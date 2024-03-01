Skip To Content
    People Shared Their Body Abnormalities, And I'm Absolutely Fascinated

    Today I learned some people have the ability to put their tongue behind their uvula, and I am not the same.

    Crystal Ro
    by Crystal Ro

    BuzzFeed Staff

    This is a reminder that everyone's body is unique and different! And some people have bodies that are so unique and different that they really wanted to share them with the world. So, between Reddit and past submissions from our very own BuzzFeed Community, here are some fascinating examples people proudly shared:

    1. Like this person whose fingers can point 180° opposite each other:

    Person&#x27;s fingers stretched in opposite directions
    "Thaaaat sounds like a degenerative disease. If I remember correctly, there are some that show like that through loose connective tissue. I don't remember any of them, or their negative effects, so might wanna check with your GP."

    D1xon_Cider

    "Yeah, I most likely have Ehlers-Danlos syndrome."

    Quajeraz (OP)

    2. This person whose feet have a very unique shape and look like hands from certain angles:

    "It's called atavism. I've seen this post in the past but never saw an explanation for it. It's when an ancestral trait reappears."

    rectalcancer90

    3. This person whose eye has a "very obvious" dark ring:

    Close-up of a person&#x27;s eye with a unique pattern in the iris
    "Have you ever been evaluated for a connective tissue or collagen disorders?"

    AfternoonGhost

    "I'm glad you asked — I'm currently seeing a medical professional about that very thing."

    Mysticmiso (OP)

    4. This person who has toes sewn onto their hand:

    A person&#x27;s hand with double thumb mutation
    "If it gives you the ability to perform functions you could not before, that is amazing! Congrats!"

    pinback77

    "Yeah, I'm actually so thankful to have it. I can play video games like a normal person (the trigger buttons are hard) I'm pretty fast at typing, and play bass guitar!"

    soniconor (OP)

    5. This person whose lower lip is missing pigmentation:

    Close-up of a person&#x27;s lips
    "You may have vitiligo but it’s not apparent anywhere else cause your skin is so light."

    781nnylasil

    "I think I should check with my dermatologist because I also have a spot on my back that is lighter than my normal skin. I just always brushed it off as a pigmentation error…"

    leiletta

    6. This person who actually has a tooth growing IN THEIR CHIN, which is maybe not as uncommon as one might think, but still very unique:

    xray photo showing a tooth in a chin
    "I take these scans at work (I'm an orthodontic assistant) I see things like this all the time (it's always interesting)! My mom actually has a wisdom tooth in her sinus. Her oral surgeon pushed a fragment into her sinus cavity when he was 'removing' them and never told her. I took a scan on her because she's had chronic sinus infections for the last 40 years (which have been caused by the wisdom tooth fragment).'"

    rachel_likes_plants

    "They were talking about it, it's the lowest one they have seen at this particular office."

    super9mega

    7. This person who has one, VERY LONG, single leg hair:

    "Omg, I have the same thing on my left shoulder haha it’s always in the same spot, I’ve named it “Claire, the hair”. I often forget about her until I have an itch or randomly remember, I have no self control and always pluck it, but the longest it’s been is like an inch and a half.

    It’s weird, it’s like a mutant hair follicle that is just like, “CANT STOP. MUST. KEEP. GROWING.”

    OceanDevotion

    8. This person who can actually put their tongue behind their uvula.

    Close-up of a person&#x27;s open mouth showing teeth and uvula, showing the tongue behind the uvula
    "I can put my tongue behind my uvula and down my throat somewhat, I can also feel my nasal cavities from the back with it."

    —Anonymous

    9. This person who has the rare ability to be able to fold their tongue in half.

    Close-up of a person sticking out their tongue folded in half upwards
    "Only a small percentage of the population can fold their tongue in half. And I’m one of those lucky ones who can. I found this out this was rare at a Ripley’s Believe it or Not museum."

    —Anonymous

    10. And this person who discovered they had a teeny-tiny wisdom tooth:

    Two teeth side by side to show just how small one is
    "Not sure why the little guy was malformed, it was the only one of my wisdom teeth that was like this. One of my normal wisdom teeth for reference."

    Blutabbycat

    11. This person who discovered they have an extraordinarily small fibula (the smaller of the bones in the bottom half of the leg).

    X-ray of a human knee joint with cursor arrow pointing to the area between femur and tibia
    "I went to get an X-ray of my knee and my doctor said I had the smallest fibula he'd ever seen. I'm 23."

