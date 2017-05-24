Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link So here's the deal. Spider-Man: Homecoming is set to come out in July, but today they released a new poster for the film, and it is a lot to process. There are ten people on this poster which is at least seven people too many. Take a moment for your eyes to adjust and soak it all in.

This isn't some graphic design student's midterm project. This is a real poster. Let's break it down section by section shall we? We'll start at the bottom and slowly work our way to the top. Alright, this is fine. It give the impression that this will be a run-of-the-mill movie poster. We see sparks, the title, and the date it's released. All should be fine right? Wrong. Now we move up to the middle half, and boy is it a doozy.

Okay so we have Iron Man in the full suit just chillin'. Then we have Zendaya gazing into the distance looking like a total badass. Directly to her left is Marvel veteran Jon Favreau buttoning his suit, because what else would you be doing in an action movie? Next there is good old Marisa Tomei aka Aunt May looking younger than ever. Hovering about them all is Michael Keaton looking like he's about to murder someone. And of course we have shots of Washington D.C. and New York City in the background just to add a little flair. Overwhelmed yet? Too bad, because we still have one more third to go. Now we move all the way to the top for our final section. All right, now we finally have shots of Tom Holland, our newest Spider-man. Holland looks like he's about to kick ass, take names, and do it all before he has to be home for dinner. Then we have a whole angel and demon vibe going on to Holland's left and right.On the left we have a giant, full costumed Spider-Man and on the right is Robert Downey Jr. aka Iron Man. Not gonna lie, RDJ totally looks like Holland's disapproving father, and it's pretty great. Twitter, of course, tried to improve it, but got lost in the battle. Kyle Buchanan @kylebuchanan I'll be honest: I tried to improve the very busy SPIDER-MAN HOMECOMING poster, and I no longer know where the origi… https://t.co/ndIzitjjWj Wed May 24 14:29:54 UTC+0000 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite Others went for a more simplified approach. mister gay @solaveIIan wow love this spider-man homecoming poster 05:03 PM - 24 May 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite And then there's this Robert Downey Jr.-focused approach. Steenz vs. Deadlines @oheysteenz An even more accurate poster for Spider-Man Homecoming by @MonsieurFunches Wed May 24 18:00:31 UTC+0000 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite BRB. Gonna go lie down for a minute cause this poster has me all kinds of confused. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

MTV / Via giphy.com