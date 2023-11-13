37 Effective Products That Exist For The Sole Purpose Of Making Your Life Easier

1. K-Cup cleaning pods when you're ready to face the scary buildup brewing inside your coffee maker. You'll be grossed out by the results, but at least it'll be *much* easier to keep clean going forward.
Brew one large cycle with a cleaner pod and one large cycle with water-only. Toss the remaining liquid and cleaner pod when you're done!
Promising review: "OK, so these cleaner pods are awesome! I didn't know how gross our Keurig was until today. The big mason jar on the left is when I actually ran the cleaner through plus one rinse cycle. The middle one is another rinse cycle and the last one, on the right, is the last one I did. So yes, I would suggest running two or three rinse cycles instead of the recommended one. But it's still an awesome product for the price! I have a 2.0 and I had no issues." —Mads0421
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $9.95.
2. Rainbow nesting storage containers if you desperately need to save space in your crowded Tupperware cabinet. Bonus: you'll never struggle to match a leftover container to its lid again!
The lids snap together so everything is contained and organized.
Promising review: "I love this: I needed this for two reasons. 1. I wanted to conserve space in my kitchen cabinets and 2. I was tired of buying grocery store containers that were cheap in design and execution. This set does both things well. It is also made in the USA which I liked. I won't have to buy another set of storage containers for a long while." —Travis Partington
Get a set of 12 from Amazon for $34.95+.
3. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner to put an end to the gunk that's lurking down there — no elbow-deep dirty work required. It's pretty fun to watch the blue foam do its thing, so this may become your fave cleaning task.
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica Hamilton
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.78.
4. A "Shower Cat" that'll be a true lifesaver for anyone who sheds a whole lotta strands when washing their hair. Instead of it clogging your drain, the Shower Cat will stash it and you can empty it out when you're done.
Shower Cat is a small business established in 2021 specializing in products to prevent shower clogs.
Promising review: "I first saw this product on TikTok and I knew immediately that I needed it. I just moved into a new apartment and I didn’t want to be how I used to be, where I’d just let hair go down the drain and plug it eventually, or peel it off of the drain after each shower. It works great but I probably need some practice with it. I currently just floss my hair through it so it will hold them and there are a few stray hairs that don’t stick. I would recommend to anyone who is tired of putting your loose strands of hair on the shower wall." —Cari Schwartzkopf
Get it from Amazon for $14.95.
5. An electric mug warmer you'll wish you had for all the countless times your coffee went cold before you even had a chance to enjoy it. Now your beverage will stay toasty so you don't have to keep running back to the microwave!
Tip: Reviewers suggest turning the heat down from high to medium once your drink gets down to about the halfway point so it stays a comfortable temperature!
Promising review: "This is my third Vobaga coffee warmer. I bought the first one in 2018, and it's still going strong. It keeps my coffee hot to the last drop. It's important to remember it doesn't heat up cold beverages to piping hot. It keeps hot beverages hot." —hottytoddy
Get it from Amazon for $25.79+ (available in eight colors/styles).
6. A CurlCap so you can protect your curly locks but still be able to rock a hat whenever you feel like it. The satin lining won't damage your hair and the adjustable design can easily accommodate any updo.
CurlCap is a Black-owned apparel company founded by Britney Sade that specializes in caps designed for natural hair with an open back and flexible scrunchie design.
Promising review: "I absolutely love these hats! They fit over my natural hair and my braids. They are so well made and stay on no matter what I do!!!!" —Lori Henderson
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in 18 styles) or Curl Cap on Etsy for $24.98+ (available in eight styles).
7. Some vacuum storage bags to compress bulky linens and heavyweight clothes so you *finally* have more room in your closet for daily wardrobe staples. Say goodbye (temporarily, of course) to all those out-of-season garments that are taking up way too much space.
