Hello, fellow Halloween Horror Nights fans! In case you weren't aware, HHN is now well under way in both Hollywood and Orlando, which also means a new menu full of yummy treats has arrived, too!!!
Inspired by many of the popular mazes like Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count, Stranger Things 4, and The Last of Us, I think it's safe to say this year's delicious dishes have reached new, scary heights. And I was lucky enough to try a bunch — here's what I thought...
1.Chucky's Mac-Assacre & Cheese
2.Chucky's A Clucking Nightmare
3.Friends to the Burnt Ends Sandwich
4.Cordyceps Corn Dog
5.Surfer Boy "Try Before You Deny" Pizza
6.Demogorgon Pizza
7.Pineapple Buffalo Wings
8.Beef Birria Tacos
9.Esquites
10.Hellfire Pop
11.Apple Pie Pop
12.Dracula Cupcake
TL;DR — MY FAVORITE PICKS — The Cordyceps Corn Dog and the Hellfire Pop!
And, believe it or not, this is just the tip of the iceberg!! There are, like, a million other desserts and fun boozy (and non-boozy) drinks to get your claws on this year, too!