31 Cleaning Products For Anyone Who Avoids Dealing With Messes Like It's Their Job

1. A portable car vacuum to eliminate all the dirt, dust, and crumbs in the backseat you've been desperately trying to ~steer~ clear of. When you have a vacuum IN the car, you'll officially be out of excuses for putting off that mess.
Promising reviews: "Yes, it is not as powerful as my vacuum cleaner in the house, however, it cleaned out all the garbage, which I accumulated over the past autumn and winter, in the car. At the end of October my husband and I went to the ocean and as we tried to be neat — the sand was still in the car. Finally, I got rid of it! Now my beauty again is clean, as on the first day, when I bought her!" —Julia Bright
"This portable vacuum is ammmmmazing! I love all of the attachments to get the hard to reach spots! It gets the job done! TikTok made me buy it! If you are on the fence about this one... do it! Hit that buy now button. You will not be disappointed. Never putting quarters in a timed vacuum again. There is never enough time, and you rush around trying to beat the timer. Or is that just me? Haha." —Abigail
2. Some Bissell Stomp N' Go stain lifting pads when you're in a hurry and can't be bothered to pull out all the stops with carpet cleaner and rags. Place the pad on the stain and stomp on it to activate the cleaning formula. That's it!
The cleaning formula is released when you stomp, so there's no added spray involved. Everything you need is on the pad already.
Promising reviews: "I am FURIOUS at how great these things worked. FUMING. What sorcery is this? What kind of magic was cast? What spell was spoken? How...how do these things DO THIS. This stain...was impossible to remove prior. Every 👏🏻Single👏🏻Cleaner👏🏻Has👏🏻Been👏🏻Tried👏🏻 Then these little things…they come in and swoop up every ounce of elbow grease and tears I have poured into these SPOTS. IN SECONDS. The world will know...they need to know...that these things exist. I am having the absolute time of my life lifting these puppies and gasping every time. If you have a spot to remove...BUY THEM." —Kathy Prentkowski
"So easy! I ordered these for a bad coffee stain on my office rug, and they are just as easy to use as described! Worked like a dream with basically zero effort from me. They also got blood out of my white couch with zero scrubbing. My new favorite cleaning product!" —Justin Foster
3. A ChomChom pet hair remover for pet parents who love their fur babies but not the shedding issue. Roll it back and forth on the hair-ridden area, then empty the compartment when you're finished!
Promising review: "I have three indoor cats, two of them seniors and they have really started shedding terribly. I own no less than a dozen different pet hair/lint removal gadgets and not ONE of them even approaches the effectiveness of this product. Normally, I time my pet hair removal sessions to right before I shower because I am dripping sweat after half an hour of grueling work. I just removed every trace of pet hair from my sofa in less than 5 minutes and I didn't even break a sweat. As I stood back and examined my sofa, I did not believe it had actually removed the hair but had probably pushed it around somewhere less visible. I popped the button that opens the hair collection compartment on the roller, and THE HAIR WAS IN THERE. WHAT?!!?! It actually took the hair off of my sofa and put it in the compartment!! Literally, I almost cried. I am considering having guests over into my home again...going out to make some friends right now!" —A.W.
4. A pumice cleaning stone so you can easily power through years of rust, lime, and calcium buildup. If it's too much for a toilet brush to handle, whip this out and get the job done. It's nontoxic and has ZERO mercy on dirt, but it's still gentle enough to use on your porcelain throne.
This pumice stone cleaner is free of chemicals and odors. It also has a heavy-duty plastic handle so you'll have a solid grip while you clean. Use gentle back-and-forth motions to remove stains and deposits from inside the toilet bowl, and voila!
Promising review: "Will definitely buy again. Almost 30 years of hard-water buildup of green, and I tried everything for years to remove the green stain. This product rocks. It takes a little elbow grease but sure is worth it. Just don't use it on surfaces that will scratch. In my case, the fiberglass tub aggravates and is hard to clean. After 30 years, I scrubbed away and didn't regret it one bit, and the tub looks almost new." —Debra L.
5. Plus, a jar of all-natural toilet bowl bombs to keep it smelling fresh between those deep cleanings you love the avoid for as long as humanly possible. Toss one in the bowl and let the fizzy magic do its job for you. Bonus: no chemical smells left behind!
Viren Apothecary is a woman-owned business based in Wisconsin that sells eco-friendly cleaning essentials.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Amanda Davis says: "I've been using the blood orange scented bowl bombs for a couple of months now, and OMG they smell amazing! Like, right when I opened the package. After a thorough cleaning of my bathroom I always pop of these babies in the toilet as a last step to clean and make the room smell a little better (I have a teeny tiny bathroom so this little guy does the trick). And in terms of cleaning the porcelain throne, they absolutely work. My toilet bowl always shines brighter after using one. It's also helpful that the packaging is plain ole adorable and I don't have to hide or store it anywhere!"
6. Some washing machine cleaner tablets for the easiest clean you might ever experience. Drop a tablet in the washer, run a normal cycle, and wipe away any residue. Can you believe you avoided that for so long?
7. A two-pack of reusable mop pads because sweeping and mopping the floor can be a lot easier than you might think. Plus, you'll stop wasting your hard-earned money on single-use Swiffer pads. They're made with extra-thick microfibers that trap dirt when sweeping and absorb moisture when mopping.
