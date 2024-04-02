BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    27 Things That'll Improve The Appearance Of Your Home In A Snap

    Against all odds, there is still time for home upgrades in your busy schedule.

    Danielle Healy
    by Danielle Healy

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A pack of flower-shaped fizzing toilet bombs so you can give your toilet a cleansing spa treatment without all that unnecessary scrubbing. It's basically a bath bomb but for your porcelain throne.

    a model holding a yellow flower-shaped toilet bomb
    Blue Poppy Bath / Etsy

    Blue Poppy Bath is a Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based Etsy shop that sells a wide range of personal care products handmade in small batches using simple, skin-safe ingredients.

    Promising review: "I wholeheartedly wasn’t expecting much — I saw this on a list and decided WTH and purchased some. They are forking amazing! The smell isn’t too overpowering, and they work so nicely! You have a customer for life!" —Ashley Hockers

    Get a 10-pack from Blue Poppy Bath on Etsy for $10.08 (available in seven scents).

    2. Or these Clorox toilet tablets you can plop in your toilet tank for four 👏 whole 👏 months 👏 of continuous cleaning action with every flush.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I wasn't impressed at first. This doesn't take the place of cleaning the bowl manually, but it does cut down on how often you need to clean your bowl. I had old stains from the previous tenants inside my bowl, but after about four weeks the stains have disappeared. Love this product!" —Dorine Buse

    Get a pack of four from Amazon for $12.98.

    3. Some statement-making colorblock wall decals to liven up blank walls with all the flair of a custom paint job with a fraction of the effort. And if you're renting or just can't commit to one look — don't worry — it's removable.

    the wall decal behind a bed
    Kenna Sato Designs / Etsy

    Kenna Sato Designs is a Utah-based Etsy shop selling fresh and colorful peel-and-stick decals for your walls and car windows, cool wall decor, prints, and giftables like mugs and phone cases.

    Promising review: "Don’t know how I went this long without trying wall vinyls! These really do liven up boring white walls. These were relatively easy to put up even by myself and on slightly textured walls. Also great communication from the seller and getting back to questions quickly!" —Amy Cheung 

    Get it from Kenna Sato Designs on Etsy for $45.89 (available in four color combos and custom combos).

    4. Super pretty rainbow prism suncatchers because what could be a more joy-inducing update than LITERAL RAINBOWS in your home.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "They actually were bigger than I anticipated, which was actually pretty awesome. I hung them in the window of my office and it's beautiful when they catch light. Definitely worth the money when it puts a smile on your face." —EmmyAnn

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $8.79.

    5. A patented pet hair remover if Fido's shedding is taking over your space. This roller uses bristles, not sticky tape, to quickly catch lint, meaning you can clean and reuse it over and over and over again.

    amazon.com

    ChomChom Roller is a Massachusetts-based small biz creating an eco-friendly, reusable alternative to sticky lint rollers.

    Because it doesn't rely on adhesive paper, you only have to buy it once and can reuse it — cleaning the hair off the brush when it gets clogged, of course!

    Promising reviews: "Finally a lint roller that really works. Now I have an obsessed husband picking up German shepherd hair off the couch. Worth the price paid. It will pay for itself. No more sticky tape rollers!" —Blanca LInda Hatter

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in three colors).

    6. A TikTok-famous pink cleaning paste that'll tackle all those annoying scuffs and stains other cleaners couldn't handle. The hopeless grime on your stove top? Your kid's Picasso on the wall? All gone in a flash.

    amazon.com

    It's made up of cleaning beads suspended in a gel, so it'll grind away at tough stains without damaging the surface beneath. It's suitable for use on most hard surfaces like ceramic tiles, barbecues, pots, pans, and more!

    Promising review: "I used this product for my stove because it's one thing I dislike cleaning. I have used multiple degreaser sprays and they all are so toxic and don't work for me. The Magic Eraser was OK but I used several at a time and I had to scrub so hard. But this product oh my goodness, legit a miracle. It doesn't have any type of smell. I put the paste on a cloth, clean the area then wipe it off with a damp cloth and voilà, magic!" —May

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99.

