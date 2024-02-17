Level Up Your Kitchen Routine With These 35 Game-Changing Products

Check out a TikTok of the Dash Rapid Egg Cooker in action and be sure to check out our Dash Rapid Egg Cooker review for more deets!

This cooker includes the base, clear lid, measuring cup, poaching tray, omelet bowl, boiling tray, and a handy little recipe book. You can cook up to six eggs at once. It's perfect for making hard- or soft-boiled eggs, poached eggs, scrambled eggs, omelets, and more. Pierce the eggs, place them in the cooker, and add the recommended amount of water for what you're making. Close the lid, turn it on, and your eggs will cook in a matter of minutes.

BuzzFeed Shopping senior writer Emma Lord says: "I've owned one of these babies and have faithfully used it every week for upward of two years, and especially love it while working from home — it simplifies breakfast because I know no matter what assortment of groceries I'm working with, there are precooked eggs to add some protein to it (I like mine medium-boiled 🍳). If my dinner is boring or seems like it needs a little extra "oomph" to it, I'll throw in an egg from this too. Some reviews note that the alarm on it is a little loud, but the new models have significantly decreased the volume and sing a little song instead!"

Promising review: "I saw someone on TikTok with this and gasped! Ordered it right away. I had no idea these things existed. Super easy and convenient and the hard-boiled eggs came out perfectly. I’m testing a batch now without punching a hole in the eggs to see how they come out. Because why not make an easy process even easier?!?! LOL." —Gina

Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in seven colors).