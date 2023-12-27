Skip To Content
50 Unsolved Mysteries That Kept People Up At Night In 2023

The disappearance of nine-year-old Asha Degree, who went missing on Feb. 14, 2000, in Shelby, North Carolina, and was reportedly last seen running to the woods.

Crystal Ro
by Crystal Ro

BuzzFeed Staff

Throughout 2023, we asked the BuzzFeed Community to tell us about mysteries they just couldn't stop thinking about. There were so many comments and responses we decided to round up the darkest ones of the year. Here they are:

Warning: Disturbing and graphic content ahead including mentions of murder.

1. The truly suspicious 2006 disappearance of Nuseiba Hasan, a 26-year-old Canadian woman who wasn't reported missing until nine years after she disappeared.

her photo on the news
CTV News / Via youtube.com

"Nuseiba Hasan was a childhood friend of mine. There was a Gimlet podcast about it. Blew my mind."

aaronk462e2ee5f

According to CBC, when investigative journalist Habiba Nosheen received an intense "cryptic email" to look into Nuseiba Hasan's story, Nosheen "soon learned that the 26-year-old had actually disappeared in 2006, yet nearly a decade had passed before anyone reported she was gone." The article continued, "There was reason to believe she 'met with foul play,' investigators said at the time."

2. The killing of Kevin Ives and Don Henry in 1987 in Alexander, Arkansas. Their bodies were hit by a train after they'd been laid out on the tracks. It was later discovered they'd been murdered and placed on the train tracks not long after they died.

their photos on the news
NBC

"They were two boys I attended high school with. They were murdered and then placed on a railroad track where they were run over by a freight train. The sheriff did a HORRIBLE job at the crime scene, and the case is still unsolved."

jabbaslilsis

3. The disappearance of five-year-old Jaquilla Scales who went missing just before 9/11 happened. She was last seen in her bed at around 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 5, 2001. Six days after she disappeared, the 9/11 attacks occurred.

missing child poster
KAKE News / Via youtube.com

"Sadly, the events of 9/11 overshadowed her disappearance, and her fate has never been known."

jomariem

An age progression photo was released Kansas Bureau of Investigation in 2022.

4. The horrifying killing of Missy Bevers, a fitness instructor in Midlothian, Texas in 2016. Her body was found at a church, and police released surveillance footage of her suspected assailant walking around the church early that same morning, which shook the community.

billboard from the county crime stoppers asking to help find her killer
WFAA / Via youtube.com

"She was teaching an early morning yoga class at a church, and her killer, who remains unknown, was caught walking around on camera in SWAT gear before murdering her. Very disturbing!"

rebekahj381

5. The "Frog Boys" case, which is about a group of five boys who disappeared while trying to catch frogs on the outskirts of Daegu, South Korea in 1991. Although the case received a lot of media attention and a large search was conducted, the boys were not immediately found. However, in 2002, the remains of the boys were finally discovered. Although authorities believe the boys were likely murdered (three of the boys had signs of blunt force trauma to their heads), what exactly happened has never been solved.

missing poster for them
CNA Insider / Via youtube.com

"Horrible tragedy for all the families involved. It didn't help that the parents of one of the children got blamed for the murders. As an outsider, and seeing the evidence years later, I believe the killer was one of the soldiers, and the government covered it up. It's definitely a case more people should know about. But outside of Asia, I've never really seen much news about it."

senpainoticedu

6. The murder of four-year-old Grégory Villemin in France in 1984. Grégory had been abducted from his home and then his body was found just a few miles away roughly four hours later. His hands and feet had been bound with rope and a hat was pulled down over his face.

photo of him
Thierry Orban / Sygma via Getty Images

"There's a Netflix documentary called Who Killed Little Gregory? about it. It is both heartbreaking and incredibly frustrating because he was just 4 years old, and his murder is still unsolved."

doofenshmirtzevilinc

According to BBC News, "Hours before the boy was discovered [...] his uncle said he had received a phone call from someone claiming to have kidnapped him. The following day, the child's parents received a letter that said: 'Your son is dead, I have been avenged.' 

The following month, a cousin of the boy's father, Bernard Laroche, was arrested when his sister-in-law, Muriel Bolle, testified against him. He was released in 1985 when she retracted her statement, but shot dead by Jean-Marie Villemin, the boy's father, weeks later.

