31 Products That’ll Get Your Subpar Rental A Lot Closer To Dream Home Status

1. A stick-on prismatic window film that doubles as a privacy screen for a curtain alternative with big visual impact.
Promising review: "SO EASY TO INSTALL! I was expecting more difficulties but had none at all. The light prism effect gives my apartment a very whimsical feeling that I love. Now, I don’t have to worry about people looking into my apartment. However, keep in mind that at night, people can probably still kinda see through. Do what you will with that info, lol." —Violinanonymous
2. A set of furniture repair markers and wax sticks because a little wear and tear doesn't have to mean a full-scale replacement. Find the right color, give any scratches a few swipes, and your worn-out wares will be looking good as new.
They're designed for smaller scratches on wood furniture, wood laminate furniture (like the stuff from Ikea), and wood or wood-like floors. The kit includes markers *and* wax sticks in six colors: maple, oak, cherry, walnut, mahogany, and black. And yes, the sharpener for the wax sticks is included, too.
Promising review: "These worked great. I had a bathroom vanity that had a few scratches on it. The markers covered them up beautifully and matched very well. There are a few color options to likely match whatever furniture you're trying to patch up." —Bri D
3. These water-resistant adhesive floor tiles if your building's pre-war charm does not extend to those pre-war tile floors and the woefully stained grout.
Each tile is 12" x 12" in size!
Promising review: "For under $100, I redid my entire bathroom! We moved into our home two years ago, and our small main-floor bathroom had hideous orange mosaic tiles. We want to gut and rehab our bathroom eventually but wanted to give it a cheap facelift. Floorpops made that possible and a very inexpensive option! We used caulk to seal some of the tiny gaps and caulked around the tub and underneath the baseboards for a good seal. The tiles are not moving at all and have adhered okay. All in all, I am very pleased with the end result!" —Agnieszka
4. Or some interlocking Teak tiles to give your neglected floors a luxury bathhouse-style finish. These tiles easily cover up most any hard surface (inside or out) and require ZERO tools to install.
5. A set of pop-up hooks for making your boring entryway into a riveting cat-and-mouse chase every time you go to hang up your keys.
Promising review: "These are so cute!! I get so happy seeing them hanging by the door, waiting to pop back down for when I leave for work. Take the car keys, and it's gone. Come back from work, hang them on its tail, and they stare at you with this unamused glare. I couldn't be more pleased with this purchase! They're so easy to install; just take the adhesive backing, stick it to the back of one, and stick it to the wall. Then enjoy your new friend!" —Amazon Customer
6. A set of two adhesive shower shelves so you can replace your college caddy with a renter-friendly solution that's got plenty of space to handle every body wash, hair mask, and bubble bath in your arsenal.
Promising review: "I saw these shelves on TikTok and really wanted to try them out, as I have no shelves in my shower. The adhesion is impressive — they’ve stayed sticking for the past two weeks with no sign of letting up, and are holding about four bottles of products on each of the two racks I have hanging. I thought for sure they would fall after showering or something, but they have stayed strong and held up. I’m so impressed! I’m sure I will purchase more in the future. Super duper easy to install, they look beautiful and modern, and give my bathroom a totally different vibe. It’s so nice to have a product like this available!! Thank you!" —Sara B
7. A dreamy dimmable candle warmer lamp that looks so darn good even when it's not releasing fresh scents from your fire hazard of a candle.
Promising review: "Serves a double duty. Turn the lamp on and put a candle in a glass on the base, and as it melts, it gives off a wonderful scent of your choice. VERY charming to the eye, and the light itself is glowing. Would definitely recommend buying this item." —Destiny fate
8. And a cult-favorite luxury-scented candle because it's got all the stunning good looks of a $50 boutique find for a lot less. This isn't one of those candles you light and can barely smell. Review after review comments on this thing's next-level throw.
Lulu Candles is a US-based small business that specializes in scented candles and perfumes.
Promising review: "I’ve enjoyed these candles for almost five years. They are a delightful scent, and I will use no other. People often comment about how nice my house smells. Even when the candles aren’t lit, there is a lovely scent remaining." —Jane Brown
9. An ultra-thin socket cover with an attached six-plug power strip if you're tired of bulky plugs and tangled cords being a big eyesore and preventing you from actually pushing furniture flush up against the wall.
Promising review: "This product is awesome! We bought one in the office to stop a nearby chair from continuously hitting the outlet plugs. It solved the problem right away. So we ordered three more to use anywhere there is bulk on the wall. It saves space, makes arranging furniture and desks easy, and is clean-looking. Someone is a genius. Thanks so much!" —Jay
10. A battery-operated fabric shaver to help get rid of all those snags and pills making your furniture look tired and worn. It's like a tiny vacuum; just empty the detachable lint catcher when you're done and enjoy your revitalized sofa.
Also, be sure to pick up two AA batteries! They're not included.
It kills me inside when I see a favorite sweater start to pill, so I bought this exact shaver to spruce up some of my older knits. It's great and weirdly relaxing. When I first got it, I was de-pilling everything, from the intended sweaters to the throw pillows on our couch. It's a little loud, so your roommates may or may not come out of their rooms to see what you're doing...but it's totally worth it to make any pilled fabric look years younger.
11. A realistic-looking bunch of silk tulips for the bouquet lover unwilling to throw money at decor that dies within a week. These offer the same great aesthetic with a one-and-done purchase that costs less than a lot of flower shop arrangements.
Promising review: "They look real, and I get a ton of compliments on them. Everyone always thinks my husband surprised me with tulips (my favorite flower) and is shocked to learn these are not real. I have several of them throughout my house, and plan to buy more because they are great!" —Abbey S.
12. A sleek peel-and-stick tile backsplash so you can watch everyone's jaw drop when you tell them you installed this endlessly chic backsplash all by yourself. They don't need to know that zero grout was involved.
Each tile is 12" X 12", and it's waterproof and heat-resistant! You'll also need a utility knife to cut the pieces as needed.
Promising review: "I put this up in my laundry room. It was easy to work with and install. Made a huge difference for very little money. We are very pleased and would recommend." —Amazon Customer
