If Cooking Is Your Love Language, Don’t Overlook These 38 Brilliant Kitchen Products

1. A ~super~ awesome Souper Cube if you're a certified batch cooker and want to make freezing leftovers much easier. Rather than defrosting one giant hunk of frozen soup, it'll be perfectly portioned so you'll have dinner ready ASAP!
Each tray has four fill lines — 1/2 cup, 1 cup, 125 mL, and 250 mL — which is ideal for people who like to portion their food.
Be sure to check out our Souper Cubes review for more deets!
You may remember Souper Cube from Shark Tank. (Lori invested in the company!) This small business was started by four friends who loved soup but hated food waste.
Promising review: "So happy that I found these. I’m the only one in my household who enjoys soup year-round. Have you ever tried to make homemade soup for one? I say it’s impossible! But no longer. I can brew up the stock pot with bone broth or my favorite home soup. Fill up my Souper Cubes, freeze, pop out, store my goodies in a freezer bag, and I’m ready for the next batch!" —Debbie R. Texas
Get it from Amazon for $19.95 (available in four colors and as a two-pack).
2. A combo air fryer and oven to change your cooking game in ways you never thought possible. It has 10 presets to choose from depending on what you're making. You can customize and save the time/temperature of any preset so it's always ready to use. No preheating required and it cooks your food up to 50% faster. Need I say more??
While you're at it, grab some reusable liners for easy cleanup!
Promising review: "We use this air fryer at least once every day for everything from reheating meals, to cooking meals, to baking. This air fryer is perfect for summers in the desert because it doesn't heat up the kitchen like the oven does, which is a BIG bonus! The size is perfect, it heats up quickly, cooks fast, and cleans easily. Love this appliance, and it is the most used one in our kitchen!" —Heddy J.
Get it from Amazon for $129.99 (available in two styles).
3. And a set of magnetic air fryer cheat sheets because who wants to look up the exact cooking times for every single recipe? A quick glance at these and you'll have the info you need.
Promising review: "So glad that I came across these very handy sheets. I love having this information handy and easy to use. The magnetic sheets are strong and stay in place well, even with the fridge door opening and closing a lot. It's handy having them right in view for quick reference. It helps us to use the air fryer more, as it's easy to glance over and time things correctly. I like that it is a dark color so it doesn't get messy as easily, and it has all the things we are most likely to use the air fryer for. The envelope the magnetic sheets come in is cute and would make a nice gift, perhaps in a basket or bag of related items. Happy to have these!" —Small~Town~Girl
Get them from Amazon for $6.75+ (also available in white).
4. A genius veggie chopper, aka your soon-to-be kitchen sidekick thanks to its undying usefulness. Get ready to fall in love with meal prep again now that chopping is a breeze!
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in three colors and four sizes).
5. An herb savor pod so you can stop experiencing the terrible heartbreak of tossing wilted herbs in the trash that you only just bought. You'll triple (!!!) the life of your herbs so you can actually use 'em.
Promising review: "I use fresh herbs all the time. Too often they go bad before I finish them. I’ve tried many things to try to help them last longer to no avail. I bought fresh basil a week and a half ago. I immediately used a bit, then put them in this handy-dandy container. I changed the water once. Last night, I decided to make a little fresh pesto with the basil I had left. It was in perfect condition, and the pesto was amazing! Every kitchen needs at least one or two in it. I’m buying them for my daughter-in-law who also uses a lot of fresh herbs. She’s the gadget queen, so I know she’s going to love them." —Treese
Get it from Amazon for $20.40 (or a set of three for $30.91).
6. A Yonanas fruit soft-serve maker for whipping up a healthy, tasty treat in no time. Add your frozen ingredients of choice and you'll have yummy soft serve in minutes. What's not to love?
Promising review: "I saw one of these in action at a friend's house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally, this was the BEST decision of my life. I still cannot believe how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best-tasting fruit ice cream ever. It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." —DMCKAY
Get it from Amazon for $39.59.
7. A chic oil dispenser set that'll give your most-used cooking oils quite the aesthetically pleasing upgrade, if I do say so myself. 😍
This set also comes with a bamboo tray for the dispensers and 20 waterproof labels to choose from.
Promising review: "I love these dispensers. Not only are they the exact aesthetic I was looking for, but they function really well! The pours are consistent and the seals are great. The labels are easy to apply and are holding up really well." —TStan7291
Get a set of two from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in three spout colors).
8. A vampire-shaped garlic press because meal prep doesn't have to be a total drag. This cute lil' gadget is a great way to make your cooking routine a bit more fun.
Promising review: "It's so ridiculous how cute and functional it is! I hated chopping or mincing garlic before getting this! It is fast and efficient, and can get a lot done quickly. Did I mention how cute this is? Also, please know this IS dishwasher-safe. I pop the hair off before putting the top in the dishwasher, and the bottom is one piece so no issues of water getting in and staying there, as other reviewers have expressed concerns about. BUT! If there is ONE THING that is a bit of a pain, it is getting ALL the bits out — but a small silicone spatula or scraper does the trick just fine for me! I use this garlic tool daily; it is honestly a game changer for my cooking game!" —Llamazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $24.95 (also available as a garlic peeler).
9. A genius magnetic stove shelf to help you clear out the messy spice drawer you've been avoiding. Plus, all your cooking staples will be within reach and ready to use when you're cookin' up a storm.
This shelf is completely magnetic, so this is a great renter-friendly option to avoid using nails and drilling!
StoveShelf is a US-based small business that specializes in stove shelves for various sizes of stoves.