The father went to jail for Laroche's murder for several years. The boy's mother, Christine Villemin, was also jailed for her son's murder but later cleared. Both were later given compensation by the state for miscarriage of justice.

The case was reopened first in 2000 and then again in 2008 in an attempt to identify the DNA on the letters. Three separate traces of DNA were found but not identified."

7. The murder of Barry and Honey Sherman, billionaires who were found dead, strangled in their Toronto home in 2017. Although investigators initially speculated that the case was a murder-suicide, police later concluded that there was evidence of a homicide, saying they believed the couple was targeted.

police tape around a house
Carlos Osorio / Toronto Star via Getty Images

"No suspects have been found, those initially thought to be involved have been cleared, and the house has been demolished. Someone (an urban explorer) got into the house before it was demolished and said they found all sorts of possible evidence left behind by the police that was still in the house when it was torn down. It’s been six years and still no leads. Their kids are now offering a large reward for any information that could clear the case up."

gaylab3

8. The "Tylenol murders" — a series of poisonings that killed seven people in the Chicago area in 1982. The Tylenol capsules the victims had taken had been laced with potassium cyanide. No suspect has ever been found or convicted. The crime is the reason there is now tamper-proof packaging on many over-the-counter drugs as well as certain food.

tylenol boxes
Bernard Bisson / Sygma via Getty Images

"It happened when I was in junior high, and I remember adults being terrified. Then came all the copycat tampering of different OTC medications. I think about this every time I open tamper-proof tabs, which were put in place as a deterrent to these murders."

—Anonymous

9. The death of Phoebe Handsjuk, a 24-year-old woman in Melbourne, Australia whose body was found after she'd reportedly fallen several stories, feet first, down into a high-rise building's garbage chute. Although her family believes someone put her into the garbage chute, her death remains a mystery.

ctv footage of her walking out of a building with a dog
7News Spotlight / Via youtube.com

"Her body was found in the garbage chute area of the apartment. The case was ruled an accident/suicide, but there's no way. There has to be some sort of foul play."

ogpapichulo

10. The disappearance of 23-year-old Cindy Song at Penn State on Halloween night in 2001. Song went to a party that night dressed as a bunny and was last seen by friends who dropped her off at her apartment complex afterward.

her photo on the news
WNEP / Via youtube.com

"This case is always on my mind. I’m a ‘99 grad of PSU who was working in town at the time. Early morning November 1 she disappeared without a trace from her apartment. There’s been nary a sighting or lead since."

toastybreads

11. The disappearance of nine-year-old Asha Degree, who went missing on Feb. 14, 2000, in Shelby, North Carolina, and was reportedly last seen running to the woods.

on the news, the news anchor stands with her missing poster
WCNC / Via youtube.com

"She packed her book bag and left home in the early morning (for unknown reasons), and was seen by several motorists walking down the side of NC Highway 18. One driver turned around to approach her, but she took off into the woods and hasn't been seen since. They found her bag in 2001, still packed, buried at a construction site wrapped in a plastic bag, but no other clue as to what happened or where she might be."

zambers

12. The "Goldilocks Murder," the unsolved murder of the Miyazawa family — a father, mother, and their two children — who lived in the Setagaya neighborhood of Tokyo where they were brutally stabbed to death in December 2000. After the killings, the unknown assailant remained in the family's house and used their toilet, and computer, napped on the sofa, and even ate their food.

Cheng Feng Chiang / Getty Images/iStockphoto

"The fact that they have so much DNA evidence but still can't catch the person responsible is just heartbreaking."

dropbear_2000

13. The abduction of Angela Hammond who went missing in Clinton, Missouri in April 1991. She was four months pregnant and engaged to a man named Rob Shafer. After dropping Shafer off at his parents' house one night, Hammond later called him from a pay phone. She seemed like she might be in trouble. Shafer drove out to help Hammond, and on the way saw her being driven away in a green Ford truck. Although there are still active leads in the case, Hammond has not been found to this day.

her photo on the news
Inside Edition

"Just chilling. I saw an update where they think it was a case of mistaken identity."

—Anonymous


14. The disappearance of Beth Miller, a 14-year-old girl who went missing in the Denver area on August 16, 1983. She had been out jogging but never returned home. Witnesses at the time reported seeing her talking to a man in a red pickup truck, but authorities were never able to track it down. Although investigators and many volunteers helped search for her, she has still never been found.

people searching the wooded area
9News / Via youtube.com

"I worked with her dad at the time, and it has always driven me crazy that she has not been found."

