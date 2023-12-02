If Saving Money Is The Name Of Your Game, These 35 Products Will Earn You The Championship Title

1. A set of Rubbermaid FreshWorks storage containers with ~berry~ useful vents to keep your produce fresh and juicy for much longer. Gone are the days of defeat when you threw away spoiled fruit you barely got to enjoy.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Natalie Brown highly recommends investing in these: "The vents regulate the flow of oxygen and carbon dioxide and keeps moisture away so your strawberries taste freshly picked days and days and days later. I recently got a couple of these and a bunch of basil and strawberries stayed fresh for SO LONG!!"
Promising review: "These containers are magical little gems and in my opinion worth every single penny that I paid for them. We buy a lot of fruit and greens (lettuce, kale, spinach, etc.) Normally, I can expect these items to start to go bad in my refrigerator by the end of the week after I've brought them home from the grocery store. These containers have changed my life! My strawberries stay fresher longer, as does the kale and spinach and I am a convert. I need about three more of these so that I have one for my grapes and other fruits. I also have the larger size and it does exactly what it says. No joke we went out of town for one week and came home and the strawberries still looked healthy and were ready to eat. Um... yes, please? I would recommend these to any and everyone." —Dee
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $56.99+ (available in five sizes and as a three-pack).
2. A ~brilliant~ rechargeable electric lighter for candle fanatics who are always buying new ones when the fluid runs out — or worse, burning themselves with matches. Get your candle fix with a money-saving rechargeable lighter instead!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Heather Braga loves this! Here's what she has to say: "I'm obsessed with candles, so it was a no-brainer for my husband to gift me this surprisingly super-fun gadget for Christmas. It's really simple to use and charge, and it really works! If you're someone who gets a thrill from RAW POWER this is sort of the product for you. No, it's not a super-intense gadget, relax pyromaniacs, but it does buzz and produce a burst of electricity that I personally find exciting. AND I'll never have to buy another lighter again! Stop burning your fingers on matches and pick up one of these bad boys."
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in four colors).
3. Wad-Free pads so your laundry doesn't get tangled, wrinkled, or require additional drying cycles. You'll save yourself time *and* money with this genius invention!
Wad-Free is a small biz that was launched during the pandemic. Cyndi, the founder, learned CAD (computer-aided design) to create the pads.
Promising review: "This does what it says. I've gone to the dryer so many times to find my sheets and blankets in a balled-up type blob. I have to unwrap everything and start the dryer again since it is all damp still...and usually had to repeat this another time to finally have the items dried. Wasting so much electricity for a number of drying cycles. The first time I used this product, it alleviated this issue. Everything was dry and not balled up. Fantastic product! I wish I would have found it sooner in my life. I think this will be stocking stuffers for my siblings this year." —Dan Smith
Get a set of two from Amazon for $19.99.
4. A set of airtight food storage containers when you're tired of purchasing these so often and want something that'll *actually* last. These are made with an airtight seal helping your food stay fresh for longer, so nothing goes to waste.
It also comes with a set of labels, a chalkboard marker, and a measuring spoon set!
Promising review: "So worth the money. I have two teenage boys that are always hungry. They leave the chip bags and cereal boxes open. I could never find anything in the cabinets for the mess. Now, we are so organized and food isn’t wasted. I think in the long run that will help save money and we will use what we have because we can see it!" —justina
Get a set of 14 from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in three colors and five multipack sizes).
5. A hair thinner and cutter if you're running low on time *and* don't want to spend money on a trim. It's easy to use and will get the job done when you notice some stray, uneven hairs that need to be dealt with just minutes before heading out the door. You ARE the champion!
It comes with both fine and wide-teeth sides to suit thin and thick hair. Also, some people said they use this on their pets as a quick grooming solution!
Promising review: "I recently got a pixie haircut, I was hesitant to get one based on the fact that I'd have to get frequent haircuts, the cost of which would add up quickly. I did some research on YouTube and found some videos using the tinkle hair cutter to trim hair in between salon visits. I LOVE this thing! It is easy to give a little trim or a drastic cut, both of which I have done since getting the tinkle cutter. I was very nervous to try it fearing that I might mess up my hair so I just did a little bit first, but it was easy and only takes off small amounts of hair at a time. Remember, I have a pixie cut — if you have long hair it will cut that off! Basically all you have to do is comb your hair in the direction it grows until you're satisfied with the cut. Seven months post-pixie haircut and I have only been to the salon once to have a re-shaping done of my hair. I will say that when the cutter feels like it's 'pulling' your hair, it's time to get new razors. I still prefer my pixie cut to be pretty short and assuming I would have to go to the salon once a month for upkeep I have saved $210 since having my hair cut. TOTALLY WORTH IT!" —brandi in louisiana
Get it from Amazon for $6.78 (also available in packs of two or 10).
6. A cold brew coffee maker so you can save some money instead of running to Starbucks for iced coffee. Fill it with cold water, insert the filter full of coffee, and pop it in the fridge overnight. You'll have ready-to-drink cold brew for each morning of the week!
