32 Products To Buy On The Internet Instead Of Blushing In Front Of A Cashier

1. A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel so you can quickly remove years' (I repeat, YEARS') worth of hard calluses without endless scraping and scrubbing.
Just presoak your feet, apply the gel, let sit for 5–10 minutes, and rinse! It's recommended you go back in afterward with a foot file just to make sure no residue or dead skin is left behind.
Promising review: "I have the driest heels and this is the ONLY product that has ever worked. Before I used this my heels had some pretty deep cracks and now they're almost baby soft again. BUT please follow the directions...left it on my super-dry thick-callused heels for only three minutes and the callouses were literally melting off! Wonderful product! So glad I don't have to go soak my feet in those tubs at the nail salon anymore." —Kiki
2. A doctor-recommended Squatty Potty because any tough "gotta go" urges will go a little (or a lot) smoother thanks to this stool's natural colon-aligning prowess.
Promising review: "I'll do you all the courtesy of NOT adding a photo or video (You're welcome). This works. Whoever invented the toilet had their heart in the right place, but not their knees. This device mimics proper positioning, and you should get one. That is all. Thank you for coming to my TedTalk." —P.W.
3. A vegan exfoliating body scrub for anyone who struggles with persistent KP. This buffs away bumps by combining the benefits of a chemical peel and microdermabrasion into one gentle, at-home treatment.
Promising review: So I have keratosis pilaris or goose-like bumps on my bum and have been always super self conscious about it. I’ve used this product five to eight times and they are seriously like GONE. It’s soooo smooth now and I’m super happy. It does say to use once a week but I’ve just been using it every time I shower (which is almost every day lol). I only use a dime size amount and it’s able to cover my bum and some of my legs. I would definitely recommend this to anyone who also has pesky bumps on their body. Also this product has no scent, which is a plus for anyone who has sensitive skin!!" —Ang M
4. A box of waterproof medicated pads you apply like bandages to finally force out the wart living rent-free under your skin.
Promising review: "I had a stubborn wart on my right thumb that has been there for almost a year. Went to the doctor the first time to freeze it, but it didn't completely remove the wart so I decided to try the gel. The gel helped but not for too long and the wart came back (in a couple of days). Long story short, I got these medicated Band-Aids and the results are incredibly satisfying. Used these Band-Aids every day for a week and the next week, my wart is gone. So far, it's been a week after and I haven't noticed any growth. Highly recommend!" —J
5. This Korean exfoliating mitt if you spend every shower examining your skin and wondering "How do I get rid of these bumps?" The answer: these gloves, which will slough away dead skin right before your eyes.
Promising review: "Right out of the box I could tell these mitts were going to be exactly what I needed. Excellent quality and easy to use! I’ve tried them twice already and my skin is now incredibly smooth! After I scrubbed my arm, I looked at the mitt and saw it was covered with dead skin cells. I’ll be buying more of these as gifts for girlfriends (in a fun spa gift basket)!" —Danielle
6. A pack of two dark spot corrector soap bars that are packed with all the skin-loving good stuff (vitamin C, turmeric, hyaluronic acid, collagen, and MORE) to help even out skin and diminish dark spots wherever you need it.
Promising review: "So I initially started using another kojic acid soap to help with my hyperpigmentation due to shaving my face because I have PCOS and have developed hirsutism. I’m usually a "full face of makeup at all times" kind of girl because of my insecurities but this soap has given me a new confidence. I used it for the first time Saturday night and instantly saw the results of this soap. My skin looks so much more even." —Adrienne Jerkins
7. A scrub-free mold and mildew stain remover so you can take care of any embarrassingly nasty cleaning challenges in no time at all. Just spray the ready-made formula and watch stubborn stains and odors ~disappear~ right before your eyes.
RMR Brands is a small business that launched in 2013 creating powerful cleaning solutions for your toughest messes.
