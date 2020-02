Speaking about the recent release of her Bond 25 theme song and Grammy wins, she said: "It's weird — the cooler the things you get to do are, the more people hate you."

"The problem is, a lot of it's really funny. I think that's the issue — nobody really stops because it's funny ... It's like, anything for a joke," Billie went on. "Say anything to make somebody laugh. I've experienced that — growing up, I'd say things that I thought people would laugh at, and then later I realised that wasn't cool to say."