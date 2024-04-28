27 Random-Seeming Products That Have One Thing In Common: They’ll End Up Saving You Money

1. A set of five makeup sponges if you're tired of spending upwards of $20 on name brand blenders. These sponges can be used wet or dry and offer airbrush-level blending without the high price tag.
Promising review: "Don't hesitate, just buy these. I was using the Real Technique sponges for years and I bought these on a whim after seeing several TikToks praising these. I love these sponges and the price. I apply liquid foundation with a damp sponge and these work better than Real Techniques. They are dense but soft and 'bouncy.' I wash mine between each use and these hold up very well and much better than the RT. Very happy with my purchase and the price. Will definitely continue to buy." —chris
Get a five-pack from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in seven color schemes).
2. A wood polish that conditions and protects wood with a combination of beeswax and orange oil, while hiding dings and scratches so you can turn back the clock on worn-out furniture instead of feeling tempted to replace it entirely.
Promising review: "This product is a MIRACLE! I can't believe how well it worked. Seriously unbelievable. One application and my coffee table looks great again. EASY to use, nothing special required. While I was watching TV, I used an old cloth/rag and spread it on. As easy as that. Nothing else worked on my abused coffee table, this stuff did. I HIGHLY recommend this product." —Carol L. Hill
Get it from Amazon for $4.99+ (available in four sizes).
3. Some Rubbermaid produce-saver containers for saving you money (and unnecessary trips to the grocery store) by keeping produce fresher for longer with ~mystical~ ventilation technology.
These containers help keep your produce fresh by keeping moisture away. And they're designed with a special vent filter, which you never have to replace, to regulate the carbon dioxide and oxygen flow to your produce.
Natalie Brown, an editor here at BuzzFeed, actually tried these containers for herself, and, well, you just gotta read her full Rubbermaid FreshWorks container review.
Promising review: "These are great. My vegetables stay fresh so much longer. No more throwing away food and wasting money." —Cindys27
Get a four-piece set from Amazon for $12.39+ (available in five sizes).
4. A pack of four cactus-shaped dryer balls because on top of their stunning good looks they can do everything a dryer sheet can (on repeat) AND reduce drying times, which is good news for the planet and your energy bill.
Promising review: "These are the only dryer balls I've found that actually made me not need fabric softener sheets. It cuts down on static and I don't find pet fur clinging to my clothes when I pull them out of the dryer." —Tianhui Fan
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in four styles and in larger pack sizes).
5. A set of space-saver bags to help you become a carry-on-only traveler by significantly compressing your clothes — no vacuum required! All you have to do is fill up a bag and roll it out to release air through the built-in valves. Now you can use the money you saved not checking any bags on something a lot more fun!
Promising review: "These were lifesavers! We took a 10-day trip to Europe and could pack only in a carry-on using these! I used two mediums in my carry-on, and my husband used three. I packed all my undergarments, five dresses, four pairs of jeans, a number of blouses, three pairs of shorts, and a few other pieces of clothing. And still has room for my shoes. These will definitely be used each time we travel now. Well worth it." —Amazon Customer
Get a pack of eight from Amazon for $18.97 (also available in larger packs).
6. A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel so you can quickly remove years' (I repeat, YEARS') worth of hard calluses without ever steeping foot in a salon or spending an eternity scraping. I'd start picking out a new pair of sandals STAT!
Just presoak your feet, apply the gel, let sit for 5–10 minutes, and rinse! It's recommended you go back in afterward with a foot file just to make sure no residue or dead skin is left behind.
Promising review: "I have the driest heels, and this is the ONLY product that has ever worked. Before I used this, my heels had some pretty deep cracks, and now they're almost baby-soft again. BUT please follow the directions...left it on my super-dry, thick-callused heels for only three minutes, and the calluses were literally melting off! Wonderful product! So glad I don't have to go soak my feet in those tubs at the nail salon anymore." —Kiki
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
7. Plus, a coconut-scented nail strengthening cream if you hate deciding between eye-popping manicure prices or sporting short, brittle nails that are constantly chipping. Fortunately, there's a third option! This non-greasy formula is packed with calcium, moisturizing oils, and vitamins to strengthen nails and condition cuticles.
Promising review: "My nails were in bad shape before I started using this product. I had one nail that would constantly split on the side, but not anymore. I saw the difference right away after using this product. The smell is great, good moisturizer for your cuticles, and wonderful ingredients. I definitely recommend it, and I will be purchasing another really soon." —Tasha Stewart
Get it from Amazon for $7.94.
8. A pack of reusable Wetjet pads that's a multitasking purchase you can use again and again for dry or wet cleaning. Sparkling floors and a permanently shorter shopping list? Yes, please!
Turbo Microfiber is a small business that launched in 2018 on a mission to create top-quality cleaning accessories to help you get through your to-do list as sustainably and cost-effectively as possible.
Promising review: "Say goodbye to buying Swiffer pads over and over again! I love these reusable mop pads! They stay on, are easy to remove and clean, and the best part is they clean my floors much better than the disposable ones! I was able to rinse it out and use it again for an even deeper clean! I have two dogs and a muddy yard; things get dirty FAST! These save time, money, and the hassle! I recommend!" —Bailey Babcock
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $27.54.
