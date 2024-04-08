Surprise! The Official Trailer For "MaXXXine" Just Dropped, And It Looks Reaaaaalllly Good

Don't mess with Maxine Minx.

Hello, horror movie fans (and beyond)! While everyone and their mom is going bonkers over the ~eclipse~, I bear even MORE exciting news for folks like us — the official trailer for MaXXXine is here, and it...looks...AWESOME.

Mia Goth returns as Maxine Fucking Minx — a role she originated in 2022's X — in this third, and likely final, installment of Ti West's X film trilogy. (The second in the series being Pearl, of course.)

And here's a look at the 🔥🔥🔥 trailer:

Set in 1985, it looks like our girl Maxine has finally made it to Hollywood and is trying to transition from adult films to horror...

...and, apparently, Maxine's journey will also overlap with the infamous Night Stalker case that plagued California during that time.

For those who aren't so familiar, Richard Ramirez, aka the Night Stalker, was a serial killer and sex offender active in California from 1984 to 1985. His crime spree affected residents throughout Greater Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area during this time. He would often use weapons as a means of beating or torturing his victims before killing them.

But, of course, it sounds like Maxine is prepared for anything (as we all know if you've seen X), even a serial killer.

Are we going to get some kind of Tarantino-esque revisionist history? Will Maxine take down the Night Stalker?!

Thrilling story aside, the cast for MaXXXine is absolutely stacked. Alongside Mia, we've got Elizabeth Debicki...

...Moses Sumney...

...Michelle Monaghan...

...Bobby Cannavale...

...Halsey...

...Lily Collins...

...Giancarlo Esposito...

...and Kevin Bacon.

Basically, there's LOTS to be excited about. So, get ready!!! MaXXXine explodes into theaters July 4th weekend!