Promising review: "I LOVE this product so much! I drink iced coffee on the daily but the system I had just wasn't cutting it for me. I didn't know how to brew cold coffee at home (all we have is a Keurig, and there's no cold brew option) so I would go buy iced coffee from Dunkin' every morning. Now don't get me wrong, I love my Dunkin', but I wanted to find a way to be able to make that same iced coffee at HOME, and I think my wallet and gas tank wanted me to figure that out too. I found out about this product through TikTok and it is a GAME CHANGER. All you have to do is put coffee grounds in the filter, fill up the main compartment 3/4 full with water (I use water from my fridge), screw the filter into the lid and screw the lid shut, shake it a little to put the coffee grounds to work, and let it do its magic for 12–24 hours! This is probably the best investment I've ever made. You need this!!" —Carmen E.
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in two sizes and three colors).
7. A beauty spatula that'll help you scoop out every last bit of product from that tricky makeup tube or skincare bottle. It's also an applicator, so you'll feel like a double-certified genius.
Promising review: "I bought this a while ago because I felt like there was often too much product I couldn’t reach using the built-in applicator. Each bottle is one ounce, and I had five “empties” to test this spatula on. I got so much product out of these old bottles that I had to stop before finishing every bottle. My two ounce container is practically overflowing! Thanks to this little spatula, I now have two full bottles worth of foundation potted to use. The spatula is pointed and I think for these bottles a square shaped spatula would have been more efficient, but nevertheless the deed is done! So impressed! (And, considering the cost of each bottle, I saved about $70 worth of foundation that I love and is no longer being sold!)" —Krystal
Get it from Amazon for $5.99 (also available as a two-pack).
8. And a TikTok-famous bottle emptying cap because you shouldn't have to buy a new product before it's absolutely necessary. Turn the bottle upside down and you'll get every. last. drop. It can also be used to transfer the contents between bottles.
Each kit includes four adapters in different sizes to fit pretty much any bottle.
Promising review: "Well worth it! Think of all the product in bottles you waste every year by not using something like this. It certainly covers the cost of this item! I love it!" —Rock360
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $15.99 (also available individually and a six-pack).
9. A wool dryer ball to conquer many of the laundry woes you're tired of dealing with. Your clothes will not only dry faster, but also come out feeling soft, fresh, and free of wrinkles. Most importantly, you'll save money by cutting down on drying time and eliminating dryer sheets.
Based in Raleigh, North Carolina, Shep's Wool is a small biz specializing in wool products like crafting supplies and the coziest-looking blankets.
Promising review: "These are lovely — so big, so round, so firm! Would recommend if you're interested in shifting to dryer balls away from dryer sheets — these do the trick!" —Ferris
Get each one from Shep's Wool on Etsy for $9 (available in colors gray or white).
10. A bottle of makeup brush-cleaning shampoo when it's time to wash away the impurities living in your makeup brush bristles *shudder* instead of buying a new set. It's hypoallergenic, cruelty-free, and paraben-free.
Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE this brush shampoo! I was a little skeptical of how well it would clean my brushes since I'd never tried it before, but after using this I am very pleased with the outcome. It has a faint shampoo scent but nothing too overpowering, and suds like you wouldn't believe. It got all the way down to the base of the brush and gave it a really good cleaning. One of my brushes is made from boar hair (Estée Lauder powder brush) and I was worried it was going to frizz it out and ruin the shape, but it actually improved it after I had previously used baby shampoo. It's very soft and not at all coarse feeling. I also used this shampoo on my Beauty Blender, and it did a great job getting all the foundation out. All in all, I'd rate this product a 10/10!" —Ryan Brooks
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $13.98 (also available individually).
11. A pair of comfy period-proof underwear if you're done buying pads and/or tampons every month. Many reviewers find these to be much more comfortable than single-use products *and* they don't cost nearly as much as leading brands.
Bambody has obtained the Oeko Tex Standard 100, Class 1 Certification, which means their garments do not contain any harmful chemicals, including PFAS.
Unlike your regular undies, you don't have to scrub the blood out of these. They're designed so it rinses right out in the sink with soap and warm water, and can get tossed in the washer and dryer from there. Be sure to check out our full Bambody period underwear review for more deets!
Psst — reviewers love these undies, but suggest sizing up!
Promising review: "Perfect in every way. No pad needed. Absorbs heavy flow. 14-18 hours between showers to change them. Supreme overnight protection. No leaks! I just put them in a separate wash load at end of my period and they are ready for the next month. Time saving. Money saving. Environmentally friendly." —LJ Shan
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in sizes XXS–6XL, four colors, and in packs of three or six).
12. Or a menstrual cup for a slightly less involved period solution that saves you money and is more environmentally-friendly than disposables. Simply empty it out and clean it when you're done! You'll feel like a true period wizard whenever you pass the menstrual product aisle at the store.
These are made with a chemical-free formula that's naturally hypoallergenic, non-toxic, and free of latex and BPA. Plus, they're made to last for up to ten years (you read that right!) and can be worn for up to 12 hours at a time.
Promising review: "It is so much better than wearing a pad and having to change it. Tampons always hurt when I wore them but I have no discomfort whatsoever with the cup! It is a really great product and I have had no reactions to it at all. If you are tired of pads and tampons, spend the extra couple bucks on the cup and it will save you so much money in the long run and you won't be as wasteful having to change your pad/tampon out and throwing it away all the time. I also have no more leaks or "spills" from waking up and getting up like when using a pad. Really happy with the product!" —Emma
Get it from Amazon for $28.99 (available in two sizes, six colors, and as a two-pack).