Here's Who We Want To See Play The Older Versions Of The Kids From "IT"

If you're any one of the record-breaking audience members that went to see IT this past weekend, then you know A) how great the movie was and B) that the story is only halfway done. Because, as fans of Stephen King's iconic book (and the O.G. TV miniseries) know, the next film will take place 27 years later, with our beloved members of the Losers' Club all grown up and ready to take on Pennywise again. So, while we wait for the filmmakers to announce casting for the second half of the IT story, here's who we'd love to see as the older versions of the Losers' Club. William "Bill" Denbrough (played by Jake Gyllenhaal as an adult): Why he'd be great: Not much argument needs to be made for Gyllenhaal as an actor — the guy is great in almost everything he's in. Plus, he's got that natural born leader thing going on and we could totally see him playing a successful writer as "older" Billy.Bill is played by Jaeden Lieberher in the current movie. Beverly "Bev" Marsh (played by Amy Adams as an adult): Why she'd be great: All I could think while watching IT was how much Sophia Lillis looks like Amy Adams in this movie. As an adult Bev gets into a BAD relationship and no doubt Adams would be able to dig deep into that role.Bev is played by Sophia Lillis in the current movie. Benjamin "Ben" Hanscom (played by Jerry O'Connell as an adult): Why he'd be great: So, as many of you may know, O'Connell played another famous Stephen King character — Vern Tessio in the popular 1986 film Stand by Me. O'Connell also famously shed weight as he grew into adulthood, which is exactly what the character Ben does in IT, too! I just think this would be a pretty cool/ironic King-verse connection, LOL (don't @ me). Ben is played by Jeremy Ray Taylor in the current movie. Richard "Richie" Tozier (played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt as an adult). Why he'd be great: First of all, Gordon-Levitt is adorable much like Finn Wolfhard is as Richie. Secondly, Richie grows up to be a popular radio DJ and I can completely see Gordon-Levitt having a lot of fun with that role (P.S. — Richie gets contacts as an adult, so sadly, those awesome glasses will not return!).Richie is played by Finn Wolfhard in the current movie. Michael "Mike" Hanlon (played by David Oyelowo as an adult): Why he'd be great: First of all, David Oyelowo is such an amazing actor that he could recite a phone book and it'd still be captivating. Second, Mike grows up to become the town Librarian/amateur historian and is also the one who convinces all the other members of the Losers' Club to come back to Derry as adults. Oyelowo definitely has the acting chops to captivate ANYONE to go anywhere...even a creepy clown town!Mike is played by hosen Jacobs in the current movie. Edward "Eddie" Kaspbrak (played by Adam Scott as an adult): Why he'd be great: Adam Scott is really good at playing both super serious and hilarious roles — which is exactly what is required for Eddie! As an adult, Eddie runs a successful limo company and also marries someone who is basically a clone of his mother. For some reason I could see Adam Scott totally playing someone like this.Eddie is played by Jack Dylan Grazer in the current movie. And finally, Stanley "Stan" Uris (played by Zach Braff as an adult): Why he'd be great: Without giving too much away, Stan's role in the second half of IT is not as large. Although it's still VERY important and impactful. So, you'd need an actor who could tap into some deep emotions, but...you know, also play an accountant (which Stan grows up to be)! Braff could do it, I know he could.Stan is played by Wyatt Oleff in the current movie. Guess we'll just have to wait and see who's ACTUALLY cast in the next chapter of IT! Because, I'm like 110% sure none of these stars will actually be in it. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Who do you think should be cast as the older versions of the Losers' Club? Share your thoughts in the comments below! View Comments