    Traditional-Noise808

    12. This person who has the VERY unique ability to grip things "backwards":

    hand bending backward to hold a water bottle
    "You seem to have Ehlers-Danlos joint hypermobility. It would be worth familiarizing yourself with the disorder as it’s not all party tricks. There can be pain, dysautonomia, and other symptoms that may develop over time."

    JL4575

    "I don't seem to have the other, skin-related symptoms of Ehlers-Danlos, so I think it's just regular hypermobility."

    SentientPotato42 (OP)

    13. This person who has an extra line, aka an extra phalangeal crease, on one of their fingers:

    arrow pointing to the extra line
    "I have an extra line on my right pinkie finger…not a knuckle, just the crease!"

    —Anonymous

    14. This person who has Harlequin Syndrome, which affects the autonomic nervous system that's "responsible for controlling the body’s natural processes such as sweating, skin flushing, and the response of the pupils to stimuli."

    one side of the face is red
    "I am one of the less than 200,000 people in the US who has Harlequin Syndrome. My autonomic nervous system was damaged by chemo and radiation. So when I get overheated, or am in an intense emotional or physical situation, only the right side of my face will flush and sweat, my right upper eyelid droops, my nose runs, and there is a red line that goes right down the middle of my face. I am literally two faced."

    —Anonymous

    15. This person who discovered one of their teeth has just one big, single root instead of four smaller ones after having it removed.

    one full root on a tooth
    "I just had this one pulled. The X-rays confirmed that almost half my teeth look like that."

    Monster_NotWar 


    16. This person who has a hand line that goes all the way across their hand, which is also referred to as a palmer crease.

    deep line going across the hand
    "How many people just looked at their hand just now?"

    DragNutts

    17. This person who has the unique ability to cross one of their eyes outwards at a time:

    BuzzFeed

    "Ever since I was little I was able to cross my eyes, but not in the way you’d expect. Just one eye crosses outward while the other stays straight ahead. Doctors always said my eyes could get stuck like that, but it hasn’t happened yet! I have the ability to cross one eye outward at a time. But never both and never inward. Imagine my doctor’s surprise when I was tested for a concussion the first time and I told him I’d always been able to do this."

    —Anonymous

    18. This person who is missing part of their pupil and also has an eye freckle.

    closeup of the eye
    "When I was born my parents were so worried because part of my pupil was missing! Soon after they also noticed I have a freckle in my eye! It’s harmless but it’s certainly unique!"

    —Anonymous

    19. And this person who also has an eye freckle, which BTW is called an eye nevus and is typically harmless.

    eye freckle
    "I have a freckle in my iris!"

    —Anonymous

    20. This person who has Brachydactyly Type D, aka "clubbed thumb," which is a genetic condition that, in this case, affects the end bone under the thumbnail, causing a "short digit."

    the shorter thumb next to the taller one
    "It is shaped this way due to a genetic mutation in a gene that is in charge of the shape of your thumbs and big toes."

    pangea1430

    21. This person who has extremely flexible joints.

    finger bending backwards
    "I have pretty flexible joints, and always pull the finger trick at parties. I've always been able to do this, and wiggle my ears too!"

    —Anonymous

    22. This person, who wanted to share what their Raynaud's Phenomenon looks like when it's cold.

    half of the hand is pale
    "I have Raynaud’s syndrome, which causes capillaries and small arteries to constrict in my extremities (fingers and toes) too much in the cold."

    —Anonymous

    23. This person's son who has partial heterochromia, which is "one of three types of heterochromia (the other two being complete and central heterochromia). With partial heterochromia, the eye has a spot of color other than the primary eye color. It can occur in one or both eyes and, like the other two varieties, does not affect visual acuity."

    closeup of the eye that has two colors
    "My son was born with partial heterochromia — one eye is half green and half brown."

    —Anonymous

    24. This person who has naturally pointed ears.

    closeup of the ear
    "I have naturally pointed elf ears! It’s my favorite body feature by far, and the strange thing is only one person has ever commented on them."

    —Anonymous

    25. This person who can bend their thumbs back really far:

    Thumb bent at an unusual angle due to flexibility, with matching pink nail polish on fingernails
    "I can bend back my thumbs extra far. But that's all I got. 🤣 "

    andread14

    26. This person who has voluntary nystagmus, "a pendular, rapid, conjugate, primarily horizontal, benign nystagmus (where the eyes make repetitive movements) initiated and maintained by voluntary effort."

    "I can vibrate my eyes, it is called voluntary nystagmus and I think it is pretty cool."
    —Anonymous

    27. Finally, this person who has just one black hair in their "sea of red/orange leg hair":

    circle around the hair
    "But why?"

    Draper_UnderDog

