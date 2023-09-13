All I can say is...that was wild! Before I let you go, here are some helpful tips and tricks I learned that you might wanna know before you go:

If you want to see every house, you need express passes: We got into the park around 7 p.m. and finished the final haunted house just after midnight. In that time we were able to go through every house, every show, and take a couple quick food and drink breaks. We did, however, have express passes, and that's pretty much the only way we were able to do all that before the park closed. If hitting every house is on your Horror Nights bucket list, I'd highly recommend upgrading. We didn't wait more than, like, 20 minutes in a line the whole night, and GA lines ranged from 30 minutes to 180 minutes most of the time.



If you have GA tickets, my go-to trick is going to the smaller, less popular houses first. When we got in, the lines for Stranger Things, The Last of Us, and The Exorcist were several hours long. I made the mistake of making a beeline to the most popular house last year, and waiting in that massive line was draininggggg. Do yourself a favor and start at the other ones! By the end of the night, the lines to the most anticipated houses are a lot shorter, and the smaller houses end up getting hour-long lines because everyone is rushing to get them in. Save yourself some time to watch a show or grab some food!