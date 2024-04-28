31 Products That’ll Get Your Subpar Rental A Lot Closer To Dream Home Status

Check out our full write-up on this rainbow window film.



Promising review: "SO EASY TO INSTALL! I was expecting more difficulties but had none at all. The light prism effect gives my apartment a very whimsical feeling that I love. Now, I don’t have to worry about people looking into my apartment. However, keep in mind that at night, people can probably still kinda see through. Do what you will with that info, lol." —Violinanonymous

Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in 11 sizes).