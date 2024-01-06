13.

"Sleeping around. Gonna jump right in and say that I don't hold any judgment, nor am I slut-shaming here, and I absolutely respect the right of consenting adults to do what they want with other consenting adults. But it took me years to realize that I was having sex with men for all the wrong reasons. I'd have drunken one-night stands, and I think I was looking for validation, affection, and love at the end of the day, and often didn't want to actually have sex with the men I did have sex with. I'd often have unprotected sex, and while I somehow never contracted anything, I recognize now how dumb that was. Again, no shame, because I've had casual sex I absolutely didn't regret too, but I just recognize that in college, I did it so often for the wrong reasons. I really had to figure out how to respect myself and look internally for validation."