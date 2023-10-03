    Halloween Horror Nights Has Some WILD Food This Year — Here's What I Tried

    Halloween may be several weeks away, but you can get your tricks and treats on now at Universal Studios!

    by Crystal Ro

    Hello, fellow Halloween Horror Nights fans! In case you weren't aware, HHN is now well under way in both Hollywood and Orlando, which also means a new menu full of yummy treats has arrived, too!!!

    FYI this Chucky popcorn bucket is the new ~hot ticket~ item this year — soooooooo many people had it!! (I mean, I get it, it's cute as heck.)

    Inspired by many of the popular mazes like Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count, Stranger Things 4, and The Last of Us, I think it's safe to say this year's delicious dishes have reached new, scary heights. And I was lucky enough to try a bunch — here's what I thought...

    1. Chucky's Mac-Assacre & Cheese

    What is it? Mac and cheese topped with bbq pulled pork and jalapeños.

    What I thought: This was super delicious, a good balance of salty, sweet, and heat...what's not to like?! Also, loved the use of cavatappi instead of basic macaroni noodles. 💅

    2. Chucky's A Clucking Nightmare

    What is it? A fried "popcorn chicken" sandwich topped with slaw, pickles, ranch, and a ~scarred~ bun.

    What I thought: I'm more of a white-meat chicken sandwich kind of gal, and this was a mix of white and dark meat, so I didn't LOVE that. But, having said that, it was still pretty yummy, and I was low-key obsessed with the little on-brand scar the bun had. Chucky would approve!

    3. Friends to the Burnt Ends Sandwich

    What is it? A BBQ brisket sandwich with slaw and pickles.

    What I thought: The BBQ brisket was pretty good! But other than the meat, this was pretty similar to Chucky's A Clucking Nightmare sandwich. Between the two, I'd probably lean toward this one. (Still love that bun, too!)

    4. Cordyceps Corn Dog

    What is it? A "Korean-style" corn dog topped with truffle mayo, arugula, and potato sticks.

    What I thought: This was maybe my FAVORITE thing of the night. I wasn't expecting a whole lot, because hey, it's ~just~ a corn dog, but it was actually soooooo good! Crispy, savory, AND unique! Don't let the name fool you, this is one cordyceps you actually DO want to get into contact with.

    5. Surfer Boy "Try Before You Deny" Pizza

    What is it? A pepperoni, pineapple, and jalapeño pizza.

    What I thought: Look, I'm a big defender of pineapple on pizza, so this was an easy win for me. I thought the jalapeño might be too spicy for me (I'm weak!!!), but these ones were tamed, so that was a plus for me! D-E-L-I-C-I-O-U-S.

    6. Demogorgon Pizza

    What is it? A pastry crust pizza folded into a Demogorgon shape filled with marinara sauce, pepperoni, and cheese.

    What I thought: Although the pizza filling on this one is pretty simple, the buttery flakey crust really made the difference — it reminded me a lot of a croissant (but not as sweet), which was a fun twist.

    7. Pineapple Buffalo Wings

    What is it? Simply, buffalo wings topped with pineapple chunks.

    What I thought: Once again, I'm a defender of pineapple on savory foods, and this was no exception! It's a good mix of savory and sweet. (And, in case you're wondering, the buffalo sauce is not that spicy!) A solid pick with a twist.

    8. Beef Birria Tacos

    What is it? Shredded braised beef tacos cooked in a flavorful stew. 

    What I thought: Honestly? A pretty standard beef birria taco IMO — there was nothing really happening here that blew me away. But I think it's a solid option if you're looking for something less adventurous than the other HHN menu items on offer.

    9. Esquites

    What is it? Corn off the cob mixed with creamy mayo, cotija cheese, lime juice, and chili powder.

    What I thought: I'm more of an elote girl, so this didn't quite do it for me! But, if it's your thing, you'll probably enjoy it. 🤷🏻‍♀️

    10. Hellfire Pop

    What is it? A cake x push pop dessert with layers of chocolate cake, yellow frosting, and a decorative chocolate guitar.

    What I thought: Looooooooved this. I think the simplicity of the moist chocolate cake paired with the frosting (which tasted like vanilla?) just felt really nostalgic to me. I felt like I was eating a birthday cake from childhood. 10/10. No notes.

    11. Apple Pie Pop

    What is it? A pie x push pop dessert with layers of apple pie crust, filling, and cream.

    What I thought: This was also really good, and the push pop aspect of both this and the Hellfire pop are super fun (also like that they're smallish portion sizes). Another win (but if I HAAAAD to choose, I'm going with the Hellfire pop).

    12. Dracula Cupcake

    What is it? A chocolate cupcake topped with chocolate frosting and white chocolate vampire teeth, and, SURPRISE, raspberry filling inside, too!

    What I thought: YUM-MY. I must be going through a major chocolate cake phase right now, because I loved this dessert, too. The moist chocolate cake paired with the surprise dab of raspberry jam in the middle was *chef's kiss*.

    TL;DR — MY FAVORITE PICKS — The Cordyceps Corn Dog and the Hellfire Pop!

    And, believe it or not, this is just the tip of the iceberg!! There are, like, a million other desserts and fun boozy (and non-boozy) drinks to get your claws on this year, too!

    Clockwise from L to R: The Good Guy (non-alcoholic), Charles Lee Ray, and Dr. J's Juice.

    To try these treats yourself, be sure to get your tickets for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood STAT. HHN is running now through October 31!

    Halloween Horror Nights
