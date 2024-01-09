Skip To Content
    14 Completely Terrifying Photos That Made Me Clench My Butt Cheeks In Fear

    I'm afraid all of my internal organs have fled my body.

    by Daniella Emanuel

    Happy January! It's a New Year, and I'm still feeling spooky, so here are 14 photos from r/oddlyterrifying to start your year off on a horrifying note:

    1. This video of everyone filming the ball drop in Paris on New Years:

    a bunch of people filming New Year&#x27;s on their phones
    2. This massive wave in Ventura, California that people had to run away from:

    people running from a wave
    3. This person's monster of a wisdom tooth:

    a giant wisdom tooth
    4. This arrangement of pumpkins that illustrates how dilated the cervix gets during childbirth:

    Pumpkins showing mouths open in centimeters
    5. This fresh blood someone found inside their house one morning:

    6. This extremely threatening sink:

    &quot;EXTREMELY HOT WATER&quot;
    7. This octopus wrapping its tentacles around a camera:

    Closeup of an octopus&#x27;s tentacles
    8. This Tickle Me Elmo without its fur on:

    a furless Elmo
    9. This alligator blended into the beach:

    An alligator camouflaged by rocks
    10. This claw with a claw:

    a claw with a claw
    11. This mom's Halloween costume:

    a person dressed as their dog
    12. This haunting hair salon sign:

    a scary face on a store&#x27;s sign
    13. This ominous meat packaging copy:

    A package of meat
    14. And finally, this person's eyes:

    a person on their phone
