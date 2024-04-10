BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    28 Products That'll Instantly Make You Feel More Put-Together

    Quick solutions for wrinkly 'fits, messy buns, and your fave pair of black leggings that are perpetually covered in pet hair.

    Danielle Healy
    by Danielle Healy

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A tube of Glossier Boy Brow so you can get full, fluffy brows with just a few quick swipes. Now, who's ready to face the day with the best brows on the block?

    before and after photo showing darker, fuller-looking brows after using Boy Brow
    AnaMaria Glavan / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "This magic bottle is proof that not all heroes wear capes. The creamy formula, which comes in blonde, black, clear, and brown (which is what I used!), goes on smoothly and doesn’t require a lot of product to do the job. I used the wand to brush baby hairs in the beginning/middle of my brow upwards, and then brushed the longer, toddler-like hairs at the end of my eyebrows, sideways. And one coat was more than enough! Boy Brow does what exactly what the Glossier brand claims to do; it gives me a filled-in eyebrow that doesn’t look filled in. The finish looks natural, which is exactly what I wanted — my facial caterpillars have never looked better." —AnaMaria Glavan

    Get it from Glossier or Sephora for $20 (available in seven shades).

    2. A patented pet hair remover if you're tired of leaving the house covered in Fido's hair *and* spending too much money on disposable lint rollers. This one uses bristles, not sticky tape, to catch lint meaning you can clean and reuse it over and over and over again. 

    a reviewer photo of a the ChomChom sitting on a black hoodie with the left covered in hair and the right free of hair
    www.amazon.com

    ChomChom Roller is a Massachusetts-based small biz creating an eco-friendly, reusable alternative to sticky lint rollers. 

    Promising reviews: "The best product I’ve tried for cat hair removal. I use it on my clothes, bed sheets, car seats, car floor, you name it and I’m using it. To clean it you open it and swipe your finger through and voila — all done." —Stephania Quintero

    Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in two colors). 

    3. A suede and nubuck cleaning brush because that rainy run-in with your suede shoes has left them looking more stained than stylish. This brush will diminish the look of water stains with no additional cleaners required so you and your favorite shoes can enjoy another (hopefully drier) outing together! 

    a reviewer photo of a pair of black suede boots covered in dirt
    a reviewer photo of the same boots now clean
    www.amazon.com

    Shacke is a small manufacturer based in Baldwin Park, California creating useful travel products like packing cubes and luggage tags.

    You can totally use it with another cleaner or spray if you want, but it seems like reviewers have success without! It just takes some elbow grease.

    Promising review: "I am very impressed with this product. I was new to suede shoes and instantly regretted buying a gray-colored shoes once I got them dirty. Luckily I found this lovely thing. Very easy to use, straightforward packet comes with it that tells you which sides to use and when. I would definitely recommend this since you invest so much in those shoes you might as well keep them nice and clean!" —Celeste

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99.

    4. A hair-finishing stick to weatherproof your 'do and tame flyaway hairs in seconds with a translucent formula that can easily be applied on the go. 

    The back view of a reviewer with their hair pulled into a ponytail with baby hairs falling down their neck
    The back view of the same reviewer with their hair pulled into a ponytail with new baby hairs dangling down
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have thick, curly hair and was skeptical about using this product but it is a game changer! I will recommend this product to every single person I know. This helps keep my baby hairs flat even in Chicago winds!" —Cait

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99.

    5. Or an edge control gel that'll help you get the sleekest of styles by smoothing edges and baby hairs without any greasiness or flaky residue. 

    reviewer's before photo of her natural edges and baby hairs
    after photo of the hair slicked back and laying down
    www.amazon.com

    BUT we want to add that no one should feel pressure to lay their edges, unless they want to! Check out, "Just A Friendly PSA That You Don't HAVE To Lay Your Edges Down If You Don't Wanna."

    Promising review: "Hands down! The best edge control I have ever used and I have used a lot of them. Stayed all day! No flakes and non-greasy! And this one is not even the strongest in the line. Love this product!" —Mrs.Washington

    Get it from Amazon for $4.95+ (available in four scents and five sizes).

    6. A gluten- and cruelty-free lengthening mascara for swipe-on lashes that rival the va-va-voom of your falsies in a fraction of the time. If you don't believe me, maybe 211,000+ 5-star ratings is convincing enough evidence for ya. 

    before and after showing the mascara made their light lashes visible and lengthened
    Reviewer showing off their fluffy, full-looking lashes
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Holy grail mascara! I've used this mascara for about three years now and it still tops any other mascara I've tried. It will transfer if you apply it to your lower lashes, so I use a different mascara for my bottom lashes, which I don't mind at all. I always get asked if I'm wearing falsies! It's a mascara that stays wet longer, so I always apply one coat, let it get tacky, then apply a second coat for best results." —Joseph Gonzalez

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99

    7. A pack of Downy fabric spray so you can rock wrinkle-free fits even when there's no time (or energy) to break out the iron. Just spray, give your clothes a few swipes, and watch the wrinkles rapidly fall away.

    a reviewer image of a wrinkly dress before using the spray, and the same dress after using the spray
    www.amazon.com

    I hate wrinkles *and* am lazy — two at-odds conditions. This stuff has been a staple in my life since approximately ninth grade (thanks to my mama). As a former Catholic school uniform wearer, this stuff was VITAL to freshening up wrinkly dress shirts that spent the after-school hours stuffed in a gym bag. The scent is light and fresh, and its wrinkle-releasing powers are nearly instant. It definitely works better on some fabrics than others (great on cotton, less great on some synthetics), but it'll improve the look of most without dealing with an iron or steamer. 