Promising review: "These bags are WONDERFUL! I have two kids and I have saved a lot of their clothes because we are expecting to have more children sometime, and I would love to not have to rebuy everything but they seriously take up so much space! I love that the hand pump is included, easy to use, and doesn't take long at all even on the large bags. The directions are printed on each bag so you are reminded how to use them without keeping a box or instruction manual. Thank you for a great product!" —Angela Urrutia
Get a set of five from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in four sizes and variety packs).
8. Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind concealer that'll work like a charm when you need a quick under-eye touchup without doing a full makeup routine. It can help reduce the appearance of dark circles, so you'll look well rested regardless of how late you stayed up the night before.
BuzzFeed Shopping senior writer Emma Lord had this to say: "TBH, last year I started using this myself (although this is former BuzzFeed editor Kayla Suazo's lovely human face above), and I am mad that I wasted time with other concealers for so long. I am a deeply impatient person who likes to look good and does not like to put in effort in any way, shape, or form, and Maybelline created this so that people like me could gracelessly slap it on in the morning and be like "OK, REFLECTION, YOU GOT THIS" before being on their merry way. It never cakes, I look way more awake than I have any right to, and I never struggle to blend it the way I do with other concealers. 11/10 subscribe."
Promising review: "This is my all-time favorite concealer. It goes on creamy and covers under-eye circles without looking chalky. I hope they never stop making it." —YvonneL
Check out the full Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind Concealer review for more deets.
Get it from Amazon for $8.49 (available in 16 shades).
9. An electric wine opener for a hassle-free bottle opening experience. You're about to relax and ~wine~ down, so don't stress yourself out with a lousy corkscrew. Plus, it's so sleek and stylish, you won't mind storing it right on the counter!
Secura is a small biz that offers a variety of small appliances and other products for the home.
Promising reviews: "I bought this wine opener a year ago. In the whole time I have had it, it has worked flawlessly. Never once has it failed to open a bottle of wine. I leave it on my kitchen counter in the charger at all times so I don’t have to worry about it being out of power." —Burnsie
"Very pleasantly surprised. I’ve had at least a dozen openers in past years and this is definitely the easiest to use, works great, and has never failed." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $24.59.
10. Reusable silicone food savers to prevent fruits and veggies from going bad overnight, which will save you some major $$$. Stretch the eco-friendly hugger around your food and breathe a sigh of relief knowing it'll last much longer.
Each set comes with five silicone food savers. These can help preserve produce better than foil or plastic wrap without the endless cycle of repurchasing.
Promising review: "These look so pretty in your fridge, and they have really saved me a lot of money from #1 throwing away less food and #2 not buying plastic wrap to use once and throw away. They really work and keep food fresh for a long time. I think they may even work better than plastic wrap which I can never get to stick anyway. They clean up easily and store nested in each other so they don't take up much space. The fact they are cheerful bright colors is just a bonus. I may order a second set in different colors!" —mel
Get a pack of five from Amazon for $17.99 (available in five colors).
11. A tub of The Pink Stuff because sometimes you need a miraculous cleaning paste to get rid of tough messes. You'll be shocked by how quickly and easily this stuff can lift the stains you've been battling for ages.
Former BuzzFeed Shopping writer Britt Ross tried The Pink Stuff and says: "Upon moving to a new house, I discovered I'd inherited some not-so-well-maintained white bathroom tile, with white grout to match. At least, the grout had been white at one point. Woof. After having heard nothing but raves about The Pink Stuff, I decided to see how well it would work on what has probably been my most trying cleaning task to date. Well, I'm happy to report that after a bit of light scrubbing, The Pink Stuff was able to lift most of the muck off of the grout, revealing a much lighter surface underneath (GIF for proof!). While I think it might take a few more applications for the grout to *dazzle,* I'm super impressed by the difference I was able to see right away, and with not very much elbow grease to boot. I mean, it is white grout, so if it was able to work wonders on that, I can't wait to see what it does for my crusty pots and pans!"
Promising review: "What can I say? I love this product. My daughter drew a happy face in the bathtub (with permanent marker). I tried removing it with everything I could think of, but nothing worked. With this paste, it was gone within less than a minute. I immediately tried it on my stove — omg, I'm in love. It’s a purchase I don’t regret at all. Will be buying it again. This stuff has helped me remove stains that I wasn’t able to clean with anything." —Happy customer
Get it from Amazon for $4.99 (available in various sizes and quantities).