These pads are compatible with the original Swiffer. The company also sells a version of these mop pads that work with the Swiffer Wet Jet!
Turbo Mops is a family-run small business that wants to help you live (and clean) more sustainably.
Promising review: "The velcro closure alone is worth the purchase. It was really easy to put on (no more pinched fingers) and the hold is very strong. No more having to handle the dirty, drippy sheets to try to reattach them in the middle of cleaning the floor. I noticed that my floors are cleaner because the microfiber absorbs more and doesn't just push the grime around the floor. Also, these can be washed in the washing machine for the next use." —Rosemary Patterson
8. An all-natural oven scrub when you've been avoiding your oven because you have no idea how to remove all the old food remnants stuck in there. Apply the paste, scrub, and your job is done.
This oven scrub is also safe to use on stove-top burners, stainless-steel and cast-iron cookware, air fryers, toaster ovens, and more. The clear scent contains no essential oils. Purify contains peppermint, eucalyptus, lemon, and tea tree essential oils. Lift contains rosemary, lemongrass, and lemon essential oils. If you're trying to cut down on plastic, the oven scrub is available in a glass jar, too.
Everneat is a small business based in Fairfield, Connecticut, that specializes in natural cleaning products.
Promising review: "This product is amazing! It works fast with pretty minimal elbow grease. The stainless-steel sponge that comes with it makes it easier. And it smells great!" —Melissa C.
9. A tub of The Pink Stuff that'll purge your home of tough stains with *THE* most miraculous cleaning paste. You'll be shocked by how quickly and easily this stuff can lift the stains you've been trying to tackle for ages.
Former BuzzFeed Shopping writer Britt Ross tried The Pink Stuff and says: "Upon moving to a new house, I discovered I'd inherited some not-so-well-maintained white bathroom tile, with white grout to match. At least, the grout had been white at one point. Woof. After having heard nothing but raves about The Pink Stuff, I decided to see how well it would work on what has probably been my most trying cleaning task to date. Well, I'm happy to report that after a bit of light scrubbing, The Pink Stuff was able to lift most of the muck off of the grout, revealing a much lighter surface underneath (GIF for proof!). While I think it might take a few more applications for the grout to *dazzle,* I'm super impressed by the difference I was able to see right away, and with not very much elbow grease to boot. I mean, it is white grout, so if it was able to work wonders on that, I can't wait to see what it does for my crusty pots and pans!"
Promising review: "What can I say? I love this product. My daughter drew a happy face in the bathtub (with permanent marker). I tried removing it with everything I could think of, but nothing worked. With this paste, it was gone within less than a minute. I immediately tried it on my stove — omg, I'm in love. It’s a purchase I don’t regret at all. Will be buying it again. This stuff has helped me remove stains that I wasn’t able to clean with anything." —Happy customer
10. A pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets — the simplest way to give your machine a thorough cleaning is while it runs. If you've been pulling out spotty dishes that are far from sparkling, it's probably time to clean the actual dishwasher.
Promising review: “I started getting white streaks all over my dishes; that never happened before. I thought it was my detergent and changed it, but no difference. Clean dishes with this weird white film on them. I'd wash them by hand, then put them back in the dishwasher, and white film again! Then I did an internet search to figure out what was going on (a dishwasher is an incredibly simple piece of machinery) and found this! Bought it. Used it. Dishes are clean again!” —Carey Holzman
11. A drill brush kit if you need more than a bit of elbow grease to tackle your cleaning tasks but don't want your arm to fall off in the process. Attach the brush head to your drill, turn it on, and banish relentless grime in a flash!
It includes a jumbo-sized brush, a 4-inch flat scrub brush, a 2-inch flat detail brush, and a 5-inch-long reach extension. Keep in mind the drill is NOT included. If you need one, check out this drill.
The different color attachment heads serve different purposes. The white is a soft bristle that's best for wheels, carpet, upholstery, glass, and leather; the yellow is a medium bristle that's best for bathroom, bathtub, shower, tile, and porcelain; the green is a medium bristle that's best for kitchen, stoves, cabinets, countertops, and linoleum; the blue is a medium bristle that's best for boats, pools, canoe/kayaks, hot tubs, and plastics; the red is a stiff bristle that's best for outdoors, siding, brick, garage, and gutter; and the black is a hard bristle that's best for grills, loose paint, furnaces, and industrial use.
Drill Brush is a small business based in New York State that makes cleaning brushes that attach to drills. It was started in 2007 by a former electrician who suffered from carpal tunnel syndrome and needed a way to clean without causing him harm.
Promising review: "These are great! I use the large one to give the bowl a cleaning. A variable speed drill (needed) makes quick and short work as well. They have other brushes for other applications that I will order as needed. Very affordable, well made, and will get many uses due to durability." —Michael R.
12. A water-based Folex carpet cleaner that'll get rid of nasty messes so well, you'll have to do a double-take. Simply apply a generous amount to the stain, gently agitate, and blot with an absorbent cloth.
Unlike many other cleaners, it's odorless, nonflammable, and contains no solvents.
Promising review: “Love love love Folex!! Super easy to use. The bottle does exactly what it says. My chairs were SUPER DIRTY from my 2.5-year-old grandson eating and feeding dogs. I couldn’t believe how easy it was and how clean they got after just one use. Mind blown!!” —Carobnty
