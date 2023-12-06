Millennials, Tell Me What You Regret The Most From Your College Days

It's college application season, which means I've been spending the last couple weeks helping my sisters write and edit essays (so fun). The whole experience brought me back to my own college days, and I reminisced about how much I really...didn't enjoy college all that much. Honestly, I do have regrets from my college years, and one of them is that I never got involved in anything, so I ended up not making any college friends. So, if you're like me and have regrets from college, I wanna know what they are.
Maybe you didn't care so much at the time to join a fraternity or sorority, so you never rushed. But then you saw how close people still were with their Greek life friends post-graduation, and now you wish you'd joined.
Maybe you didn't take advantage of the networking opportunities college offers, and now you always wonder what would have happened if you'd gotten more involved with organizations and clubs and took the time to get to know your professors.
Maybe you wish you'd gone to community college first and then transferred to a university, because it would have saved you so much money in tuition fees.
Or maybe you felt pressured to pursue a degree in a field of study you actually didn't like all that much, and now you wish you'd went to school for something you feel really passionate about.
Whatever the case may be, if you're a millennial and have something you regret from your college days, I want to know all about it. And don't be afraid to get into the nitty gritty! If you want a chance to be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post, let me know your stories in the comments, or you can submit anonymously using this form.