Promising review: "The caulking between our shower tile and tub was poorly installed and has always been a pain to clean. This product brought my grueling 45-minute process down to about 25 seconds. I NEVER leave reviews but I will happily put my name behind this product!!" —Kelsi
8. A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen because traditional strips are tough to use, expensive, and can leave you with teeth sensitivity that is, in my professional opinion, NO fun. With this pen you can get quick results. And the best part? No lingering sensitivity.
Promising review: "I bought this on a whim when I saw someone review it on TikTok. After using it several times over the course of a week, I immediately noticed the difference in the color of my teeth. I'm a smoker and a heavy coffee drinker. I'm finding that this product will be a lifesaver in terms of what my smile looks like. I would definitely recommend!!" —Mully
9. A length-adjustable pet hair broom with rubber bristles for wrangling the fur trapped in the carpet that your ~sucky~ vacuum can't quite get. If that's not enough to have you reaching for this broom constantly, there's also a built-in squeegee for corralling spilled liquids and cleaning glass.
Promising review: "I love this damn thing. I use the squeegee side daily on a sealed concrete floor to pick up dog hair. Works like a champ, and even does a great job on edges. So easy, the hubby voluntarily sweeps with it every day, sometimes twice. I also got him an EyeVac to instantly suck all the hair and dirt up without him having to go hunt a dustpan and chase the dustpan debris line across the floor." —PA Lady
10. Some seamless bra liners made from an ultra-soft blend of cotton and bamboo to prevent under-boob sweat stains and all the chafing and discomfort that comes with it.
Promising review: "This is one of those things that I wish I'd found years earlier. I've suffered from mortifying stress-induced under-boob sweat for most of my adult life. Also, I'm a lifelong Seattle girl who gets upset when it's warmer than 65 degrees outside. So when I stumbled upon this product, I was curious enough to buy a small pack. And yes, I've come back for MORE! For real, I won't put on a bra without one of these liners now. It absorbs all the moisture from heat and stress. And because it's a really soft bamboo/cotton mix, my skin is finally not feeling tortured under there! To the makers of this ingenious life-changing product: thank you thank you thank you! Sincerely, all the grateful ta-tas you've helped to care for" —Niko
11. A citrus-scented pet odor eliminator if you're going to war against lingering stinks that just won't go away. This pet-safe formula was designed for use in boarding kennels and feedlots, so you can rest assured that the one corner your cat likes to pee in won't be too big of a job.
Promising review: "I used this on our carpet. My daughter's cat started peeing in the corner. I paid a lot of money to have a company come out and use an enzyme cleaner on just the corner. It did not take the order away!! I used this cleaner, and IT WORKED!! I can’t believe it, but the cat pee smell is completely gone! I even got down on my hands and knees to smell the carpet…this stuff is amazing!!!!" —Lori
12. A stainless-steel tongue scraper that'll prove to be a small-but-mighty investment when you see all the weird tongue goo living in your mouth causing bad breath and bacteria buildup.
Promising review: "I was a little unsure what to expect. I had never used something like this before, but my girlfriend says my breath stinks and she deserves better than that. I brush and floss, but there is still that 'thing'...that stank under the normal mouth breath. Using this has removed that. Not really sure how it works or why that layer of spit and stuff on your tongue has to smell so bad, but this removes it well and also feels kinda nice. Thank you!" —nick
13. A box of Mighty Patch pimple patches containing hydrocolloid so you can stop that zit dead in its tracks with gunk-absorbing powers that speed up the pimple healing process. The sticker format can also help prevent you from any habitual picking or popping.
Promising review: "I am an older millennial who suffers from adult acne because I can’t stop touching my face throughout the day. I’m usually sitting with my hand on my chin or cheek, so I break out. I also never leave my pimples alone to heal. These little things are amazing. I will put one of them on a pimple overnight, and in the morning, the pimple is completely flat. It heals so fast. These have become a staple in my life. I highly recommend them." —Stella
