with fur? A Harry Potter."

    u/Mrjarbuckle

    25. "What is born with eight legs, has four after the first year of its life, and then only two after 20 years? The Weasley twins."

    u/TylerEffinGohde

    26. "Why was Draco really loud in bed? So that his father would hear about it."

    u/anonymous

    27. "Why did Professor Snape stand in line at the bookstore? He heard they were having a sale on half-blood prints."

    u/anonymous

    28. "Why does Neville need three seats on a bus? He has a Longbottom."

    u/NerdOfZoology

    29. "What did Harry tell the Dementor? 'You're Riddikulus!'"

    Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, and Harry Potter sitting together with serious expressions
    Warner Bros / Via Everett Collection

    u/anonymous

    30. "Why shouldn't one marry James Potter? He's a Chaser, not a Keeper."

    u/Gifted_GardenSnail

    31. "Why does Voldemort prefer Twitter over Facebook? Because he has only followers, not friends."

    u/anonymous

    32. "Why should Malfoy be a part of every Quidditch team? He'd make an excellent snitch."

    u/white-dumbledore

    33. "Why doesn’t Firenze go to parties? He doesn’t want to be the centaur of attention."

    u/anonymous

    34. "I liked all the characters, but Sir Nicholas was poorly executed."

    u/Fluid-Flounder8450

    35. "On a scale from one to ten, I'd rate Harry Potter a 9 and 3/4."

    u/anonymous

    This article contains content from Michele Bird, Casey Rackham, and Andy Golder. 

    Hot Topic
    🔥 Full coverage and conversation on Harry Potter
    We see you lurking 👀
    Join a Harry Potter conversation instead.
    See the Discussions