—Anonymous

15. The disappearance of seven-year-old Alexis Patterson from Milwaukee in 2002. Allegedly, her stepfather dropped her off at school, but she never made it in the building.

her missing person poster and the school she attended
USA Today / Via youtube.com

"Some people speculated that her mother and/or stepfather were somehow involved, but there was never enough evidence to arrest either of them. They insisted that they had nothing to do with her disappearance. It's probably ridiculous, but I will always watch my kids actually walk into the building when I drop them off at school before I drive away."

mister_nanda

According to USA Today, "The two leading theories both conclude that Alexis is likely dead, but her remains have never been found. No one has ever confessed to taking her, let alone killing her. And there is little physical evidence to support either theory."

16. The Nanjing University mutilation case of Diao Aiqing who went missing in 1996. Several days later, her dismembered remains were found across many different locations in and around Nanjing University in Jiangsu, China.

aerial view of the university
Shuige / Getty Images

"Diao Aiqing was a 19-year-old Chinese university student last seen alive in 1996. Her body was boiled and chopped up into pieces. Body parts were found in multiple trash bags, located all over the university campus. There's been almost no progress and no solid suspects in the case. They put together all the body parts they could find to complete her body. Still haunts me to this day."

—Anonymous

17. The disappearance of Paige Renkoski from Okemos, Michigan in May 1990. Her vehicle had been reported abandoned on the side of a road and found still running by police. However, it was also discovered her purse and shoes were in the vehicle.

inside of her car
WDIV / Via youtube.com

"She was a teacher in Michigan and was eventually presumed dead. Her running car was found along I-96 in the middle of the day with her purse and her shoes left inside. It happened along my route to work. I probably passed by her car that day. I've never been able to understand how someone could be kidnapped along a busy road in the middle of the day!"

—Anonymous

18. The murder of Lindsay Buziak, a 24-year-old real estate agent in the Victoria, Canada area who was stabbed to death on Feb. 2, 2008, while showing a property to an unnamed couple.

photo of her and the taped-off area shown on the news
Investigation / Via youtube.com

"Lindsay Buziak’s murder is a case that keeps me up at night. It's a very eerie story. Crime Junkie podcast covers her story, and there is an ID Discovery doc, too."

emmaroseoconnell

According to CTV News, "Investigators believe the couple arranged the meeting using a prepaid cellphone that was later determined to be registered to a fake name in Metro Vancouver."

Lindsay's boyfriend at the time, Jason Zailo, was questioned by police; however, no charges have ever been made against him. The case remains unsolved.

19. The disappearance of 18-year-old UCLA student Michael Negete early in the morning of Dec. 10, 1999. Although it was initially categorized as a missing persons case, according to police, it eventually turned into a homicide investigation. He has not been found.

the university
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

"He was up late playing video games in his dorm with a friend, then last seen going back to his room. The only lead the police have is multiple students allegedly seeing an unknown man on the floor of his dorm room the night he disappeared."

sydneymini

20. The unsettling disappearance of Angela Green, a 51-year-old mom who disappeared under inexplicable circumstances in June 2019. She was last seen at her home in Prairie Village, Kansas, but was not reported missing until some months later.

her missing persons poster
Fox 4 / Via youtube.com

 "This one is worth looking up — it’s a lot. And nothing the husband has said adds up."

bswizzle323

According to Fox 4 News, "Ellie Green, Angela’s daughter, said her father told her that her mother died of a stroke in a hospital. Ellie said her father asked her not to tell their extended family. Ellie says she eventually tried to get her mother’s death certificate and discovered the State of Kansas had no record that Angela died." After her father's story became "even more unbelievable," Ellie filed a missing person's report. Authorities have since investigated more than 150 leads, however, Angela remains missing.

