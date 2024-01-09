14 Completely Terrifying Photos That Made Me Clench My Butt Cheeks In Fear

Happy January! It's a New Year, and I'm still feeling spooky, so here are 14 photos from r/oddlyterrifying to start your year off on a horrifying note:
1.
This video of everyone filming the ball drop in Paris on New Years:
2.
This massive wave in Ventura, California that people had to run away from:
3.
This person's monster of a wisdom tooth:
4.
This arrangement of pumpkins that illustrates how dilated the cervix gets during childbirth:
5.
This fresh blood someone found inside their house one morning:
6.
This extremely threatening sink:
7.
This octopus wrapping its tentacles around a camera:
8.
This Tickle Me Elmo without its fur on:
9.
This alligator blended into the beach:
10.
This claw with a claw:
12.
This haunting hair salon sign:
13.
This ominous meat packaging copy:
14.
And finally, this person's eyes: