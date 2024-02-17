Level Up Your Kitchen Routine With These 35 Game-Changing Products

1. A double-sided bowl — a match made in heaven for picky eaters, soggy cereal haters, or for those who simply want more than one snack option in a single bowl. Parents with kids who are *extra* particular about foods not touching swear by it.
These are also BPA-free and dishwasher- and microwave-safe!
Promising review: "My oldest child is a very picky eater. I used to hate buying him cereal he would beg for because it would always later lead to a tantrum, which would lead to a mess and so on. This bowl has solved the problem completely. The whole time it was because my child couldn’t stand the soggy texture of cereal. So glad I took a chance on trying it. Bowl is cost friendly to its good quality." —Susan
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in three colors and as a set of three).
2. A combo air fryer and oven to forever change your cooking game in ways you never thought possible. Buckle up! It has 10 presets to choose from depending on what you're making. You can customize and save the time/temperature of any preset so it's always ready to use. No preheating required and it cooks your food up to 50% faster. Need I say more??
Promising review: "After tons of research and TikTok reviews, I bought this Cosori. I wanted a square shape because my older one is round and I definitely prefer this one. What I like: Square shape. Heats to 450 degrees. Preheat setting. Quieter. SO DAMN easy to clean--ridiculously easy to clean. IT GETS HOT and will crisp up and blacken chicken skin, salmon skin, pork belly skin like nobody's business. What I don't like: Glass top attracts dust like nobody's business. Like, clean it and 1 hour later there is dust on it. I also found the paper liners to fit and I love them. Hint: Just clean and put one in, then put in the cooking grate. Don't put one on the cooking grate and preheat, because it will suck it up to the heating element and catch fire. I LOVE the liners. Didn't even know they existed. I use this thing ALL the time. I've even cooked pork chops and steak (Sacrilege) in it. Delicious. Just buy it. Gets hot as hell and ridiculously easy to clean." —Rebdeb
Get it from Amazon for $109.99.
3. And a set of magnetic air fryer cheat sheets because who wants to look up the exact cooking times for every single recipe? A quick glance at these and you'll have the info you need.
Promising review: "So glad that I came across these very handy sheets. I love having this information handy and easy to use. The magnetic sheets are strong and stay in place well, even with the fridge door opening and closing a lot. It's handy having them right in view for quick reference. It helps us to use the air fryer more, as it's easy to glance over and time things correctly. I like that it is a dark color so it doesn't get messy as easily, and it has all the things we are most likely to use the air fryer for. The envelope the magnetic sheets come in is cute and would make a nice gift, perhaps in a basket or bag of related items. Happy to have these!" —Small~Town~Girl
Get them from Amazon for $6.99+ (also available in white).
4. A ~super~ brilliant Souper Cube if you're essentially a certified batch cooker at this point and want to make freezing leftovers much easier. Rather than having one giant hunk of frozen soup to defrost, it'll be perfectly portioned for you so you'll have dinner on the table ASAP!
Each tray has four fill lines — 1/2 cup, 1 cup, 125 mL, and 250 mL — which is ideal for people who like to portion their food.
You may remember Souper Cube from Shark Tank (Lori invested in the company!). This small business was started by four friends who loved soup but hated food waste.
Promising review: "So happy that I found these. I’m the only one in my household who enjoys soup year-round. Have you ever tried to make homemade soup for one? I say it’s impossible! But no longer. I can brew up the stock pot with bone broth or my favorite home soup. Fill up my Souper Cubes, freeze, pop out, store my goodies in a freezer bag, and I’m ready for the next batch!" —Debbie R. Texas
Get it from Amazon for $19.95 (available in four colors and as a pack of two).
5. A Yonanas fruit soft-serve maker for whipping up a healthy, tasty treat in no time. Add your frozen ingredients of choice and you'll have soft serve in minutes. What more could you need?
Promising review: "I saw one of these in action at a friend's house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally, this was the BEST decision of my life. I still cannot believe how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best-tasting fruit ice cream ever. It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." —DMCKAY
Get it from Amazon for $35.80.
6. A time-saving veggie chopper that'll quickly become your trusty kitchen sidekick thanks to its undying usefulness. Is chopping onions one of your most time-consuming and tear-inducing tasks? Consider the game officially changed.
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in three colors).
7. A set of airtight glass food storage containers so you can meal prep with peace of mind. These heavy-duty containers are safe to use in the freezer, microwave, and dishwasher! They're also the perfect size for prepping lunches for the week and for storing leftovers.
These have become my go-to food storage containers and tbh, I'm never going back to the flimsy plastic ones. Initially, I bought the larger glass lunch bowl to simplify salad prep. Being able to shake up my salad and evenly distribute the dressing without spills? GAME CHANGER! I loved it so much that I decided to buy this set for leftovers and meal prep throughout the week. They're safe to use in the freezer, dishwasher, and microwave (remove the lid before heating!). Pretty dang impressive if you ask me. The removable silicone sleeve protects your hands from the hot glass when taking it out of the microwave. It's also great for a lil' extra protection if the container slips out of your hands when you're zipping around the kitchen trying to do a million things at once (guilty 👋).
Promising review: "I absolutely love these storage containers! I bought some for myself for work, however, the kids have been using them for school lunches as well! Love the portion sizes, perfect from kids to [adult] size! The lids fit perfectly. I really like the silicone protector. It keeps your hands from getting burnt. They clean up so easily and are very durable!" —SDTator
Get a set of five from Amazon for $44.99 (available in nine color combos/styles).