21. The disappearance of Kyle Fleischmann, who left a bar in Charlotte, North Carolina in November 2007 leaving his debit card and jacket at the bar. He stopped for pizza but then disappeared.

footage of him at a bar
WCNC / Via youtube.com

"His scent was detected by dogs, but his body was never found. His parents believe he was buried in a new construction site where apartments were built after. I went to college with him, and it has always haunted me."

eljyon2

According to WCNC, "It was closing time, and Kyle had left his wallet and coat at the bar. He’d made several calls to his best friend, his sister, and dad — probably looking for a ride home. It was after 2 a.m. He didn’t reach anyone, and he didn’t leave any voicemails. Dogs tracked Kyle’s scent to NoDa, near where construction was just getting started on new condos. Eleven years ago, it was a neighborhood in transition. Kyle's father, Dick said, 'I just think he was a victim of robbery; it got bad, and they took his life.'"

22. The story of Billy Smolinski, who disappeared from Waterbury, Connecticut on Aug. 24, 2004. He was 31 years old. His home on Holly Street was the last place he was ever seen, and he left behind his truck, keys, wallet, and dog Harley.

news anchor showing his missing person poster
News 12 / Via youtube.com

"His story was actually featured on Disappeared."

saraiadarolaf

The search was apparently "hampered" by a lack of coordination between police agencies, and according to NBC News, Billy's family said they were "victimized [...] by a system that didn't allow them to participate in the search."

As a result, Billy's parents lobbied Congress for "Billy's Law" for over a decade, which finally passed in 2022. "Billy's Law" will essentially work to try and match up missing-person cases with unidentified bodies. You can learn more about it here.

23. The murder of Ebby Steppach, an 18-year-old high school student who disappeared under strange circumstances in Little Rock, Arkansas in October 2015. Her body was found nearly three years later, not far from where her car had initially been found.

her photo on the news
FOX 16 KLRT / Via youtube.com

"Police believed she ran away and 'searched' the park where her car was found. Nothing happened (except a lot of police failure) for three years until the case was given to a different detective (who actually came out of retirement to work on this case). He decided to go back and research the park her car was found in, and they found her body in a drainpipe less than 200 yards from her car (the opening to the pipe where her body was put into the drain was less than 100 feet from where her car was). The case is still unsolved, and there are so many other things about it; please look it up!"

skailyr

According to Ebby's family, as revealed in a 2022 Dr. Phil episode, the Little Rock Police Department allegedly claims that Ebby died by suicide, which her family disagrees with. On the same program, Ebby's boyfriend revealed that he believes Ebby had been involved in a "terrible accident" with some of her friends. 

24. The disappearance of Danielle Imbo and Richard Petrone, who were dating, and were last seen leaving a bar/restaurant in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania late in the evening on Feb. 19, 2005.

6abc Philadelphia / Via youtube.com

wgolden130

According to a CBS News report from 2022, a search and rescue dive team dedicated to helping families find missing loved ones called Adventures with Purpose began working on the case. 

Doug Bishop, of Adventures with Purpose said, "I know the FBI's position is that there was foul play and that the vehicle has somehow made it to a chop shop, however, there's no actual information leading to suspect those types of conclusions. So, our specialty is water; we know we have a couple that's missing and missing with their vehicle, and we're going to do what we do best."

25. The disappearance of Kyron Horman, a seven-year-old boy from Portland, Oregon who was last seen in June 2010. Although his case sparked the largest criminal investigation in Oregon history, it remains unsolved.

missing child poster
KGW News / Via youtube.com

"His stepmom dropped him off at school, took him into the class, and even snapped a picture of him (there was a science fair or something going on), and then, his teacher never saw him. He disappeared. His stepmom was investigated, and most people think she had something to do with it, but he has never been found. I lived in the Portland area at the time, and it was so sad and shocking."

—Anonymous

26. The case of Brittney Wood, a 19-year-old single mom who disappeared on May 30, 2012, in southwestern Alabama. She had been on her way to visit her uncle, but never returned home. Shockingly, her uncle was found in his truck off of a beaten path just two days later with a gunshot to the head.

her missing person poster
Inside Edition / Via youtube.com

"The police found a multi-generational incestuous pedophilic trafficking ring in her family where the adults would get the kids hooked on hard drugs at a very young age. It was and is horrific, and somehow, poor Brittney has still never been found."

eyesflewopen

According to WKRG, "In the wake of Brittney’s disappearance, 11 people were arrested on sex abuse charges, including members of her family and family friends." Although there have been tips and some leads over the years, her case remains unsolved.

27. The overlooked, and unsolved, murder of 12-year-old Georgia Moses in Santa Rosa, California in August of 1997. After reportedly leaving a gas station with an unidentified man, Georgia's body (identified through dental records) was found a week later, decomposing, just off Highway 101. Her killer(s) have never been caught.

