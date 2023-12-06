Millennials, Tell Me What You Regret The Most From Your College Days

It's college application season, which means I've been spending the last couple weeks helping my sisters write and edit essays (so fun). The whole experience brought me back to my own college days, and I reminisced about how much I really...didn't enjoy college all that much. Honestly, I do have regrets from my college years, and one of them is that I never got involved in anything, so I ended up not making any college friends. So, if you're like me and have regrets from college, I wanna know what they are.