11.

"For me, it's when parents don't ever try to educate their kids about having consideration for others. We live in a ground-floor flat, and the neighbors' kids play right outside our front room window (like, sometimes they lean right up against it) try to peek inside, tap sticks against the windows, and yell and scream for ages as part of their play. Obviously, I don't expect children to be angels or be silent all the time, but when I was young, I was taught to respect other people's property and space and not to make so much noise that you're disturbing people. It was a very easy rule for me to understand. But nowadays? If you try to enforce that, people will say things like, 'Let kids be kids. Stop trying to ruin their fun.' I'm not trying to ruin childhoods, but I'm just suggesting that parents teach their kids to have some basic manners and respect toward others."