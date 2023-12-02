If Saving Money Is The Name Of Your Game, These 35 Products Will Earn You The Championship Title

BuzzFeed Shopping editor Natalie Brown highly recommends investing in these: "The vents regulate the flow of oxygen and carbon dioxide and keeps moisture away so your strawberries taste freshly picked days and days and days later. I recently got a couple of these and a bunch of basil and strawberries stayed fresh for SO LONG!!"

Promising review: "These containers are magical little gems and in my opinion worth every single penny that I paid for them. We buy a lot of fruit and greens (lettuce, kale, spinach, etc.) Normally, I can expect these items to start to go bad in my refrigerator by the end of the week after I've brought them home from the grocery store. These containers have changed my life! My strawberries stay fresher longer, as does the kale and spinach and I am a convert. I need about three more of these so that I have one for my grapes and other fruits. I also have the larger size and it does exactly what it says. No joke we went out of town for one week and came home and the strawberries still looked healthy and were ready to eat. Um... yes, please? I would recommend these to any and everyone." —Dee

Get a three-pack from Amazon for $56.99+ (available in five sizes and as a three-pack).

