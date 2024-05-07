If You’d Call Yourself A Neat Freak, Then You’re Going To Swoon Over These 34 Products

1. A ventilated cable management box if you're tired of tangled cords trapping your feet and offending your eyes.
Promising review: "A must-buy product for your messy home or office. Exactly what I was looking for to help save space and hide my cable cords." —Andrew Olson
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
2. A bleach-free Wet & Forget shower cleaner for not only cleaning but preventing soap scum buildup with minimal effort. Once a week, simply give your shower a spray, let it sit overnight, rinse, and — BOOM — you're done and didn't even break a sweat.
Promising review: "I have been having shower draining issues, so there was a buildup of soap scum in my shower. I have a very weak stomach and cleaning the shower makes me physically ill. I have tried several products that have claimed to be no scrub/wipe but this has been the only one that has worked. I sprayed it after my shower and left it to sit until the next night. Found that A LOT of the grime had disappeared. Now, was it perfect? No. But I think with consistent use it will get there. Highly recommend this product." —KZ
Get it from Amazon for $20.98+ (available in two sizes and in two scents).
3. A pack of stain-lifting pads to take care of stains like freshly spilled wine or old pet accidents on your carpet without you even having to touch it. Simply lay down the pad, stomp, and let it sit.
Promising review: "WOW! Honestly, I was a little skeptical of the promise of these pads, but I bought them just to try out. THEY WORKED AMAZINGLY WELL! Seriously. I have some stains that are 1.5–2 years old. I've tried everything to get them out. I put these pads on the stains (two to cover the spot), let sit for about an hour, pulled them up, and the stain was gone. I truly couldn't believe it. The pad was yellow. Somehow the old urine was soaked up into the pad. My carpet looks like new. I couldn't recommend these any higher for what I wanted and what I got. Wish I could give this more than 5 stars." —Matt
Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $26.98.
4. An electric power scrubber because you're *serious* about revitalizing that dirty tile grout. This gadget is equipped with an oscillating brush head that scrubs 60 times per SECOND — aka much faster than your human hands could ever.
Bonus — batteries are included! For more details, read my colleague Natalie Brown's full Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber review.
I love this thing and also find it super handy for other tough-to-reach crevices, like around the faucet and drain.
Promising review: "This is the perfect tool to get the areas that are impossible to clean (around faucets or in little nooks and crannies). It’s very, very powerful and yet hasn’t damaged anything. It’s very fun to use, especially if you’re a neat freak." —VW
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
5. A food container lid organizer with five adjustable dividers that'll house all your square and round lids in one spot so no one ever again has to ask "Where's the lid for this?"
YouCopia was founded in 2009 by Lauren Greenwood and her inventor-of-a-father Mark Greenwood. What started as a single spice storage solution has grown into a thriving small businesses with a whole line of tools to make cabinet and drawer organization a breeze.
Promising review: "This is a great caddy for all of those maverick Tupperware lids that disappear like socks in a laundry room. I was able to fit quite a few into it. It comes with five separators to cordon off different sizes/shapes of lids (see photos) and consolidate two of three previous lids bins into this one. Plus, according to their card insert, the company is a small, women-owned business, which I’m always happy to support." —Bridget D.
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in four sizes/styles).
6. A powerful mold and mildew stain cleaner so you can lift the most terrifying grout and caulking stains without the back-breaking scrubbing. Just apply the concentrated gel formula, wait six to eight hours, and watch stains (and your worries) wash down the drain.
Promising review: "We moved into a new apartment, and the mold was out of control, and it was disgusting. We tried so many products to get it out until we found this one and decided to try it as we didn’t have anything to lose. I’m so happy we bought this! This is basically concentrated Clorox as a gel, so it’s so much easier to apply than the liquid, and it kind of stays in place. You just have to apply it, wait a few hours, and remove it (no scrubbing required). Just make sure your shower is dry when you apply it, and you’ll be good to go. Definitely worth buying if you have the same problem and nothing has worked." —Chris
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
7. A patented ChomChom pet hair remover if Fido's shedding is taking over your home and clashing with your neat freak sensibilities. This uses bristles, not sticky tape, to catch lint meaning you can clean and reuse it over and over and over again.
ChomChom Roller is a Massachusetts-based small biz creating an eco-friendly, reusable alternative to sticky lint rollers.
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy this, and it is money well spent!! I’m convinced my beagle sheds a full coat of hair and regrows it daily! I use this on my bed every single day, and it blows my mind how well it works. Before this, I was going through four to five disposable sticky rollers a month and spending three times longer to remove dog hair. I am buying these for everyone in my family as Christmas gifts this year! ❤️" —tiff4short
Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in two colors).
8. A beloved tub of pink cleaning paste for performing small cleaning miracles on virtually any surface in your home without endless, abrasive scrubbing. Try it out on those "forever" stains other solutions could never handle.
Promising review: "Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do with this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!! Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny. What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!!!" —Rachel in CLT
Get it from Amazon for $5.29.
9. A fume-free oven cleaner to get your oven looking like new by cutting through tough baked-on grease and stubborn stains without making your home smell like a vat of chemicals.
Promising review: "The easiest cleaning of my dirty oven I've ever experienced! I am amazed at how well it worked. I sprayed it in my oven, let it set overnight, and wiped off the grime using only water the next morning. Seriously so, SO good." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $8.98.
10. A pack of reusable Swiffer mop pads that's a multitasking purchase you can use again and again for dry or wet cleaning. Sparkling floors and a permanently shorter shopping list? Yes, please!
Turbo Microfiber is a small business that launched in 2018 on a mission to create top-quality cleaning accessories to help you get through your to-do list as sustainably and cost-effectively as possible.
Promising review: "I got both kinds, the ones with the wrap-around flaps for the regular green mop and I got the nonflap ones for the WetJet. They are made of a good quality material, well designed, fit perfectly, and are easy to put on and take off. They stick to the mop very securely; you don't have to worry about them coming off when cleaning, and when done, you just toss them in the washer. I am so happy I started using these. They are saving me loads of money on those wet and dry refill sheets and save the planet as well!" —Phoenix Hinton
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $13.25.
11. A set of stove gap fillers because being unable to get at all those stuck crumbs between your stove and counter hurts your clean-freak soul. With these, you can hide existing crumbs and prevent new ones by plugging up the gap with an easy-to-clean silicone cover. Welcome to a permanently cleaner kitchen.
Promising review: "If you have gaps between your stove and your counters (like most of us), you need these! They wipe up nicely, and I throw them in the dishwasher every couple of weeks for maintenance. The best part? NOTHING falls in that little gap anymore! :)" —Chelzie
Get a pair from Amazon for $10.95+ (available in four sizes and in three colors).