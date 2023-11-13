37 Great Gifts You Can Buy *Now* If You Love Finishing Holiday Shopping Early

1. A Wreck This Journal they can use as a productive way to unleash their creativity (okay, and maybe a little frustration). They won't find any boring blank lines here!
Promising review: "I’m 17 and I loved this. In the intro it says the page instructions are all up to interpretation, so if it says 'spill your drink' or something you can take that literally or choose to paint on it with something such as tea or coffee that’ll look like brown watercolor. I would recommend this if you’re just looking for something fun or if you’re going through some challenges this is really helpful to distract/express/push yourself!" —Marlee
Get it from Amazon for $9.59.
2. Or a copy of Burn After Writing if their ideal night is spent curled up on the couch with a thought-provoking activity — no screen time required. They'll go through a series of questions and experiments to help explore their feelings in a meaningful way.
Promising review: "I first saw this book on TikTok and decided to look more into it. I purchased four total because I know some people holding onto things that are difficult to let go of. It’s a great way to look at things from a different perspective and truly hold yourself accountable to different things in your life. I love what it stands for and I look forward to when I burn mine after I’m done. Self love, self care, and meditation for a better state of mind tomorrow is always the goal. I definitely recommend it to those susceptible to change and the willingness to try things different. You’re so much more than what’s been done to you and someone’s inability to see your worth does not decrease your value. Choose you for a change." —Brent Helm
Get it from Amazon for $7.32.
3. A JW Pei handbag destined to become their go-to fashion accessory when they wanna look cute *and* carry the essentials. They can color- coordinate it with their outfit or use it as a bold pop of color that'll stand out! All the boring beige bags in their closet are *shaking*.
JW Pei is an Asian- and family-owned accessories brand based in Los Angeles. They sell minimalist handbags and shoes made with sustainable vegan materials.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Kayla Boyd owns this pretty accessory and said: "When I started seeing this new 'it bag' all over Instagram, I knew I had to have it. What shocked me was the fact that it's less than $100! The quality is amazing — the vegan leather is sturdy, it has a nice faux-suede lining, and the magnetic closure actually stays closed. The adorable 'scrunchie' design is such a great way to jazz up an outfit. Plus, it's a great size for the necessities like my phone, wallet, keys, mask, and lip gloss. I definitely plan on buying more colors!"
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Abby Kass owns it, too: "This has been my go-to bag for the last month. When I saw this style showing up everywhere on Instagram (and in my fellow BuzzFeed Shopping team posts), I knew I wanted to get my hands on it. The style really is unique and fun, yet still feels like it's a classic. I wasn't sure about the size, but it's big enough to fit my phone, small wallet, hand sanitizer, lipstick, and a mask. (which is about everything I need to carry around right now). The shoulder strap is a little small if I put it all the way up on my shoulder, but I actually prefer to hold it by my hand or the crook of my arm. And did I mention that this is amazing for the price?!? I mean, can you believe that it's less than $100??? Because I truly cannot. It's such good quality, and I know I'll be using it for a long long time."
Get it from JW Pei for $89 or Amazon for $63.99+ (available in 33 colors).
4. Lightsaber chopsticks because we all have that person in our life who'd love to use ~The Force~ to master these utensils. They glow *and* grip onto sushi and noodles so well, they'll want to use them for every meal!
My coworker Emma Lord owns these and raves: "I love them to pieces, TBH, I use them as decor every bit as much as I use them to eat." You can read more of her lightsaber chopsticks review (it's #14).
Promising review: "Bought these for a white elephant and everyone loved them! My friends are huge Star Wars fans and absolutely love these chopsticks. Great color quality and great LED light quality. They're well made, easy to clean, and a nice weight! Would recommend for sure, very fun and cute gift!" —Sam
Get it from Amazon for $10.97+ (available in 10 colors and also in multi-packs).
5. A deep tissue massage gun that'll show 'em how much you care about their well-being. It has five massage heads and five speeds for targeting their arms, back, and legs to help reduce tightness. It can also help with recovery if they've been hitting the gym hard lately.
Other cool features include a quiet motor and the ability to be charged up on the go, thanks to a USB-type charger that works with a power bank, phone adapter, and 5v/2a adapter.
Promising review: "This massage gun has been really fun for our family. My wife has struggled with pain in her hips and gluteal area for years. We have used this in the evenings frequently and definitely noticed pain relief. I have used it after a good hard workout and also noticed that I am not as sore. Also, we have been very impressed with the battery life. We can both use it quite a bit and not have to charge it for days." —Brent
Get it from Amazon for $89.99+ (available in three colors).
