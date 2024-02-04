People Who Are Related To Celebrities Revealed How Their Fame Affected Family Gatherings And Events

8.

"My uncle is Sinbad (the comedian/actor). He is married to my biological aunt on my dad's side, so I am not his blood relation, but his kids and wife are blood-related to me. We go on vacations with them every summer and have for the past six or so years. We didn't for a while when he and my aunt were separated, but after they got back together, we now see that family at least once a year. At first, it was a little annoying having to stop every couple of minutes because someone asked for a picture, but eventually, he stopped posing for pictures while with us. He just says, 'Sorry, I'm with my family' now. Nothing terribly exciting, but he has been famous since I was born, so I didn't get a before-and-after experience. The coolest thing was going to Disney/Universal with him. We got the VIP treatment and skipped every line."