Promising review: "The shelf installed in a snap. It has two sturdy magnets that hold it securely onto the slightly rounded back of my stove. I felt comfortable setting a full jar of honey on it, and I haven’t seen it move at all as I have been cooking. I have limited space in the kitchen, so I’m really happy to have an additional place to set things I need frequently. It doesn’t look like an add-on; it looks like part of the stove. I’m really happy with it!" —Sylvia J.
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in three sizes and three colors).
10. An expandable spice rack — you didn't sign up for a game of hide-and-seek whenever a recipe calls for some spice! You'll take advantage of available cabinet space *and* you'll always be able to find what you need.
Promising review: "With all our spices on one level, we had to take out every spice to get to the ones in the back. Now they are all visible and you can just reach in and take out the one you need. Easy peasy!" —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $27.98
11. A Dash rapid egg cooker when you love eggs but hate how long it takes to cook 'em. Whether you're a fan of hard-boiled, scrambled, or poached eggs, the possibilities are endless.
Check out a TikTok of the Dash Rapid Egg Cooker in action and be sure to check out our Dash Rapid Egg Cooker review for more deets!
This cooker includes the base, clear lid, measuring cup, poaching tray, omelet bowl, boiling tray, and a handy little recipe book. You can cook up to six eggs at once. It's perfect for making hard- or soft-boiled eggs, poached eggs, scrambled eggs, omelets, and more. Pierce the eggs, place them in the cooker, and add the recommended amount of water for what you're making. Close the lid, turn it on, and your eggs will cook in a matter of minutes.
BuzzFeed Shopping senior writer Emma Lord says: "I've owned one of these babies and have faithfully used it every week for upward of two years, and especially love it while working from home — it simplifies breakfast because I know no matter what assortment of groceries I'm working with, there are precooked eggs to add some protein to it (I like mine medium-boiled 🍳). If my dinner is boring or seems like it needs a little extra "oomph" to it, I'll throw in an egg from this too. Some reviews note that the alarm on it is a little loud, but the new models have significantly decreased the volume and sing a little song instead!"
Promising review: "I saw someone on TikTok with this and gasped! Ordered it right away. I had no idea these things existed. Super easy and convenient and the hard-boiled eggs came out perfectly. I’m testing a batch now without punching a hole in the eggs to see how they come out. Because why not make an easy process even easier?!?! LOL." —Gina
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in seven colors).
12. A beautiful Always Pan from Our Place for mastering any meal on the menu. This all-in-one pan ~always~ comes in handy. It can braise, bake, steam, strain, sear, sauté, boil, and fry.
This pan is made to replace the following cookware: a fry pan, a sauté pan, a steamer, a skillet, a saucepan, a saucier, a nonstick pan, a spatula, and a spoon rest.
See some cool dishes you can make in this TikTok of the Always Pan.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Taylor Steele loves the Always Pan and said: "As someone who neither enjoys cooking nor is particularly good at it, the Always Pan has made being in the kitchen feel like less of a chore. Having one pan that can do everything means I don't have to second-guess every cooking decision I make. I can boil and prepare pasta in it. And I can roast Brussels sprouts. And I can make the perfect fried egg. And I can steam dumplings. The best part is that everything slides so seamlessly out of the pan and onto the plate, which also makes cleanup super fast and easy. Both the amateur (read: reluctant) cook and the more seasoned chef will enjoy creating fan favorites and new recipes in the Always Pan!"
Promising review: "I will never use another pan. I have cooked everything from eggs to spaghetti to red peppers to ground beef, all tasting wonderful with such easy cleanup! The resting spatula was so convenient!!" —Judith S.
Get it from Our Place for $150+ (available in three sizes and 11 colors).
13. A snap-on pasta strainer to help strain hot water and juices without potentially burning yourself OR losing any of your meal. The space-saving design is a game changer for small kitchens, too.
Promising review: "I've owned this for about six months, and I couldn't imagine cooking without it. I hate strainers. They are bulky and fill up the dishwasher, I'm lazy, whatever. This strainer is a lifesaver. Clip it on your pan, strain, and voilà! And it is so easy to clean. A little hot water and it's good to go for the next round. I highly recommend this gadget, it will retire your current strainer." —Viola Evens
Get it from Amazon for $14.49+ (available in five colors).
14. A set of airtight glass food storage containers so you can meal prep with peace of mind. These heavy-duty containers are safe to use in the freezer, microwave, and dishwasher! They're also the perfect size for prepping lunches for the week and for storing leftovers.
These have become my go-to food storage containers and tbh, I'm never going back to the flimsy plastic ones. Initially, I bought the larger glass lunch bowl to simplify salad prep. Being able to shake up my salad and evenly distribute the dressing without spills? GAME CHANGER! I loved it so much that I decided to buy this set for leftovers and meal prep throughout the week. They're safe to use in the freezer, dishwasher, and microwave (remove the lid before heating!). Pretty dang impressive if you ask me. The removable silicone sleeve protects your hands from the hot glass when taking it out of the microwave. It's also great for a lil' extra protection if the container slips out of your hands when you're zipping around the kitchen trying to do a million things at once (guilty 👋).
Promising review: "I absolutely love these storage containers! I bought some for myself for work, however, the kids have been using them for school lunches as well! Love the portion sizes, perfect from kids to [adult] size! The lids fit perfectly. I really like the silicone protector. It keeps your hands from getting burnt. They clean up so easily and are very durable!" —SDTator
Get a set of five from Amazon for $44.99 (available in nine color combos/styles).