7.

"Don't take your health for granted. Even if you take very good care of yourself, you never know what might happen. And even with the best of treatment, you may need help and support to manage your life. So my advice is to build a solid support system of family, friends and/or neighbors. Even if you have a minor issue going on, you're going to need people in your life who will be there when you need them, and you should help those people when you can as well. It can be tempting for introverts especially to isolate, but don't let yourself get into a situation where you have no one to call if you need help. It's not good for your mental health, either."