12. A washable Swiffer duster pad if you want your surfaces and screens to remain free from dust *without* having to buy refills. These pads easily fit on the yellow or blue Swiffer duster handle.
TS Designs is a Michigan-based small business that offers vintage gifts and decor paired with eco-friendly items.
Promising review: "These are awesome! I'm so glad to have something I can wash and reuse, rather than something disposable. I was so glad to have them, I even used them without the handle! I used them to dust off my Christmas nutcrackers as I was putting them away. Worked fabulously! Thank you!" —KelliDC
Get one from TS Designs on Etsy for $4.49+ (available in multi-packs and 10 colors).
13. A handy 8-in-1 spiralizer that'll help speed up meal prep in, quite literally, several ways. You'll also save some major kitchen storage space. Whether you're juicing, grating, or shredding, this lil' gadget can do it all!
Just swap out the inserts to go from one function to another!
BuzzFeed Shopping's Emma Lord says: "I recently purchased this because it was my cheapest option for making zoodles, and also because my apartment is the size of a shoebox and there was no room for anything bigger. I LOVE how easy it is to swap out the caps to do other things, too — I've started grating my own cheeses and feel very fancy. But mostly I just love that it's very safe to use (it comes with a finger guard!), super easy to figure out, very compact, and even has measurements on the inside of the cup if you're ever portioning things out for a recipe."
Promising review: "This is the second spiralizer that I have purchased, and by far the best I have used. It's super easy to use and to clean. My other spiralizer that I had was difficult to clean properly and I want to use they as often as possible so the use and cleaning of the product is very important! Fullstar Vegetable Spiralizer is a great product and I will be purchasing more to give as gifts for the holiday season. I would definitely recommend. A+++ item." —Yvonne I
Get it from Amazon for $19.98 (also available in four- and six-in-one styles).
14. A jar of odor-removing gel if you're constantly battling stubborn smells and need to call in reinforcements that'll actually work. Open the jar, place it where odors linger, and the gel will absorb it rather than mask it.
I bought this stuff shortly after adopting a new cat because, somehow, I totally forgot about all the fun smells that linger in the house with a feline around. I keep this near the litter box and it makes a significant difference in the not-so-pleasant odors (with regular scooping/changing, of course). I went with the original scent and I LOVE that it doesn't give off an overpowering, artificial smell. One jar lasted over three months before I had to repurchase it. Needless to say, I bought a two-pack the second time around!
Promising review: "I have eight large breed dogs who have the run of the house, even though we sweep and vacuum twice a day you can still smell dog. I have little to nothing in the way of soft surfaces that hold odor and the whole house gets a deep clean three times a week, but the smell keeps popping up. I put three of these around my house and people have asked me if the dogs are not in the house anymore. It doesn't cover up the smell, it really eliminates it and leaves the house smelling crisp and clean." —Pamela Caldwell BB
Get a set of two from Amazon for $22.48 (available in three scents, three sizes, and in packs of one or three).
15. A life-saving ChomChom pet hair remover roller for pet parents who love their fur babies but not the hair problem. Roll it back and forth on the hair-ridden area, then empty the compartment! It can be that easy.
Promising review: "I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." —Joanne Ertel
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
16. A backseat hook so you don't have to put your purse on the floor only to find yourself hopelessly fishing for it when you hit up the Starbucks drive-thru for your morning fuel! It can hold groceries and shopping bags, too.
Promising review: "I saw this product on a 'TikTok amazing finds.' And given that my purse always seems to tip over in the back seat, emptying all the contents all over the floor, I thought I would give it a try. It comes with two, so I put one on each side of the seats, and it works so well. I love this product. It’s strong and well made not cheap. I’m glad I bought it and I would recommend it for sure." —PC
Get a set of two from Amazon for $6.99 (available in black and dark beige).