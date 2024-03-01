People Shared Their Body Abnormalities, And I'm Absolutely Fascinated

This is a reminder that everyone's body is unique and different! And some people have bodies that are so unique and different that they really wanted to share them with the world. So, between Reddit and past submissions from our very own BuzzFeed Community, here are some fascinating examples people proudly shared:
1.Like this person whose fingers can point 180° opposite each other:
2.This person whose feet have a very unique shape and look like hands from certain angles:
3.This person whose eye has a "very obvious" dark ring:
4.This person who has toes sewn onto their hand:
5.This person whose lower lip is missing pigmentation:
6.This person who actually has a tooth growing IN THEIR CHIN, which is maybe not as uncommon as one might think, but still very unique:
7.This person who has one, VERY LONG, single leg hair:
8.This person who can actually put their tongue behind their uvula.
9.This person who has the rare ability to be able to fold their tongue in half.
10.And this person who discovered they had a teeny-tiny wisdom tooth:
11.This person who discovered they have an extraordinarily small fibula (the smaller of the bones in the bottom half of the leg).
12.This person who has the VERY unique ability to grip things "backwards":
14.This person who has Harlequin Syndrome, which affects the autonomic nervous system that's "responsible for controlling the body’s natural processes such as sweating, skin flushing, and the response of the pupils to stimuli."
15.This person who discovered one of their teeth has just one big, single root instead of four smaller ones after having it removed.
16.This person who has a hand line that goes all the way across their hand, which is also referred to as a palmer crease.
17.This person who has the unique ability to cross one of their eyes outwards at a time:
18.This person who is missing part of their pupil and also has an eye freckle.
19.And this person who also has an eye freckle, which BTW is called an eye nevus and is typically harmless.
20.This person who has Brachydactyly Type D, aka "clubbed thumb," which is a genetic condition that, in this case, affects the end bone under the thumbnail, causing a "short digit."
23.This person's son who has partial heterochromia, which is "one of three types of heterochromia (the other two being complete and central heterochromia). With partial heterochromia, the eye has a spot of color other than the primary eye color. It can occur in one or both eyes and, like the other two varieties, does not affect visual acuity."
24.This person who has naturally pointed ears.
25.This person who can bend their thumbs back really far:
26.This person who has voluntary nystagmus, "a pendular, rapid, conjugate, primarily horizontal, benign nystagmus (where the eyes make repetitive movements) initiated and maintained by voluntary effort."
27.Finally, this person who has just one black hair in their "sea of red/orange leg hair":