50 Unsolved Mysteries That Kept People Up At Night In 2023

13.

The abduction of Angela Hammond who went missing in Clinton, Missouri in April 1991. She was four months pregnant and engaged to a man named Rob Shafer. After dropping Shafer off at his parents' house one night, Hammond later called him from a pay phone. She seemed like she might be in trouble. Shafer drove out to help Hammond, and on the way saw her being driven away in a green Ford truck. Although there are still active leads in the case, Hammond has not been found to this day.