    7. frameless wavy vanity mirror so your bare desk or side table can instantly become a trendy focal point.

    a reviewer photo of the irregular wavy mirror in the included wooden stand
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Simple lightweight mirror with a cute aesthetic. Easy assembly and great little piece, works perfect for my plants to get some extra light. The different shape is a nice design offset to a space." —Sam L

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99

    8. A set of grocery organizers for taking your fridge situation from overwhelming to organized in a snap. No more tumbling condiment bottles with these around.

    a reviewer photo of a fridge organized with the bins
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "These have really helped keep my refrigerator organized and clean. If something leaks or spills, it's super easy to clean one of these rather than the entire refrigerator — I just pop them into the top rack of my dishwasher (no heat dry) and that's it! There were so many in the set that I even had a couple left over to use in my freezer." —Jill Miller

    Get an eight-piece set from Amazon for $19.99

    9. A stain remover to revive fabrics you thought were a lost cause with plant-based ingredients that are safe to use on everything from clothing and car seats to bed linens and furniture.

    on the left, a stained baby onesie and text reading &quot;before&quot;. On the right, the same onesie without stains and text reading &quot;after&quot;
    amazon.com

    Check out our full Puracy Natural Stain Remover review.

    Promising review: "This is the holy grail of spot removers! It’s beyond amazing. I have been able to save shirts that I thought were ruined. Stains that looked permanent and were even set in the dryer still came out. My son’s white chef jacket had barbecue stains, ketchup, and whatnot on it — it took several applications but looks white again. This spot remover is a keeper, I have bought bottles for both of my grown kids cause it’s so darn good." —Linda Fairchild

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99

    10. A hybrid robot vacuum and mop if you want clean floors without ever having to lift a finger. It's safe for use on all floor types *and* utilizes smart navigation for an orderly and thorough cleaning.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "We LOVE this! It works so much better than our four other Roombas. It always returns to its home base to charge. It rarely gets stuck on anything. It’s very convenient. Our robot mop is so finicky and never wants to start. This product is so nice! We add water about once a day." —Ali Spenler

    Get it from Amazon for $159.99 (available in black and white).

    11. A reusable pumice stone that'll quickly have your toilets, sinks, and tubs looking like new — no unsightly rings in this house.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I had stubborn stains on my toilet bowl that wouldn't come out with toilet bowl cleaner, the toilet bowl brush, bleach, or anything else I tried. The stains were stuck for months but the pumice was able to remove it instantly. The pumice did not scratch the bowl at all." —Margaret D.

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99.

    12. A set of brush scrubber drill attachments so you can eliminate caked-on soap grime with a fraction of the usually required elbow grease. Charge up your standard electric drill, attach the right brush head for the job, and let the modern luxury of motorized rotation cut through grime quicker than your sad sponge ever could.

    Before and after image of a shower door with hard water stains turned totally clean again
    amazon.com

    Drillbrush is a small business founded by a car wash owner, Anthony LaPolla, who had carpal tunnel and needed a way to clean rims without the strain of hand scrubbing. Tony started selling the design in 2007 and has since expanded the product line to include varying stiffnesses to handle all sorts of cleaning tasks. 

    The set includes three brush head attachments: a flat 2-inch detail brush, a flat 4-inch brush for large surfaces, and a rounded brush for corners.

    Promising review: "I let my tub get extra dirty on purpose because I knew this brush set was coming. In five minutes, my tub was sparkling clean. This item is no joke. The flat brushes are awesome for big surfaces, and the cone brush hits the hard-to-reach corners. I liked them so much I bought a set for my mom." —Jason B.

    Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in various brush stiffnesses).

    13. A peel-and-stick faux marble adhesive paper for giving your countertops an expensive-looking update on the cheap that doesn't just look great, but is stain- and water-resistant too.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I took a chance and bought this originally as a 'Band-Aid fix' to refinish a desk. I had looked in stores in the contact paper aisles, but all of them were just that...paper. THIS item is actually a thin sheet of vinyl with adhesive, and I ended up liking it so much I bought more and refinished my kitchen countertop with it as well! Highly recommended if you want to change the look of your counters but you don't have the money for a full remodel just yet. It can be cleaned with dish soap and water just like a real countertop." —Z

    Get it from Amazon for $5.99+ (available in six sizes).

    14. A wood polish to turn back the clock on worn-out furniture with a combination of beeswax and orange oil that conditions and protects wood while also hiding dings and scratches.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product is a MIRACLE! I can't believe how well it worked. Seriously unbelievable. One application and my coffee table looks great again. EASY to use, nothing special required. While I was watching TV, I used an old cloth/rag and spread it on. As easy as that. Nothing else worked on my abused coffee table, this stuff did. I HIGHLY recommend this product." —Carol L. Hill

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99+ (available in four sizes).

    15. Dishwasher cleaning tablets because (to my shock and horror) you have to clean the thing that cleans your dishes, and these tablets make doing so as quick and easy as...well...running the dishwasher.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This stuff is amazing! I used it in my dishwasher. Had standing water on the bottom, dropped one tablet in the water. Put it on light wash cycle and at the end of the cycle, the water was gone! It thoroughly cleans and I have not had any other problems. I now use it regularly. I recommend this highly to keep your dishwasher clean and eliminate clogs from buildup. It was recommended to me by my super and after my positive experience I am happy to cosign his recommendation." —cheapchicshopper

    Get a six-pack from Amazon for $8.95.

    16. A cable storage box if you're tired of tangled cords trapping your feet and offending your eyes. Don't worry, it's ventilated! No overheating electronics in my house!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I'm so happy with this organizer box. I can't stand a heap of tangled cords going every which way. I've got two AC adapter boxes in there. Also in the box is a small power supply, the cord for the iMac I use, and a long USB cord plugged into my charging station. It's awesome." —Ben W

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $36.99 (available in three colors).

    17. A fast-drying grout paint pen that'll help you cover up years of dingy staining in your tile cracks without all the time-intensive scrubbing. Think of it like one of those adult coloring books — fill in the lines and bask in your ~artistic~ sensibilities.

    a reviewer photo of the grout pen next to tile grout after the pen has been applied
    Reviewer's photo which shows half their tiled floor with dirty grout and half with fresh white grout after using the pen
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Holy cow! I never thought my stained grout would look so good! These pens are so amazing. After a little priming, they go forever! They cover very well and are super easy to use and cover the darkest of stains! I am buying four more to cover the rest of the house. The tip does not get into the very end of a line due to the border, but I prime it a bit for excess paint and push it in with my finger. Also, this is great for those deep small holes or grooves that are in the tile that leave dirt spots that are almost impossible to get out. Just prime it over the hole and rub it in with your finger and wipe off the rest. I have very light beige tile, and the beige color pens blend perfectly. I would NOT recommend white unless you have very white tile. This beige will blend well with white as well. Cannot beat it for the price and the amazing job this pen does. One pen will cover about a 3x20-foot area, no problem." —NatJH

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in two sizes and in additional colors).

    18. An ultra-thin socket cover with an attached six-plug power strip so you can actually push your furniture up against the wall instead of dealing with bulky plugs and tangled cords your guests might trip over.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product is awesome! We bought one in the office to stop a nearby chair from continuously hitting the outlet plugs. It solved the problem right away. So we ordered three more to use anywhere there is bulk on the wall. It saves space, makes arranging furniture and desks easy, it's clean looking. Someone is a genius. Thanks so much!" —Jay

    Get it from Amazon for $23.95+ (available in 10 styles).

    19. These charming vines wall decals for bringing some impossible-to-kill greenery into your home and fulfilling all your sun-soaked cottagecore dreams in an instant.

    a reviewer photo of the pair of decals on a wall next to several picture frames
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I LOVE how beautiful these are, like hand-painted beads on my little one's closet doors. They look great on a soft sage green background. There's a tiny bit of texture in the paint which you can see through the decal at the right angle, but most often guests assume I painted them myself! The smoother the surface the better, but I would definitely buy these again." —Alexis

    Get a pair from Amazon for $11.99.

    20. A pack of five desk drawer organizers to transform all your cluttered drawers into an organized oasis where you can actually find the rubber band you need when you need it.

    Reviewer using the organizers to hold their makeup
    amazon.com

    The set includes five different-sized trays with a protective soft base to protect surface scratching.

    Promising review: "I needed an organizer for a new desk that has very shallow drawers. This fit perfectly and I liked how I could arrange them in different configurations to suit my needs." —Quinny

    Get it from Amazon for $15.69.

    21. A three-tier rolling utility cart because any space can be storage space if you're creative enough. This metal organizer is just the thing to transform a seemingly useless corner into an all-in-one station for books, toiletries, or your mug collection.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I spent quite some time looking for a storage cart for my towels etc. in the bathroom. I came across this product and decided to give it a shot. The installation process was much quicker than I anticipated. No tool was needed throughout the entire process, and I assembled this product within minutes. Overall, this is a great product if you are looking for a storage cart that is sturdy, light, and inexpensive. Definitely recommend it!" —Nikki

    Get it from Amazon for $38.97 (available in six colors).

    22. An expandable tension rod storage shelf if you've got dead space in your closet just begging to become functional storage space. The best part? These shelves require ZERO tools to install.

    a reviewer photo of the shelves installed in a cabinet
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I had a lot of wasted space at the top of my narrow linen closet, and a deep shelf would not work. This shelf was the perfect solution. Now I can stack my less frequently used large towels at the top of the closet and still be able to access the shelf below. Strong and easy to install, and the shelf won't slip. Very happy to have found this shelf." —Mother of Cats

    Get it from Amazon for $24.97+ (available in six sizes, three colors, and in multi-packs).

    23. An oh-so-pretty dried wildflower bouquet that has a leg up on standard floral arrangements because it lasts forever. Is it technically a bridal bouquet — yes, but who cares? Buy yourself the damn flowers.

    the bouquet in a vase
    Hidden Botanics / Etsy

    Hidden Botanics is a UK-based Etsy shop selling gorgeous bridal goods and accessories made from dried flowers. 

    Promising review: "Beautiful and lovely. They were a little flat when I recieved them but that's a given considering they are in a box. I put them in a vase and it has "opened" beautifully." —Sarah Hacke

    Get it from Hidden Botanics on Etsy for $50.66+ (available in three sizes).

    24. A minimalist flip-down hanger for a sleek storage solution that cleverly doubles as modern art when not in use.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These hooks are functional and fun. There are five hooks for hanging your items. It's plastic, not wood — the description states this. It's easy to install and came with a paper ruler to use as a guide when installing. I have rain coats, umbrellas, sweaters, and dog leashes hanging on it and it's holding well." —M String

    Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in four colors).

    25. A set of microfiber cloths because why bother cleaning if the glass is just going to look foggy anyway? These cleaning cloths will make sure your hard work doesn't go to waste with a 100% lint- and streak-free finish.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Microfiber Wholesale is a family-owned small biz that started in 1946. Since then, the brand has evolved into an e-commerce business that creates and distributes high-quality cleaning products.

    They're great for windows or any glassware, too!

    Promising review: "I couldn't get my windows clean using cleaning solution, newsprint, and a lot of elbow grease. There were always streaks and dirt left behind. Enter these things. One quick cleaning, and I do mean quick, and my windows are now cleaner than any windows I've ever cleaned. It's simply amazing. We were all standing around in utter shock and delight before running around trying the cloths on other stuff: the TV, the picture glass, etc. I know it sounds corny, but I couldn't wait to get up this morning, because I woke up in the middle of the night excitedly thinking about trying it on the car today. They are truly, truly amazing." —Xena the Warrior Mama

    Get a pack of eight from Amazon for