George Rose / Getty Images

"She didn’t get a lot of press, even after her body was found. Sadly, Georgia's case remains completely unsolved. She did not have a very nice home life, and she was just doing what all us kids did back then walking around her neighborhood, stopping at the little corner store for a snack. Her mom didn’t report her missing right away. One potential witness thought they saw her getting into a man’s car, but that’s never panned out either."

margaretb49238f5cc

28. The chilling disappearance of Trevor Deely, a 22-year-old in Dublin, Ireland who was last seen on security camera as he walked home around four in the morning on Dec. 8, 2000.

person walking with an umbrella and then an unknown person walking behind them
Garda Press Office / Via youtube.com

"The video surveillance of him being followed by a figure in black is terrifying. He was never seen again. If someone did hurt/kill him, I hope justice is served."

steff09

You can see the CCTV footage here:

View this video on YouTube
Garda Press Office / Via youtube.com

29. The mysterious and violent murder of David Grubbs, a 23-year-old in Ashland, Oregon. He was brutally murdered with "an edged weapon" on his way home from work on Nov. 19, 2011. The unsolved case remains open and active.

a news story about him
KOBI-TV NBC5 / Via youtube.com

"No one ever talks about the mysterious David Grubbs murder. David was my best friend, and they are still no closer to solving the case that happened years ago."

b43fd19169

30. The strange disappearance of Summer Wells, a five-year-old who was last seen at her home on Ben Hill Road in Rogersville, Tennessee where she lived with her parents and older brothers in June 2021.

the story on the news
WJHL / Via youtube.com

"Summer Wells' case bothers me. It seems most likely that the family had something to do with it, but there's no evidence."

emilyr90

According to Fox News, "Don Wells and his wife maintain their belief that their daughter was kidnapped from their home in the presence of her family, who did not witness anyone at the property at the time."

31. The inexplicable disappearance of Melanie Metheny from Kanawha County, West Virginia in 2006, who was last seen dropping off her children at daycare. Her van was found four days later, but there was no evidence of what happened to her.

the news story
WCHS / Via youtube.com

"It bothers me to this day."

crankycrab

According to WCHS, "The vehicle was processed for evidence. Allegedly, certain personal items should have been potentially in the vehicle or with Melanie that were not discovered. Nothing further was gained from locating the vehicle," Kanawha County Sheriff's Office detective Sgt. Ana Pile said. "There was nothing out of the ordinary and didn't appear there had been a struggle."

Although there have been extensive searches and over 200 interviews conducted since, the case remains unsolved.

32. The case of Kierra Coles, a 26-year-old postal worker who was roughly three months pregnant when she went missing on Oct. 2, 2018. Her last known movements on that day were captured on CCTV camera, which the Chicago police released in 2022.

cctv images
CBS Chicago / Via youtube.com

"She withdrew money from an ATM and then disappeared. General consensus is that she was killed, but no body was ever recovered."

rachelh47434c5a7

According to ABC News, "The surveillance video showed a man — who is considered a person of interest — arriving at Coles's home, and later Coles and the man were seen driving away in Coles's car. At about 10:43 p.m. that night, Coles was spotted on surveillance video making ATM withdrawals — the last known images of her, according to police."

33. The disappearance of Maura Murray, a 21-year-old nursing student who got into a car accident in upstate New Hampshire. Prior to disappearing, she'd told professors that she would be taking a week off due to a death in the family. However, her family later told authorities that there had been no death.

the news story
WMUR-TV / Via youtube.com

"I graduated college the year before she disappeared, and honestly used to just take off a lot and clear my head or take unplanned weekend trips alone. She was in nursing school, too, so I understood the struggle sometimes. So many strange factors surround her disappearance."

becxxxxx

34. The murder of preschool teacher Alicia Hummel whose body was found in the Missouri River near Vermillion, South Dakota on June 1, 2015. Her last known contact was on Snapchat at 1:30 p.m. that day, just hours before her body was found.

screenshot of the snapchat, and a photo of her on the news
Keloland News / Via youtube.com

"Police had proof of life and found her deceased not long after. Still no clue who did it."

ohmywow2

According to Keloland News, "An autopsy was done, revealing that she drowned, but investigators ruled her death a homicide as the autopsy also revealed that she sustained injuries to her head and a cut on her neck."

