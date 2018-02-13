Russian Curler Anastasia Bryzgalova Is So Hot I'm Convinced All The Snow In Korea Is Now Melted

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link This is Anastasia Bryzgalova, an Olympic curler from Russia, and also my new imaginary wife. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Email Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link Ronald Martinez / Getty Images Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin This week, Bryzgalova not only took home a bronze medal in mixed double's curling, but she also stole my heart. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Email Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link Maddie Meyer / Getty Images Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Advertisement And I'm not the only one. The internet is blowing up with other Anastasia stans. brooke @SchofiesChoice I thought curling was a sport for old balding men but Anastasia Bryzgalova be looking like Megan Fox and suddenly I… https://t.co/4rGDJKCydH 05:28 AM - 08 Feb 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite I mean, how could you not completely melt over someone this cute?? View this photo on Instagram @a_nastasia92 / Via instagram.com I dare you to look me in the eyes and tell me Anastasia doesn't look like a real life Disney princess on her wedding day. View this photo on Instagram @a_nastasia92 / Via instagram.com Is it even legal to be this attractive? View this photo on Instagram @a_nastasia92 / Via instagram.com She's literally upstaging mother nature like it's nothing. View this photo on Instagram @a_nastasia92 / Via instagram.com Advertisement Can someone use Google Maps to help me find my way back home? I'm currently lost in Anastasia's eyes. View this photo on Instagram @a_nastasia92 / Via instagram.com Find you someone that looks at you the way Anastasia looks at the curling rink. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Email Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link Ronald Martinez / Getty Images Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Anyone know the quickest way to qualify for the an Olympic curling team? Asking for a friend. View this photo on Instagram @a_nastasia92 / Via instagram.com No one is allowed to look THIS cute while holding a dog. View this photo on Instagram @a_nastasia92 / Via instagram.com Although she may have only won bronze during the Olympics, Anastasia Bryzgalova will always be gold in my heart. View this photo on Instagram @a_nastasia92 / Via instagram.com Click here for more Pyeongchang Winter Olympics content. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Email Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link Charlotte Gomez / BuzzFeed Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link Promoted by View Comments