8. A rapid egg cooker when you love eggs but *not* the time it takes to cook 'em. Whether you're a fan of hard-boiled, scrambled, or poached eggs, the possibilities are endless.
Check out a TikTok of the Dash Rapid Egg Cooker in action and be sure to check out our Dash Rapid Egg Cooker review for more deets!
This cooker includes the base, clear lid, measuring cup, poaching tray, omelet bowl, boiling tray, and a handy little recipe book. You can cook up to six eggs at once. It's perfect for making hard- or soft-boiled eggs, poached eggs, scrambled eggs, omelets, and more. Pierce the eggs, place them in the cooker, and add the recommended amount of water for what you're making. Close the lid, turn it on, and your eggs will cook in a matter of minutes.
BuzzFeed Shopping senior writer Emma Lord says: "I've owned one of these babies and have faithfully used it every week for upward of two years, and especially love it while working from home — it simplifies breakfast because I know no matter what assortment of groceries I'm working with, there are precooked eggs to add some protein to it (I like mine medium-boiled 🍳). If my dinner is boring or seems like it needs a little extra "oomph" to it, I'll throw in an egg from this too. Some reviews note that the alarm on it is a little loud, but the new models have significantly decreased the volume and sing a little song instead!"
Promising review: "I saw someone on TikTok with this and gasped! Ordered it right away. I had no idea these things existed. Super easy and convenient and the hard-boiled eggs came out perfectly. I’m testing a batch now without punching a hole in the eggs to see how they come out. Because why not make an easy process even easier?!?! LOL." —Gina
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in seven colors).
9. A marvelous cheese grater to get that huge block of cheddar grated in less than a minute (you know, the one you bought when you went grocery shopping on an empty stomach)! Did I mention it can grate veggies and nuts, too?
Check out this TikTok of the cheese grater!
Promising review: "I had seen someone use this on TikTok and wasn't sure if it would be that good, but decided to try it. Loved that you can secure it to the table. It is very easy to use, works great and easy to clean. Highly recommend." —Nathalee Porter
Get it from Amazon for $21.98+ (available in nine colors).
10. A clear, nonslip cutting board that'll level up your countertop game in more ways than one. First, it's ✨stunning✨. Second, you can *actually* chop stuff on it without hindering your gorgeous countertops with an old, dingy cutting board.
Check out a TikTok of the clear cutting board in action.
Promising review: "This piece is beautiful. I love how it's clear and shows what is underneath. I can have it on my counter all the time and it looks to be part of the kitchen. I've chopped many things on it and I have no scratches. Very easy to clean." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $49.99.
11. A genius magnetic stove shelf for clearing out that very messy spice drawer you've been avoiding. Plus, all your cooking staples will now be within reach and ready to use while you cook.
This shelf is completely magnetic, so this is a great renter-friendly option to avoid using nails and drilling!
StoveShelf is a US-based small business that specializes in stove shelves for various sizes of stoves.
Promising review: "The shelf installed in a snap. It has two sturdy magnets that hold it securely onto the slightly rounded back of my stove. I felt comfortable setting a full jar of honey on it, and I haven’t seen it move at all as I have been cooking. I have limited space in the kitchen, so I’m really happy to have an additional place to set things I need frequently. It doesn’t look like an add-on; it looks like part of the stove. I’m really happy with it!" —Sylvia J.
Get it from Amazon for $37.99+ (available in three sizes and three colors).
12. Some silicone baking mats if you're ~fed up~ with having to scrub crusty food remnants off your pans. It also means you can stop buying aluminum foil, parchment paper, and cooking spray!
Promising review: "Our hopes in purchasing this product was to eliminate the need for parchment or foil paper. So we put it to the ultimate test by making fathead dough and rolling it out directly onto the silicone baking mat. I could not believe it didn't stick during the rolling out or the actual baking process. We continuously put it to the test and we've not had any issues as of yet. We just love this great find!!!" —Amazon Customer
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.28+ (also available in packs of three or four).
13. An herb savor pod so you can stop feeling like a total failure every time you toss wilted herbs that you seemingly *just* bought. You'll triple (!!!) the life of your herbs so you can actually use 'em.
Promising review: "I use fresh herbs all the time. Too often they go bad before I finish them. I’ve tried multiple things to try to help them last longer to no avail. I bought fresh basil a week and a half ago. I immediately used a bit, then put them in this handy-dandy container. I changed the water once. Last night, I decided to make a little fresh pesto with the basil I had left. It was in perfect condition, and the pesto was amazing! Every kitchen needs at least one or two in it. I’m buying them for my daughter-in-law who also uses a lot of fresh herbs. She’s the gadget queen, so I know she’s going to love them." —Treese
Get it from Amazon for $14.20 (or a set of three for $30.99).
14. A trio lasagna pan when you want gloriously crispy edges so *every* piece is a corner piece. You can also use it to customize recipes when cooking for people with food allergies or varying tastes. All your gluten-free and lactose-intolerant pals will crown you the real MVP for this one.
FYI, you can 6,000% use these for brownies, blondies, and bread too.
Promising review: "As someone who has a child (now a teenager) that will not eat any form of cheese, this pan is amazing! I typically avoid making any food that has cheese mixed into it but now I can make him a section without cheese and the rest of us our regular cheesy goodness. Another benefit to this pan is how well the portions slice. One cut with the spatula gives you a perfectly formed square. Each section makes four regular-sized portions for our family." —TRU
Get it from Amazon for