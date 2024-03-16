If You Can’t Remember The Last Time You Deep Cleaned Your Space, This Post Is For You

1. A plant-based stainless steel cleaner for removing (and preventing) the streaks, smudges, and grubby fingerprints keeping your appliances from living up to the "stainless" in stainless steel.
Therapy Clean is a family-owned small business creating plant-based cleaning solutions (that just so happens to also smell amazing!) from their very own factory in New Hampshire.
It also comes with a microfiber cleaning cloth!
Promising review: "We got this product because, while stainless steel appliances look so nice when you first get them, as soon as you start using them, you get fingerprints galore. All of the 'home remedy' tricks we tried were annoying or so labor-intensive as to be overly frustrating, so this product has been wonderful. It takes only a few minutes to clean all the appliances and make them look brand-new again — great for when company comes over, and you want to pretend like you always live in a magazine spread for a home rather than the comfortable way you normally do :-)" —Anton Stocker
Get it from Amazon for $19.95+ (available in two sizes).
2. A reusable pumice stone to quickly remove stains from rust, lime, or calcium build-up and have your toilets, sinks, and tubs looking like new — no dingy rings in sight.
Promising review: "I have very hard water that leaves buildup and nasty stains. It’s embarrassing to have guests over because the toilets are so gross! I have tried so many products and cleaning solutions — from natural essential oils to harsh chemicals so strong I was lightheaded for the rest of the day. Well, I tried out this pumice stone after reading about it in a BuzzFeed article, and honestly, the hype is real! It does take some elbow grease, but the after picture is from only 20 minutes of scrubbing, light enough that I didn’t break a sweat! The stone does get used up, but I think this one should last me a couple of years, at least. So if you have embarrassing toilets, try this!" —Stephanie Ray
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (also available in a two-pack).
3. A streak-free screen cleaner kit that'll erase any trace of the smudges your toddler made trying to make contact with Ms. Rachel through the screen.
Screen Mom is a a small business creating gentle, streak-free cleaning solutions for all your screens that are odorless and free of abrasive chemicals.
The set includes the spray and an extra-large, scratch-free microfiber cloth. The formula has no alcohol, ammonia, or harmful phosphates and will gently clean HDTVs, PC monitors, Kindle Fire, tablets, laptops, smartphones, Apple Mac products, iPhones, and more!
Promising review: "A miracle! I've been looking for this product all my life! I have a nice 42-inch smart TV that I hate cleaning. Every product I used left streaks everywhere so I'd use more and rub and rub... Make sure your screen is cool. Then, spray an ample amount on the cloth provided and smear it everywhere. Then, flip the cloth and rub it off. I think this is truly one of the greatest breakthroughs in modern history. They give you a huge can of this stuff and a quality cloth." —Paul Wedero
Get it from Amazon for $19.97.
4. A famous Little Green upholstery cleaner if you want a professional-level clean on your own time. Skip the scheduling woes and get straight to being shocked and awed by this machine's ability to effortlessly suck up messes and restore furniture, carpets, and even car interiors to their former glory.
Promising review: "This machine is truly a game changer, especially for anyone who loves velvet and has pets. My dining room chairs have never been cleaner! Anytime there is a spill on the couch, I leap out of my chair with excitement to use my beloved new cleaning toy! Cat or dog vomit or mark something? No match for the Bissell Little Green. I would recommend it as an essential part of any homeowner's cleaning kit." —Charlotte Bennett
Get it from Amazon for $123.59.
5. A bleach-free Wet & Forget shower cleaner so you can not only clean but prevent soap scum buildup with minimal effort. Once a week, simply give your shower a spray, let it sit overnight, rinse, and — BOOM — you're done and didn't even break a sweat.
Promising review: "I have been having shower draining issues, so there was a buildup of soap scum in my shower. I have a very weak stomach, and cleaning the shower makes me physically ill. I have tried several products that have claimed to be no scrub/wipe, but this has been the only one that has worked. I sprayed it after my shower and left it to sit until the next night. Found that A LOT of the grime had disappeared. Now, was it perfect? No. But I think with consistent use, it will get there. Highly recommend this product." —KZ
Get it from Amazon for $20.98+ (available in two sizes).
6. A pack of dishwasher-cleaning tablets because (to my shock and horror) you have to clean the thing that cleans your dishes, and these tablets make doing so as quick and easy as...well...running the dishwasher.
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing! I used it in my dishwasher. Had standing water on the bottom and dropped one tablet in the water. Put it on a light wash cycle, and at the end of the cycle, the water was gone! It was thoroughly cleaned, and I have not had any other problems. I now use it regularly. I recommend this highly to keep your dishwasher clean and eliminate clogs from buildup. It was recommended to me by my super, and after my positive experience, I am happy to cosign his recommendation." —cheapchicshopper
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $8.95.
7. Plus, a pack of washing machine tablets for complete confidence that the hand-me-down washer that cleans your clothes is actually clean — with no scrubbing required! Just pop a tablet inside your empty washer and run through a cycle like normal for a shiny, deodorized drum.
Promising review: "I never bother to go back and write reviews, but I had to do so for this product. My washing machine was funky and that's the nicest description I can come up with. I popped one of these tablets in and set the wash to hot as directed. When it was done, like other reviewers, two different earrings that I'd been missing magically appeared in the washer. It was as though they had been previously stuck somewhere and freed during the cleaning. I ran the washer again just because the tablet wasn't fully dissolved after the first wash. Once done, the inside of my washer was sparkling and has not smelled funny since. This product is seriously amazing." —A. Forsythe
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $6.95.
8. A Baseboard Buddy with an extendable handle to save your knees, back, and shoulders from the pain of crouched-over cleaning. This utilizes a contoured head that conforms to the shape of baseboards and door moldings with reusable cleaning pads that trap and lock dirt with a simple swipe.
The kit comes with one Baseboard Buddy and three reusable pads that can be used wet or dry.
Promising review: "Buy it NOW. Honestly, I had huge reservations about this thing. Yet another miracle cleaning tool that will break or bend or something. I was so wrong. It was easy to put together, and I sprayed it with Mean Green and went to the baseboards. No more kneeling and no broken back. This thing is amazing. It is durable, and the pad is super absorbent. I am so happy. I can't wait to do the rest of the house!" —artgirl
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
9. Plus, a long-handled wall and tile scrubber so you can tackle shower tiles, walls, and ceilings without fetching the ladder or breaking your back.
10. A beloved tub of pink cleaning paste that'll perform small cleaning miracles on virtually any surface in your home without endless, abrasive scrubbing. Try it out on those "forever" stains other cleaners couldn't handle.
Promising review: "Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do with this product! Literally, use it on EVERYTHING!! Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-sized amount of this makes them look brand new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny. What’s more? You need so LITTLE of this product that it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!!!" —Rachel in CLT
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.