6. Or a heated eye massager when they've expressed they need help relieving eye pain and headaches after far too much screentime. It has multiple modes for combining heat, massage, and compression or they can be used individually! It also has a 15-minute timer and Bluetooth music.
Read more about migraine prevention at Mayo Clinic.
Promising review: "These are amazing. I suffer from eye disease and part of the symptoms are strained eyes, severe dry eye, headaches, and puffiness from the stress on my eyes. My doctor advised I get a heated eye mask and use it 20 minutes a day. Why didn’t he tell me this two years ago?! I went with this product based on what it offered for the price and the great reviews.
AHHHH! The heat is perfect. The massage is deep into my temples and covers all around the eyes and all the way into the small pressure points by my nose. The music is a bonus. The vibration, massage, pressure, heat, and tranquil music make this the best gift idea for anyone on your list." —Elynoon
Get it from Amazon for $69.99 (available in three colors).
7. A hair claw clip — it's giving major '90s vibes in the form of an accessory that actually delivers on its promises by keeping their locks secure. It comes in many fun colors for easy styling!
See them in action on TikTok here.
Promising review: "I will admit I bought these from seeing them on TikTok and I needed new clips for my thick hair. I am not disappointed and beyond glad I got them. The colors are gorgeous and they stay put without hurting my head. I'm very impressed." —Jessica
Get a 4-pack from Amazon for $7.99 (available in 15 sets).
8. A beautiful *and* accurate "Karma Is A God" print for the die-hard Swiftie who's definitely been caught screaming this song at the top of their lungs more than once.
Check out a TikTok of the "Karma Is A God" design in action.
The Whimsy Committee is a Virginia-based Etsy shop established in 2022 that specializes in pop culture-themed art and apparel.
Promising review: "Absolutely beautiful print and design! I love having one of my favorite Taylor songs on my wall!" —Amy Brown
Get it from The Whimsy Committee on Etsy for $29+ (available in two sizes).
9. Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza if it's time for them to try something new at game night. Remember those five words and when there's a match between a card and a spoken word, players race to slap their hand on the central card pile. The last one to do so must take them all!
Promising review: "Bought this by accident because I thought these were baby flash cards. Saw these were actually a card game and tried it with my husband and fell in love with this game. It's fun and competitive. :D" —ChocorateChippu
Get it from Amazon for $8.37.
10. Or a Love Lingual card game so they can enjoy quality time with their hunny while trying a new activity. This features 150 conversation-starting questions that'll encourage exploration and deepening connections.
Promising review: "Okay, these are the perfect gift for any couple! I packed these in our carry-on for our honeymoon in Mexico. We each would draw a card at restaurants while waiting for our food. I have been with my husband for 7 years (recently married though!) and I learned a lot about him and heard stories he had of us that I had forgotten about. These are amazing and I can’t wait to keep the questions coming." —megelizabeth23
Get it from Amazon for $25.
11. A Yonanas fruit soft-serve maker because they'll never stop thanking you for gifting them with the ability to serve up some creamy deliciousness whenever they feel like it. All they have to do is add their preferred frozen ingredients and they'll have drool-worthy soft serve in minutes!
Slice and freeze over ripe fruit, place frozen fruit into the chute, and they'll have something sweet to eat in little time! The machine's removable parts are also top-rack dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.
Promising review: "I saw one of these in action at a friend's house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally, this was the BEST decision of my life. I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best tasting fruit ice cream ever. It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." —DMCKAY
Get it from Amazon for $35.80.
12. A Revlon dual dryer and brush with three heat settings that'll allow them to dry and style their hair at the same time. This will help speed up their get-ready routine and give their hair an incredible amount of shine and volume so, what's not to love?
Promising review: "OH MY LANTA. PURCHASE THIS NOW. YOU WILL NOT REGRET IT. I have thick hair, and this dries my hair in less than 15 minutes. PLUS, I don’t have to fuss with a straightener or a curling iron if I don’t want to!! It leaves my hair so soft and shiny and gives it SO MUCH VOLUME! I recommend this to ANYONE I talk to about it. Seriously, my favorite styling tool. Seriously, so in love." —Sydney
Get it from Amazon for $38.39+ (available in three colors).
13. A TikTok-famous cloud magnetic key holder for the daydreamer whose head is in the ~clouds~ so much, they're famous for losing their keys. It can hold up to three key rings and will also be a *super* cute piece of decor for their space.
Promising review: "I bought this product almost two years ago for my college apartment and it's the best thing I ever bought! Perfect place to hang my keys up when I get home and I never lose them! It also looks very cute and simple. The adhesive is really strong and the magnet in it [is] super strong as well. It holds up my apartment keys, my car keys, and my boyfriend's heavy Audi keys perfectly fine. Love it." —Meghan Consadene
Get it from Amazon for $7.98.