35. The killing of Molly Bish, a 16-year-old lifeguard who vanished from her post at Comins Pond in Warren, Massachusetts on June 27, 2000. Bish's remains were found in 2003, a few miles from the pond, in the woods.

Courtesy of Boston Herald / Getty Images, Jessica Rinaldi / Getty Images

"It was all over the local news at the time, and it hit me pretty hard. Her body was found a couple of years after she disappeared, but her killer remains unknown."

katieeighty

NBC 10 Boston recently reported in June 2023, "The search for Bish's killer has led investigators to convicted rapist Frank Sumner, who died in 2016, but more [DNA] testing needs to be done."

36. The case of Johnny Gosch, a 12-year-old who disappeared during his morning paper route in 1982 and whose mother claimed that he visited her with an unidentified man 15 years later.

his photo on the news
KCCI / Via buzzfeed.com

"His mother claims that in 1997, a 27-year-old Johnny visited her accompanied by a strange man, talked with her for an hour, then left again, feeling it was not safe to return home. She hasn’t seen him since."

u/somnum_osseus

37. The murder of Jill Dando, a well-known British TV presenter who was 37 years old when she was shot dead outside her home in Fulham, an area of London, on April 26, 1999.

Colin Davey / Getty Images, Avalon / Getty Images

vix_da_vixen

A man named Barry George was eventually arrested for murder, found guilty, and sentenced to life in prison in 2001. However, in 2007 his conviction was overturned, and in 2008 he was cleared of the crime after a retrial.

Although many other theories exist, including ones involving various hitmen, the case remains unsolved.

38. The suspicious disappearance of William Tyrrell, a three-year-old from New South Wales, Australia who went missing in September 2014 while playing at his foster grandmother's home.

his photo on the news
7NEWS Australia / Via youtube.com

emilyr90

As of September 2023, according to 9News Australia, "Detectives have been investigating allegations there was a deadly accident at the home in Kendall, on the NSW Mid North Coast, and the then-three-year-old's body was disposed of by his foster mother. The now-58-year-old woman, who cannot be identified, has always denied any involvement in the little boy's disappearance."

39. The bizarre disappearance of Felicia Martin Cochran from Pell City, Alabama back in 1992 who had gone to get her hair done in Birmingham.

billboard with her missing information
WVTM 13 News / Via youtube.com

"Reports say she was seen arguing with someone in the parking lot of the salon (reports say it was her estranged husband), they got in her car, and she was never seen or heard from again. Her car was found burned out in Talladega County, which is about 55 miles away from Birmingham. Her husband wasn't considered a person of interest, despite the fact that they had a domestic violence incident prior to her disappearance."

bbsmiffersthe3rd

40. The inexplicable story of seven-year-old Michelle Wedge, who went missing while riding her bike near her home on July 2, 1975, in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada.

By Marc Guitard / Getty Images

"Her bike was found near the last place anyone remembered seeing her. Searches were launched and curfews were instated for all under 16.

Every so often someone thinks they have information or rumors of a plot to cover up her death crop up. That usually involves a story about a prominent drunken citizen hitting her with a car and the cops covering up.

'Someone knows something' is what they all say. I would be surprised if anyone who knows anything talks."

floopowder

41. The disappearance and believed murder of Susan Cox Powell who went missing in 2009 in West Valley City, Utah. Her husband, Joshua, was named a person of interest and he later died by suicide after killing their two sons, Charles and Braden, in 2012. Susan's body has never been found.

a funeral service for the two young boys
Pool / Getty Images

"I think about this almost daily. Listen to The Cold Podcast Season 1."

stacysith

42. The mysterious case of Texas State student Jason Landry in December 2020, who went missing while driving home to Missouri City, Texas for the holidays. His car was abandoned car was found wrecked and pinned against a tree, lights on, keys in the ignition, and clothes in the car, too.

the news story showing an empty dirt road
KPRC 2 Click2Houston / Via youtube.com

"Where did he go, why did that officer not care about the car, the clothes any of it that night???"

pheachykeen

43. The strange disappearance of Fauna Frey, a 45-year-old woman who went missing in June of 2020. She was last seen in Grants Pass, Oregon in the parking lot of a small grocery store. Her vehicle was found months later, hidden deep in a forest.

