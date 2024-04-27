Here Are 45 Cheap Versions Of Expensive Products That Legit Seem Too Good To Be True (Spoiler Alert: They’re Not)

1. A Simple Modern tumbler ready to put the splurgy Stanley to shame. It's dishwasher safe, leak resistant, and comes with a built-in straw. It'll *actually* fit in your car's cupholder too. And those stunning color options??? I'm sold.
Promising review: "Please do not run out to Targé and waste your money on a Stanley IF you’re only using a cup for ice/cold drinks. This cup is just as good and far more affordable. I put ice in my cup over 24 hours ago during my shift at the hospital, and there is still ice in the cup! This product is BEYOND worth it at this price point. You won’t be disappointed. If the cup isn’t in your cart at this point, I don’t know what’s wrong with you: GET IT! 😂" —Marie
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in two sizes and 30 colors/patterns). Also available in a style without the handle!
2. A trio of hydrating lip sleeping masks because why on earth would you spend $24 on a single Laneige jar when you get THREE of 'em for a fraction of the price? You'll sleep soundly knowing your lips are hydrated and your wallet is full.
Promising review: "This is the most moisturizing lip treatment on the market. When my lips started getting dry due to the cold season I was thinking of buying the Laneige lip mask, but it’s soooo expensive. This is a fraction of the cost and feels just the same. Very good product." —Riya
Get a set of three from Amazon for $9.90 (available in six scent combos).
3. A pair of iconic cross-waist leggings that rival the viral version from Aerie but don't cost nearly as much. Whether you're hitting the gym or spending the day bed-rotting, these leggings are IT. Did I mention the hidden waistband pocket?
Promising review: "I bought these leggings because I saw a plus-size woman on TikTok raving about them and thought they were cute! I read reviews, and 90% of them were great, so I ordered them. When I got them the next day I immediately put them on, and I LOVE THEM! They are soooo soft and comfy, and not see-through at all! Definitely recommend these!" —Taylor
Get it from Amazon for $19.90 (available in women's sizes XS–XL, three inseams, with or without pockets, and dozens of colors).
4. Or these full-length, high-waisted leggings if you've had your eye on the ridiculously priced Lululemon Align leggings but can't bear to shell out that much for activewear. These are made of a heavenly soft material *and* they're squatproof. They're called ~dreamlux~ leggings for a reason.
Promising review: "These leggings are absolutely awesome. They are very stretchy and comfortable. They don’t slide down at all throughout the day. I love the high waist and smooth, soft material. I have now bought three of them and wear them all the time!" —Alice
Get them from Amazon for $34 (available in women's sizes XXS–XXL, two lengths, and in 16 colors).
5. A lil' polar bear hydrating eye stick when your tired under-eye area needs to be revitalized *without* wasting your hard-earned cash on the Tula version. Plus, this one is arguably much cuter! It'll help improve your skin's elasticity and minimize the appearance of dark circles.
Promising review: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes, and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben
"Better than Tula! I love this cooling stick!! It’s super easy, affordable, and smells lovely." —Heather
Get it from Amazon for $9.90 (available in two styles and as a two-pack).
6. A bottle of Elizavecca hair treatment with collagen ingredients and protein extracts to help restore over-processed hair. Dull, dry strands are about to go POOF like it's magic — and you won't have to spend quadruple the cost on Olaplex.
Simply apply it on wet hair after a shampoo, wait five minutes, and rinse it out. It's designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2b to 4c curls mentioning it worked for them!
Check out a TikTok TikTok of the Elizavecca hair treatment in action!
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok, and in between other comparable products that were four times the price, I decided to bite the bullet and buy this — let me tell you, best decision ever! I shampooed my hair, then heavily massaged this in, from ends to scalp. The carton says 5–20 minutes... But I ended up leaving it in for two days! And after washing it out, my hair was so shiny, bouncy, and CURLY! My curl recovery journey has been long, but this has helped restore so much vibrance and shape to my hair. My mom has been stealing it from my bathroom every couple of days, after having similar results on her hair. Going to need to buy a few more to ward her off." —Chisso
Check out our full Elizavecca hair treatment review for more deets!
Get a bottle from Amazon for $6.43.
7. Wireless, waterproof Bluetooth earbuds when simply hearing the price of AirPods makes your ears bleed. These come with several silicone tips so you find the best fit. It's no wonder they have over 230,000 5-star reviews for being comfy *and* affordable. Too good to be true? I think not!
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 45 hours of total playtime (with the earbuds able to play for 10+ hours on a single charge!).
I was one of those people still walking around with a cord dangling from my ears because I could never find a wireless pair that worked for me. Enter these life-changing earbuds! I tried all the different silicone ear tips included and got *the* perfect fit. I use them for both listening to music/podcasts and talking on the phone. The sound quality is amazing and I have to charge these MAYBE once a week depending on how much I use them. I'm never going back to AirPods... or dangly wires.
Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wish list. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port, so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing, and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Kate Arnold
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in five colors).
8. Or a pair of noise-canceling, on-ear headphones for anyone who's unable to get on the earbud train *or* the cost-prohibitive AirPods Max train. These are just as stylish and have a comfy, lightweight design with three noise modes to choose from. Reviewers praise the sound quality, the battery life, and the stellar price tag.
The noise-canceling is 95%, so reviewers say if you're looking for 100% cancellation, you might want to splurge on the name brand.
