As the body gets older, the hearing process stops working as well, making certain high frequencies hard or impossible to make out.
The loss of ability to hear these high frequencies is called presbycusis, and it can start happening as early as the time you turn 18.
Don't believe me? Let's see if your hearing matches up with what is typical for your age.
Use this sound to adjust your headphones/speakers to a comfortable volume. The vast majority of hearing people should be able to make this out.
Listen here:
Moving on: This is 14,400 hertz. This should be difficult for anyone over 40 to hear. There should be a slight click when the sound begins.
Listen here:
Now this is the sound that separates the men from the boys — literally. At 17,400 hertz, this sound has been used to stop teenagers from loitering at stores.
In other words, if you're not a teenager, chances are you won't be able to hear this sound.
Listen here:
Finally, at 18,000 hertz, this sound should be hard to hear no matter WHAT age you are:
If you couldn't hear anything for the last two sounds: 1) Sorry, you're old, and 2) Here they are together, playing at the same time: