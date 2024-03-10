24 Things That'll Help You Look (And Feel) A Bit More ~Polished~

Promising review: "This magic bottle is proof that not all heroes wear capes. The creamy formula, which comes in blonde, black, clear, and brown (which is what I used!), goes on smoothly and doesn’t require a lot of product to do the job. I used the wand to brush baby hairs in the beginning/middle of my brow upwards, and then brushed the longer, toddler-like hairs at the end of my eyebrows, sideways. And one coat was more than enough! Boy Brow does what exactly what the Glossier brand claims to do; it gives me a filled-in eyebrow that doesn’t look filled in. The finish looks natural, which is exactly what I wanted — my facial caterpillars have never looked better." —AnaMaria Glavan



Get it from Glossier or Sephora for $18 (available in seven shades).