My colleague Maitland Quitmeyer is a fan: "I actually just bought these after featuring them for the first time — I've been considering buying AirPods Max, but I am very particular about how headphones fit — and am sensitive to my ears overheating after wearing certain on-ear headphones for too long. So instead of (or before) committing to the $500 version, I thought trying these for a test run would be good. Turns out, I love them so far! They're super comfortable and do *not* make my ears overheat. The sound quality to my non-expert ears is excellent too! And the noise-canceling is right for me — it blocked out annoying street noise so I could be fully immersed in my tunes."
Promising reviews: "These headphones are surprisingly awesome. I was rather impressed with the quality, considering the price. They are easy to pair, came charged, and are super cute. People have actually asked me if they were the Airmax Pros! I also really like how you can pause/skip & adjust the volume on the headphones (which many headphones lack). Noise-canceling is pretty good. I can’t hear very much when I play music. When there’s no music, they still cancel a lot, but not everything, like most headphones. I do wish they could get a little louder, but they still have great sound quality. 4.5/5" —Amazon Customer
"These headphones are one of the best purchases I could’ve made. For starters, the presentation of the headphones is amazing. It comes in a silky oval-shaped bag, with a couple of options for audio input. In terms of video/audio, they are IN-SYNC! The girls that get it get it. Some headphones tend to have a delay, but these do not! When on the highest volume, they are pretty easy on the ears. Not only this, but I’ve been fascinated by the longevity of the battery life. I’ve used these headphones for about 4-5 hours consecutively over a matter of days and still have over 50% battery life. These are, by far, the best headphones I’ve had, and would recommend to everyone." —Ken
Get them from Amazon for $69.99 (available in silver and black).
9. A set of internet-famous Mellanni sheets that'll make it hard for you to get out of bed in the morning in the best way. It'll also be hard to believe they don't cost hundreds of dollars given the luxuriously soft moisture-wicking microfiber fabric!
Promising reviews: "My favorite sheets have to be Cozy Earth. But they are way too pricey for a guest bed. These sheets are just as good without the huge price tag. Side by side comparison to these vs expensive brands like Cozy Earth or Peacock Alley — these sheets are thinner and deeper, which actually fit better on our deep mattress with a 3-inch topper, these sheets are just as cool feeling as the higher-end ones when you get in bed. They wash well. Actually better than [the] Peacock Alley brand. They hardly wrinkle. And even after months of use, they are still in great shape. They haven’t started to peel yet or fray. No loose threads or tears. Great sheets!" —Susan
"I read from other reviews these sheets were soft so I wasn't too surprised when I received them and man are they soft and so comfortable. We have Egyptian cotton sheets that were expensive and I promise we have changed them back out for the comfort of these sheets. The cotton sheets were cold and these were just right. The other thing is my husband has thin skin that any nick he will bleed. Well he has bled on these white sheets and when we washed them (in cold water as instructed) the blood always comes out and never stains. I can't say enough great things about them except to say all three of my adult kids are receiving a set as part of their Christmas!" —Sheree Chrestman
Get a set of queen sheets from Amazon for $32.85 (available in sizes twin–California king, plus sets with deep pockets for taller mattresses and 40 colors/patterns).
10. A swanky-looking spandex-blend slip maxi dress reviewers are totally obsessed with because it's comparable to Skims and is an absolute steal for the price!
Reviewers agree that if you want a fitted look, size down.
Promising reviews: "I don’t own any Skims clothing, but I saw this girl wearing this exact style of dress with a Skims tag on the back, and honestly, it made me so grateful that I purchased this dress instead. It looks exactly like the Skims version, and I could be biased, but the material of this dress looked better than the Skims one. If you want it to be a little snug, I would definitely recommend sizing down one size from your normal size. I usually wear a medium, but I got this in a small and it was so perfect. So freaking comfortable and made out of thick material. BUY THIS, don’t waste money on Skims." —Kaitlyn
"I have the Skims dress in black and wanted to look for a cheaper version. But read reviews and some said that it is a bit looser than expected. I would agree that the small is a bit loose. If you want a snatched look definitely get a size smaller as it is very stretchy. I'm 5ft tall so this is a bit long on me even when I wear heels. In comparison to the Skims, the material is smoother while Skims has a ribbed texture. You honestly can't tell the difference. Good bang for your buck if you ask me! Would recommend this dress." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in women's sizes XXS–XL and 10 colors).
11. Essence Lash Princess Mascara if you've been scouring the internet for something that'll *actually* deliver length and volume to your sad eyelashes. It's basically the budget-friendly version of Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara. Get ready for your close-up!
Promising review: "After using Lights, Camera, Lashes by Tarte for the past year, I got tired of breaking the bank over mascara. My sister suggested Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect and I IMMEDIATELY fell in love. It provides dramatic length and great volume. I can honestly say I can’t stop looking at my eyelashes in the mirror every single day because of how awesome they look. Also, it is very long-wearing. I go from an eight-hour workday right to the gym and sweat [a lot]..and this stuff doesn’t budge! I love it!!" —Carrie E Weikert
Get it from Amazon for $3.49 (also available as a three-pack).
12. An adjustable mini belted pack — yes, there is such a thing as a fashionable fanny pack that doesn't break the bank. If you've been longing for the Lululemon one, this is a much cheaper (and dare I say, cuter) alternative.
BuzzFeeder Elizabeth Lilly also owns this — she packed it as her only bag for a trip to busy trip to Iceland, and not only did it hold a ton and keep her hands free, it easily fit around her waist over her outerwear.
Promising review: "TikTok told me this compared to Lululemon, and it’s true, it is. Love this little bag! And the price — you can’t beat it." —Jolie
Get it from Amazon for $13.98 (available in 43 colors).