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $15.94

    8. A silicone-free L'Oréal moisturizing treatment for anyone who wants visibly healthier-looking hair FAST — like, eight seconds fast. This rinse-out formula works on any hair texture or length, delivering the proteins and amino acids necessary for a shiny, flippable mane.

    A reviewer with defined coily hair
    a reviewer's wavy hair
    the same reviewer with their hair looking straight, sleek, and shiny
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "OMG!!! Most amazing hair treatment I’ve ever used in my entire life. Most hair masks weigh my hair down but since this is a water, it makes it SO soft and bouncy. I’m obsessed and will keep buying. Holy grail." —Natasha

    Get it from Amazon for $9.86

    9. A pair of high-waisted faux leather leggings because they combine all the comfort of your casual go-to in a style that's chic enough to take out on date night. 

    a reviewer wearing the leggings tucked into knee-high boots
    a reviewer wearing the leggings
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I purchased these faux leather leggings during a late-night Amazon shopping spree. They don't look faux at all, are well-made, and I receive compliments on them every time I wear them. They are also extremely comfortable and fit like a second skin. They are super warm so I probably would not wear in warmer weather but are perfect for the fall and winter. They shape well and stay put! There is no rolling or slipping down with these babies. Put them on and they are going to stay where you put them. I love them!" —Kelly C. Albanese

    Get them from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in women's sizes XS–4X Regular and S–4X Tall).

    10. A volcanic stone face roller to instantly soak up excess face oil, even if you have makeup on! Unlike blotting papers, this roller is able to be washed and reused. Mattifying and money-saving? Sign me up. 

    a reviewer hand holding the oil roller
    Gif of reviewer using Revlon oil-absorbing volcanic face roller
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am so extremely oily. I have been dealing with my oily skin since I was in high school and am still dealing with my oily skin in my mid-thirties. The roller worked better than I could have expected and exceeded my expectations. This is life changing for me!" —Wow

    Get it from Amazon for $9.94.

    11. Some corkscrew Goody hair pins that do the work of 20 regular bobby pins to deliver all-day staying power for your fanciest up-dos. Just pull your hair into a bun like normal, twist these pins into place, and you and your ballerina bun are ready to take on the day. 

    reviewer wearing hair in a ponytail
    reviewer wearing hair in bun
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I'm a nursing student and have to wear my hair in a bun every day. I've tried all the bun makers, watched YouTube videos, and spend way too much time on getting my hair into a bun. I was able to make a pretty bun that was secure in under 30 seconds. I thought it was a fluke so I did it again, and then again. I just ordered two more packs because I know if I lose one of these, I'd have to tear the house down looking for it. I have hair to my mid back, and three of these worked perfectly for me. If I can get my hair in bun in under 30 seconds, trust me...anyone can." —Tina

    Get a pack of three from Amazon for $8.52.

    12. A set of adjustable clip holders for instantly turning any regular bra into one you can discreetly wear with racerback tops. Now you don't have to choose between no bra and zero support or fussing with exposed straps all day. 

    on top, a model wearing a racerback tank with bra straps showing and on bottom, the same model with no bra straps showing
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Genius!! Why did it take me so long to find these? I was looking for a solution to hide straps in a racerback tank but these straps do so much more than just that. Unlike the round clips that pull straps tightly to the center of your back, these straps lie flat and they have just enough give to allow the bra to still fit right and feel comfortable. Moreover, they can be used to keep bra straps from falling down all day!!! Such a great product." —MsChris

    Get a set of three from Amazon for $7.97 (available in nine color combos).

    13. A genius bag cleaner ball so when you reach into your purse or backpack you aren't greeted with gross piles of mystery dirt, crumbs, and sand. And it's reusable! Just take out the inner ball, give it a rinse, and it's good to toss back in your bag.

    a reviewer photo of the purse cleaner ball with the outer plastic cage attached
    a reviewer photo of the inner sticky ball removed showing crumbs and dirt stuck to it
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are THE BEST. They collect so much dirt and dust from my tote bag and keep everything clean. Super small and easy to clean as well!!" —SueMagoo29

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (available in three colors). 

    14. A plant-based jewelry cleaning solution if you don't have the time to give your jewels the regular TLC you both deserve. This gentle wash works double-duty to clean your hands *and* jewelry so your favorite ring is always sparkling like the day you got it. 

    hand squirting the soap from a pump bottle onto the back of their hand
    Amazon

    Shinery is a woman-owned and veteran-operated small business that sells a line of multitasking solutions that clean your jewelry while you wash your hands. 

    Promising review: "I was pretty skeptical about this product, but I did the simple hand wash, and not only was my diamond super sparkly, but my hands were also super smooth. It's my new 'must-buy' for girlfriends." —Chris Voelker

    Get it from Amazon for $28.

    Oprah recently named a Shinery gift set as one of her favorite things! For more products with her seal-of-approval, check our roundup of the coolest stuff to shop from Oprah's Favorite Things 2023