9. An easy-to-use ear washer bottle for anyone who suffers from ear wax buildup, blockages, and impaction and wants to skip a pricy doctor's trip to flush it out.
Doctor Easy started 20 years ago with the invention of the Elephant Ear Washer by a doctor who saw the need for a better method of treating patients’ earwax impactions.
Promising review: "My husband has had a lot of earwax impaction problems in his life, and up until this point, we have paid to have a professional take care of it. But recently, he suddenly lost about 80% of his hearing and just couldn't wait for an appointment, so we bought this item. From the reviews I have read, it was a particularly easy solution for my husband. Nasty huge chunks start falling out after just a couple of squirts. Cleared everything out with no problem. Highly recommend." —Tea
Get it from Amazon for $31.95.
10. A cord protector because it'll defend chargers and power cables from your pet's razor-sharp nibbles without you having to watch their every move. Have you seen the price of a laptop charger these days?!
BuzzFeed editor Jenae Sitzes utilizes this defense with her own cats:
"I decided to finally give these cord protectors a go recently and can absolutely vouch for their effectiveness. One of my cats, Sneaky, is a notorious cord chewer and particularly loves going to town on the charging cable for his automatic water fountain — you can check out the damage above. I was getting to the point where I was afraid it'd stop working entirely, so I ordered these protectors in the 1/2-inch size. They snap on and off *so* easily — flexible enough for removal but thick and durable enough that your kitty's teeth are no match against the thick wire loom. Sneaky pretty quickly realized he'd finally been defeated once he discovered these on his favorite chewing spots (I also applied a protector to my poor MacBook charging wire, which was another target), and I haven't seen him even attempting to chew anymore.
I like that these come in different colors as well as different lengths and sizes, so you can order as much as you actually need. You just snip off as much as you need for a particular area, so I used a shorter piece for my water fountain cable and a much longer one for my MacBook charging cable to protect the whole area. I ordered the 1/2-inch diameter ones, but you could definitely go down to the 1/4-inch or even 1/8-inch sizes if you're only planning to cover a single thin cable, so it's not quite as bulky as mine looks above. If you're planning to cover several cables at once, you'd want to stick with the bigger sizes."
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in 15 sizes and 3 colors).
11. A battery-operated fabric shaver to help rescue well-loved knits from the horrors of aging — lint, matted fibers, and pilling, oh my! It's like a tiny vacuum; just empty the detachable lint catcher when you're done and enjoy your revitalized sweater.
Also, be sure to pick up two AA batteries! They're not included.
It kills me inside when I see a favorite sweater start to pill, so I bought this exact shaver to spruce up some of my older knits. It's great and weirdly relaxing. When I first got it I was de-pilling everything, from the intended sweaters to the throw pillows on our couch. It's a little loud so your roommates may or may not come out of their rooms to see what you're doing...but it's totally worth it to make any pilled fabric look years younger.
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in six colors and two styles).
12. An easy-to-use collagen-coating hair mask so it looks like your hair hasn't undergone years of abuse at the hands of bleach and blow-dryers without the pricey salon trip.
Read our Elizavecca CER-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment review to learn more about why my colleague calls it "the miracle product I've been searching for."
Promising review: "I have 4c hair and was looking for a protein treatment for my thin and fragile hair. I had recently used a product in my hair that had so much alcohol in it that it wreaked havoc on my hair, leaving it pretty damaged. I was skeptical about this product because I had never seen anyone with my hair type use it. Boy, was I wrong to doubt this product; it left my hair looking and feeling beautiful. I highly recommend it to anyone natural or with curly hair." —Therese-Claire
Get it from Amazon for $8.40.
13. A digital luggage scale if you're tired of sweating it out at the baggage check counter only to be slapped with pesky overage fees. This scale is super accurate, so you can be confident in your under-50-pound pack job and keep your cash.
You can also switch between pound and kilogram measurements.
Promising review: "Works great, a must-have when flying. Very accurate scale. Easy to read with the light on it. It's a must if you have a wife like mine who loves to shop for clothes and fill up her suitcase along with mine, or if you want to stay under that 40 pounds and avoid paying the extra for overweight baggage fees. Easy to use, very accurate, well-made, and a nice design. Very pleased. Saved me money." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in four colors and a two-pack).
14. A quart-size cold brew maker with an airtight seal that makes coffee so fresh, you'll hardly be tempted to throw even more money at your favorite caffeine chain.
Just add coarse-ground coffee into the mesh filter, pour water into the pitcher, screw the lid on (with the filter attached and submerged in the water), let it brew for 12–24 hours, and serve. You can pour it straight over ice cubes, or cut it with water or milk. Read our Tayeka cold brew maker review!
Promising review: "I LOVE this product so much! I drink iced coffee on the daily but the system I had just wasn't cutting it for me. I found out about this product through TikTok and it is a GAME CHANGER. All you have to do is put coffee grounds in the filter, fill up the main compartment 3/4 full with water (I use water from my fridge), screw the filter into the lid and screw the lid shut, shake it a little to put the coffee grounds to work, and let it do it's magic for 12–24 hours! This is probably the best investment I've ever made. You need this!!" —Carmen E
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in two sizes and in three colors).