Oprah's Favorite Things Have Dropped: Here Are 25 Of The Coolest Things To Shop

Oprah released her ~Favorite Things~ list for 2023, and alllllll the fanciest, freshest options from small businesses, BIPOC-owned, and women-owned brands are available to shop on Amazon! So we've rounded up a few of the coolest things on the list:
1. A custom paint-by-number pet portrait for turning those 8 million dog photos living on your phone into a hand-painted work of art fit for framing.
Promising review: "This was so much fun! I tried three different photos in the tool they give you and chose this one. It shows you a preview of each painting, which is really helpful when deciding which image to go with. Not every picture came out as good, so definitely try a few! Easy to use, and fun to paint — excited to frame it! I actually have some paint left over and will try to do another one!" —Jonathan Kebert
Price: $39.99
2. A five-piece hot sauce gift set because it's a one-way ticket to Yum-ville with five unique sauces that bring the heat without sacrificing mouthwatering flavor.
Hot N Saucy is a Black woman-owned small business based out of New York City whipping up delicious, vegetable-based hot sauces.
The set includes five flavors: Collards N Ghost, Garlic N Peperoncini (previously featured on Hot Ones!!), Black Garlic N Peri Peri, Carrot N Chipotle, Sweet Potato N Habanero
Price: $36
3. A plant-based jewelry cleaner and brush duo if you love multitasking almost as much as you love your sparkling rings. This gentle wash works while you wash your hands to keep jewelry of all kinds clean and looking its best.
Shinery is a woman-owned and veteran-operated small business that sells a line of multitasking solutions that clean your jewelry while you wash your hands.
This kit includes the Radiance wash solution and a cleaning brush.
Promising review: "I was pretty skeptical about this product, but I did the simple hand wash, and not only was my diamond super sparkly, but my hands were also super smooth. It's my new 'must-buy' for girlfriends." —Chris Voelker
Price: $44.80
4. A bestselling matching loungewear set so you can experience what it's like to be as soft and squishy as the marshmallow you just plopped in that steaming cup of cocoa. It's a winter hibernation splurge you won't regret.
Softies is a family-owned small business with a focus on supremely soft loungewear.
Promising review: "Absolutely love the cozy feel! Super soft (inside and out), keeps me warm, and so comfortable to lounge in. I am so impressed with the quality!! These are by far my new favorite! Love the fit and fabric." —Stephanie
Price: $139 (available in women's sizes S–3X and six colors)
5. A compact Fujifilm Instax Mini EVO camera that spits out mini film prints bursting with nostalgia — even if that memory literally just happened. What can I say? Everything looks a little dreamier on film, and this is all the aesthetic fun but with the modern ease of the digital age.
Promising review: "This camera is worth every penny. The Instax Mini Evo is the best hybrid camera I have. The picture and print quality is very good, while also having a user-friendly design. It can also print photos on your phone with the app. It is a bit pricey but like i said it was worth every penny." —Mahmut Alapinar
Price: $199.95 (available in black and brown)
6. A pair of double-walled clear glass mugs to make every cup of morning joe feel like you woke up in a 5-star hotel.
Sister.ly Drinkware is a Black woman-owned small biz founded by two sisters with the idea to elevate the celebratory act of raising a glass with exceptional drinkware.
Promising review: "My grandma and I wanted to feel like the Hallmark Christmas characters with their clear hot cocoa mugs. These are great! Warms up hot in the microwave, but not hot to hold because of the double wall. Highly recommend as a gift!" —Amazon Customer
Price: $19.99 for two
7. A genius personal item suitcase for when you need to pack heavy, but travel light. It's the size of a carry-on, but with removable wheels so it'll fit neatly under your seat on those budget airlines with strict baggage rules. How's that for smart travel?
Promising review: "Fits like a glove!!! You will not be sorry you grabbed one of these for your personal item. I love that it has an expander so if I fly another airline I have that extra inch. There is so much room in this suitcase! I can fit seven day's worth of clothes if I pack smart. The wheels coming off are mind blowing! How neat is that?! Why didn’t someone think of this sooner. I wish there was a dedicated place to put the wheels when I took them off, but that’s my ONLY complaint. Get it for Spirit!" —Breakaway On A Buget
Price: $95.99+ (available in four colors)
8. A vegan and gluten-free Truff White Truffle gift set you can add to essentially any meal to make it feel like a gourmet affair — even if you're just sitting in front of the TV.
I got a bottle of this delicious hot sauce for Christmas one year and WHOOO BOY do I love it. Calling it hot sauce isn't totally correct. It is a sauce that is hot, but the consistency is substantially thicker than what you might expect from your standard Tabasco. Regardless, if you like spice and truffle this is a fun condiment to add to your assortment! And if the included truffle oil is even half as good, you're in for an exciting surprise.
Price: $48.74
9. How to Be More Tree — a book filled with charming illustrations, detailed advice, and age-old lessons taken from the infinite wisdom of trees. Feeling frazzled? This is a perfect bedside option to grab when you need help grounding.
Promising review: "I bought as a Christmas gift for my brother, an arborist. He loved it for obvious reasons, but y’all, this book is for everyone. I’m ordering one for me too! Beautifully illustrated and written. A true gem." —NolaFanGirl
Price: $11.86
10. A leakproof dog water bottle because this genius design makes it easier than ever to keep your pup happy and hydrated no matter where you roam.
Springer is a woman-owned small biz previously featured on Shark Tank that creates safe and easy hydration solutions for you and your dog!
Good news! This bottle is totally dishwasher-safe.
Promising review: "Amazing product! Holds plenty of ice cold water for my Great Dane and Dachshund. Quality is great, size is perfect. It never leaks even when it’s on its side or tilted. Perfect for on-the-go pups! Strongly Recommend." —Zon Reviewer
Price: $21.99+ (available in three sizes and in seven colors)
11. An aesthetic set of absorbent face towels so you can break up with expensive and wasteful disposable makeup wipes. The 100% cotton design is gentle on all skin types, and it even comes with a chic canvas storage bag to display on your vanity.
Towels are each marked with an embroidered logo, indicating their intended use. The "Sun" and "Flower" designs are perfect for your morning and daytime routines when you are fresh-faced. The "Moon" design is an excellent choice for nighttime use, when removing makeup.
Price: $30.40 for six
12. A breathable reusable shower cap for extending the life of your hard hair work whenever you shower, and looking absurdly good while you're at it.
Grace & Company is a Black-owned small business founded by a mom looking for quick, effective, and stylish options to look and feel good with limited time.
Promising review: "I am beyond satisfied with my shower cap! It’s the cutest shower cap I have ever came across. Even the packaging is beautiful I don’t even want to throw it away lol. It fits to my head perfectly and after using it in the shower my natural hair (which is horrible when it comes to humidity ) didn’t frizz up a bit ! I definitely will be purchasing from this company again ! 10/10 hands down!" —Jennifer R.
Price: $28.80 (available in eight colors)
13. An eye-catching printed basketball if you love the game but hate the dingy shade of orange that's standard for most B-balls.
Chance is an independent, AAPI-founded sports brand creating athletic gear that centers on playful self-expression.
Promising review: "I have played basketball my whole life. I played college basketball, etc. This is a good outdoor basketball with good rubber grip with a good bounce without being filled with overpressure. Most importantly, the weight of this ball is spot on. This is my second purchase of this ball for my 6-year-old. He loves it and will only play with this one so when his first Chance ball went missing we had to buy it again, and the quality was the same with both purchases." —Natalie Tomlinson
Price: $23.99 (available in youth, women, and men sizes and in eight styles)