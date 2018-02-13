 back to top
News Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down
Black History Month Winter Olympics Trending

Russian Curler Anastasia Bryzgalova Is So Hot I'm Convinced All The Snow In Korea Is Now Melted

*Googles how to become an Olympic curler by 2022*

Posted on
Delaney Strunk
Delaney Strunk
BuzzFeed Staff

This is Anastasia Bryzgalova, an Olympic curler from Russia, and also my new imaginary wife.

Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

This week, Bryzgalova not only took home a bronze medal in mixed double's curling, but she also stole my heart.

Maddie Meyer / Getty Images
Advertisement

And I'm not the only one. The internet is blowing up with other Anastasia stans.

I thought curling was a sport for old balding men but Anastasia Bryzgalova be looking like Megan Fox and suddenly I… https://t.co/4rGDJKCydH
brooke @SchofiesChoice

I thought curling was a sport for old balding men but Anastasia Bryzgalova be looking like Megan Fox and suddenly I… https://t.co/4rGDJKCydH

Reply Retweet Favorite

I mean, how could you not completely melt over someone this cute??

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
@a_nastasia92 / Via instagram.com

I dare you to look me in the eyes and tell me Anastasia doesn't look like a real life Disney princess on her wedding day.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
@a_nastasia92 / Via instagram.com

Is it even legal to be this attractive?

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
@a_nastasia92 / Via instagram.com

She's literally upstaging mother nature like it's nothing.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
@a_nastasia92 / Via instagram.com
Advertisement

Can someone use Google Maps to help me find my way back home? I'm currently lost in Anastasia's eyes.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
@a_nastasia92 / Via instagram.com

Find you someone that looks at you the way Anastasia looks at the curling rink.

Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

Anyone know the quickest way to qualify for the an Olympic curling team? Asking for a friend.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
@a_nastasia92 / Via instagram.com

No one is allowed to look THIS cute while holding a dog.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
@a_nastasia92 / Via instagram.com

Although she may have only won bronze during the Olympics, Anastasia Bryzgalova will always be gold in my heart.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
@a_nastasia92 / Via instagram.com

Click here for more Pyeongchang Winter Olympics content.

Charlotte Gomez / BuzzFeed

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With Culture

Follow Us On Pinterest