the news story with the missing person&#x27;s face
KOBI-TV NBC5 / Via youtube.com

"There are a lot of weird things she did up until she was reported missing by her dad. It’s definitely worth looking up, as there are many details and time stamps, too many to mention. But the circumstances leading up to her disappearance are very strange. Her car was found abandoned in a rural area on Reuben Mountain Road, a few miles past Grave Creek Boat Landing in Josephine County in September, but as far as I know, nothing else has been reported on her case."

jsq86

44. The case of Michael Dunahee, a four-year-old in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, who vanished from the playground of an elementary school in 1991. At the time, his family and others were watching a touch football game in the park. Although a massive search was conducted, he was never found.

the newspaper headline
CBC News: The National / Via youtube.com

"Literally vanished from a school playground with scores of people around."

kendradanielson

45. The disappearance of Andrea Knabel, a mother from Louisville, Kentucky, who was last seen leaving her sister's home on Aug. 13, 2019. Although there have been some tips since she went missing, they've all led to "dead ends."

someone posting a missing person poster on a pole
WHAS11 / Via youtube.com

"She’s been missing since 2019 and everything about her disappearance is suspicious."

kimberlyw431d55521

46. The disappearance of 11-year-old Trudy Appleby from Moline, Iowa, who was last seen leaving her home on Aug. 21, 1996.

the billboard for her
Local 4 News WHBF / Via youtube.com

"Disappeared over 25 years ago. Not only has she never been seen or heard from since, but her body was never found either. Complete mystery. Recently police got a warrant and dug up a yard thinking they'd find her but didn't. Sadly they probably never will. Vanished without a trace."

simplysarahish

47. The disappearance of Jennifer Kesse, a 24-year-old living in Orlando, Florida who went missing on Jan. 23, 2006. She was last seen leaving work around 6 p.m. and then spoke to her father on the drive home. She also talked on the phone with her boyfriend later. Kesse did not arrive at work the next day. The family is still getting leads today.

the missing person poster on the news
FOX 35 Orlando / Via youtube.com

"There are still so many questions. Her car was found at an apartment complex a mile away from where she lived, and there's even footage of someone parking it and walking away. But 17 years later, there are still no answers, no body ever found. My heart breaks for her family."

karileah143

48. The upsetting disappearance of Native American girl Anthonette Cayedito, a nine-year-old from Gallup, New Mexico, who was last seen in April 1986. The case had a couple of suspicious leads over the years — including an unknown girl calling the police to say she's Anthonette and a suspected sighting in Carson City, Nevada — but none of these leads ever panned out.

the news story showing her photo
KOAT / Via youtube.com

"Anthonette Cayadito’s case always gets me. I’m convinced someone trafficked her."

reallityfades

49. The disappearance of sisters Diamond and Tionda Bradley who were three and 10 years old when they went missing in July 2001 in Chicago, Illinois. When their mother returned home, instead of finding her children there, she found a note on the back of the couch that had allegedly been written by Tionda saying she and Diamond "had gone to the store and to a school playground nearby."

the two missing person flyers
Tim Boyle / Getty Images

"They were left home alone by their mom, and when she came home, they were gone without a trace. That was in 2001."

cocoberryfizz

According to NBC News, "But there was something off about the note. Family members told Dateline the spelling and grammar seemed too perfect and advanced for a girl Tionda’s age. They added it was also not like Tionda to leave a note — instead, she would have just called her mother."

In May 2023, a woman came forward claiming to be Diamond. According to the girls' great aunt, Sheliah Bradley-Smith, the woman in question has since turned in a cheek swab and fingerprints to the FBI.

50. Finally, the Dupont de Ligonnès murders. Agnès Dupont de Ligonnès, her four children, and two dogs were found murdered underneath the garden in the backyard of their house in France while her husband went on a three-week road trip down the coast of France.

flowers left for the family
Jean-sebastien Evrard / AFP via Getty Images

"He allegedly murdered them and then just casually visited restaurants and hotels. He disappeared without a trace into the hills after the last town he visited and hasn't been seen since, even after an extensive manhunt search was held. This episode on Unsolved Mysteries on Netflix was wild!"

mads24vb


Note: Some submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.

If you or anyone you know has information on a missing person case, call local law enforcement first. You can also contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (THE-LOST) or visit the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System site for regional case assistance.